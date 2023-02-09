Top Recommended Stories

  • India vs Australia, 1st Test, Live UPDATES, Day 1: Jadeja Strikes After Lunch; Labuschagne Departs
live

India vs Australia, 1st Test, Live UPDATES, Day 1: Jadeja Strikes After Lunch; Labuschagne Departs

LIVE UPDATES, IND Vs AUS, 1st Test, BGT 2023: Australia are missing the services of Josh Hazlewood, Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc in Nagpur. Get ball-by-ball commentary.

February 9, 2023

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

Matt Renshaw

0* (0) 0x4, 0x6

Steven Smith

25 (84) 4x4, 0x6

Ravindra Jadeja

(10.5-6-16-1)*

Mohammad Shami

(7-2-18-1)
India vs Australia, 1st Test, BGT 2023, Live Updates

LIVE UPDATES, IND Vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 1, BGT 2023, Scores:

Australia reach 76/2 at lunch on Day 1 of the first Test against India in Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Vidarbha Cricket Association stadium in Nagpur on Thursday. India started on brilliant note with Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Sami removing both openers within the first three overs. However, Marnus Labuschagne and Steven Smith rebuild the Australian ship with a 74-run unbeaten stand for the third wicket.

Also Read:

Playing XIs:

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Scott Boland

India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Live Updates

  • 12:27 PM IST

    LIVE, IND Vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 1, BGT 2023, Scores: GONE! The wicket that India wanted. Big Big wicket for India. The turn tricks Marnus Labuschagne and KS Bharat does the rest behind the wickets. Ravindra Jadeja gives the breakthrough. AUS 84/3

  • 12:25 PM IST

    LIVE, IND Vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 1, BGT 2023, Scores: Both the pacers Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj have been brought into the attack straightaway after the lunch in search of wickets. But the Australians remain unbeatable. AUS 84/2

  • 12:20 PM IST

    LIVE, IND Vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 1, BGT 2023, Scores: We are back after lunch. It’s survival for Australia in the middle and the duo of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith are doing their best to keep the scoreboard ticking. AUS 83/2

  • 12:01 PM IST

  • 11:41 AM IST

  • 11:40 AM IST

  • 11:31 AM IST

    LIVE, IND Vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 1, BGT 2023, Scores: Lunch has been called on Day 1. Australia finish at 76/2 with Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith unbeaten at the crease.

  • 11:30 AM IST

    LIVE, IND Vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 1, BGT 2023, Scores: The wicket hasn’t broken yet and the Indian spinners aren’t giving enough flight and instead bowling flat. Meanwhile, Axar Patel has been brought into attack. Lunch to be called soon. AUS 75/2

  • 11:04 AM IST

    LIVE, IND Vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 1, BGT 2023, Scores: Fifty-run stand between Labuschagne and Smith comes up with a boundary from the latter off Ravindra Jadeja. AUS 54/2

  • 10:58 AM IST

    LIVE, IND Vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 1, BGT 2023, Scores: This is good batting by both Labuschagne and Smith. Anything that is loose, the Australians have put those behind the ropes. Meanwhile, Rohit has brought Ravi Ashwin into the attack. AUS 48/2

February 9, 2023

Updated Date: February 9, 2023 12:27 PM IST

