India vs Australia, 1st Test, Live UPDATES, Day 1: Jadeja Strikes After Lunch; Labuschagne Departs

LIVE UPDATES, IND Vs AUS, 1st Test, BGT 2023: Australia are missing the services of Josh Hazlewood, Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc in Nagpur. Get ball-by-ball commentary.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Australia 84/3 (35.5) Run Rate: (Current: 2.34) Last Wicket: Marnus Labuschagne st Srikar Bharat b Ravindra Jadeja 49 (123) - 84/3 in 35.5 Over Matt Renshaw 0 * (0) 0x4, 0x6 Steven Smith 25 (84) 4x4, 0x6 Ravindra Jadeja (10.5-6-16-1) * Mohammad Shami (7-2-18-1)

India vs Australia, 1st Test, BGT 2023, Live Updates

LIVE UPDATES, IND Vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 1, BGT 2023, Scores:

Australia reach 76/2 at lunch on Day 1 of the first Test against India in Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Vidarbha Cricket Association stadium in Nagpur on Thursday. India started on brilliant note with Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Sami removing both openers within the first three overs. However, Marnus Labuschagne and Steven Smith rebuild the Australian ship with a 74-run unbeaten stand for the third wicket.

Playing XIs:

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Scott Boland

India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

