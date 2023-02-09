India vs Australia, 1st Test, Live UPDATES, Day 1: Jadeja Strikes After Lunch; Labuschagne Departs
LIVE UPDATES, IND Vs AUS, 1st Test, BGT 2023: Australia are missing the services of Josh Hazlewood, Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc in Nagpur. Get ball-by-ball commentary.
LIVE UPDATES, IND Vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 1, BGT 2023, Scores:
Australia reach 76/2 at lunch on Day 1 of the first Test against India in Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Vidarbha Cricket Association stadium in Nagpur on Thursday. India started on brilliant note with Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Sami removing both openers within the first three overs. However, Marnus Labuschagne and Steven Smith rebuild the Australian ship with a 74-run unbeaten stand for the third wicket.
Also Read:
- IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Virat Kohli Drops Steve Smith At First Slip In Nagpur Off Axar Patel | Watch Video
- 'David Warner's Retirement Tour' - Fans React After Australian Departs Cheaply Off Mohammed Shami
- IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: India Coach Rahul Dravid Reacts After Mohammed Siraj Dismisses Usman Khawaja | WATCH
Playing XIs:
Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Scott Boland
India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.