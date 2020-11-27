Live Updates

  • 10:02 AM IST

    AUS vs IND Live: Good comeback from Saini in the over after getting hit for boundaries by Finch and Warner. The lanky pacer is troubling the Aussie duo when he is pitching it up, while his short balls are less effective on this surface. Shami returns to the attack. Australia 49/0 in 9 overs

  • 9:51 AM IST

    Australia vs India Live Updates: Skipper Aaron Finch is looking in good touch as he playing the short balls with quite an ease. While the Indian pacers have struggled to get their line right against the destructive opening duo of Finch and David Warner. Navdeep Saini in his first over gave 5 runs after getting hit for a boundary on the first ball. Australia 37/0 in 7 overs

  • 9:35 AM IST

    IND vs AUS Live Score: Australia are off to a steady start in the first ODI at the SCG as David Warner and Aaron Finch are looking in decent touch. While Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah looked a little rusty till now couple of loose deliveries. While Shami is getting the swing which is troubling the Aussie skipper. AUS 17/0 in 4 overs

  • 9:19 AM IST

    India vs Australia Live Score: So David Warner and Aaron Finch are the wo Australia openers. Mohammed Shami has the new ball. Here we go. Warner moves across to the other end as he gets to the mark with a single off the second delivery. Jasprit Bumrah joins Shami from the other end. Australia 1/0 after 1 Over

  • 9:09 AM IST

    Time for the national anthems.

  • 8:54 AM IST
    India Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini
  • 8:54 AM IST

    Australia Playing XI: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

  • 8:53 AM IST

    It’s important to start well as a team, we need to start strongly and set the momentum for the matches ahead. The preparations have been nice – Virat Kohli

  • 8:52 AM IST

    Captain Speaks: Great to have cricket back in Australia, to play in front of crowds will be nice. The wicket looks good, hopefully, we can put runs on the board and defend. Steve Smith is back, he replaces Mitchell MarshAaron Finch

  • 8:42 AM IST

    India vs Australia 2020, 1st ODI: Australia captain Aaron Finch wins the coin toss and opts to bat first in the series opener against India at Sydney Cricket Ground.

India vs Australia 2020 1st ODI Live Updates

A new world and a different shade of retro blue awaits a circumspect Indian cricket team which re-enters the international arena without a white-ball colossus in Rohit Sharma, facing the might of a menacing Australia in the first ODI in Sydney on Friday. The absence of an injured Rohit Sharma will certainly leave a gaping hole at the top of the order, something that skipper Virat Kohli wouldn’t have fancied at the onset of a gruelling two-month tour. Also Read - India vs Australia 2020, 1st ODI: Cricketers Take Part in Barefoot Circle as a Powerful Gesture Against Racism | Watch Video

Kohli’s men, who had been on a COVID-enforced international break since the disastrous away series against New Zealand that ended early March, now kick-start their international calendar in a series where a lot of probing questions are expected to be asked. For those who believe in superstition, the return of the 1992 World Cup’s navy blue jersey isn’t a good omen as one of India’s worst performances (7th in 9 teams) happened in that particular edition. Also Read - India vs Australia 2020,1st ODI: Hardik Pandya Back For Tourists as Aaron Finch Opts to Bat First in Sydney

For the more pragmatic, it will be more about how Kohli’s men get their combination right in the absence of Rohit, whose injury has been a topic of national debate. Whether it’s the young Shubman Gill or the slightly more experienced Mayank Agarwal, whoever partners an in-form Shikhar Dhawan, the challenge of facing a Mitchell Starc or a Pat Cummins first up will still be an onerous one. Also Read - AUS vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction 1st ODI: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Today's Australia vs India Match at Sydney Cricket Ground 9:10 AM IST November 27 Friday

So ‘King Kohli’ again has his task cut out as he gears up to combat a high quality pace attack, which is likely to be complemented by the wrist spin of Adam Zampa, who has at times been the Indian captain’s nemesis. Facing an Australia team in their own backyard with a Steve Smith, who is getting back his rhythm, an eternally hungry David Warner and a future great in Marnus Labuschagne isn’t the best of propositions and thus some priorities will be tested. For the next two years, 50-over cricket is the least important format, so will it be a “win-at-all-costs” approach by Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri or a more easygoing mindset keeping the Test series in mind.

IND vs AUS ODI Squads

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (wk), Sanju Samson (wwk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Moises Henriques, Andrew Tye, Daniel Sams, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper).