Live Updates

  • 4:20 PM IST

    Live Score India vs Australia: Hardik Pandya has now put his foot on the accelerator and his punishing every ball coming in his zone. He has already scored 75 and Team India need him till the end to produce a historic comeback victory at Sydney Cricket Ground. Marcus Stoinis returns to the attack. India 208/4 in 30 overs

  • 4:09 PM IST

    IND vs AUS Live Updates: The next 12 overs will be very crucial for Team India in the massive chase. If India lose Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya then it might just take away the match from their reach. Right now the two are going fine in terms of approach towards the chase as they are punishing the poor balls on regular basis to keep the scoreboard moving. India 190/4 in 28 overs

  • 3:54 PM IST

    India vs Australia Live: After Hardik Pandya, Shikhar also reaches his half-century, 30th of his ODI career. Poor fielding from Pat Cummins helped Dhawan to score fifty as he gets another life in the game. The southpaw needs to convert the 50 into a three-digit-score to keep India alive in the big hunch. India 180/4 in 25 overs.

  • 3:47 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs AUS: Hardik Pandya makes full use of Glenn Maxwell’s over and slams his fifth ODI half-century. A big over for India as Maxwell leaked 18 runs from it as Pandya slammed a couple of sixes and a four in that. Pressure on Maxwell now as Pandya has cleared his intentions to attack him. India 169/4 in 23 overs

  • 3:42 PM IST

    India vs Australia Live Score: Pandya and Dhawan are rebuilding India’s innings fine in 375 chase. The stand has reached the 50-run mark and the two need to continue this momentum to take the game close. Australia skipper Aaron Finch has to bring back his strike bowlers to break this partnership as the duo is playing Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis with quite an ease. India 151/4 in 22 overs

  • 3:30 PM IST

    IND vs AUS Live Updates: Dhawan is trying his best to just hang in there for the team as he is nearing the 50-run mark. He has been in control throughout this innings and that’s the thing India desperately want in the current situation. While Hardik is also playing a mature innings till now. While Australia bowlers have now take a step back and are not trying hard to pick wickets. India 135/4 in 19 overs

  • 3:19 PM IST

    Live Updates India vs Australia: A big opportunity for Hardik Pandya to prove his credibility as a specialist batsman. The match in completely in Australia’s favours currently as Hardik and Dhawan need to put up a solid show now. The right-handed batsman is playing the short ball with control and that’s what India need from him. India 117/4 in 17 overs

  • 3:05 PM IST

    IND vs AUS Live Updates: KL Rahul Falls! Is it over for India now? Man-in-form KL Rahul departs on a juicy low full toss of Adam Zampa. The flamboyant batsman drives it on cover directly into Steve Smith’s save hands. India need a miracle to win this match now losing Rahul is a big blow and now Dhawan-Pandya has a mountain in front of them to climb. India 103/4 in 14 overs

  • 2:59 PM IST

    Live Score IND VS AUS: KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan are trying hard to rebuild the innings. The duo is not trying much now as they have understood that both of them need to stay in the middle till the 40th over to keep India’s hope alive in the game after Kohli’s departure. India 99/3 in 13 overs

  • 2:46 PM IST

    India vs Australia Live: Hazlewood Strikes Again! Team India in deep trouble now as Shreyas Iyer departs for just 2 as Hazlewood picks his third wicket. Despite scoring runs at a good pace, India are in deep trouble courtesy: Hazlewood. KL Rahul comes in to bat and all the hopes lie on him and Dhawan. India 80/3 in 9.5 overs

India vs Australia 2020 1st ODI Live Updates

A new world and a different shade of retro blue awaits a circumspect Indian cricket team which re-enters the international arena without a white-ball colossus in Rohit Sharma, facing the might of a menacing Australia in the first ODI in Sydney on Friday. The absence of an injured Rohit Sharma will certainly leave a gaping hole at the top of the order, something that skipper Virat Kohli wouldn’t have fancied at the onset of a gruelling two-month tour. Also Read - Happy Birthday, Suresh Raina: Wishes Pour in as Former India International Turns 34

Kohli’s men, who had been on a COVID-enforced international break since the disastrous away series against New Zealand that ended early March, now kick-start their international calendar in a series where a lot of probing questions are expected to be asked. For those who believe in superstition, the return of the 1992 World Cup’s navy blue jersey isn’t a good omen as one of India’s worst performances (7th in 9 teams) happened in that particular edition. Also Read - Adam Gilchrist Apologises After Offering Condolences to Navdeep Saini Instead of Mohammed Siraj During Commentary

For the more pragmatic, it will be more about how Kohli’s men get their combination right in the absence of Rohit, whose injury has been a topic of national debate. Whether it’s the young Shubman Gill or the slightly more experienced Mayank Agarwal, whoever partners an in-form Shikhar Dhawan, the challenge of facing a Mitchell Starc or a Pat Cummins first up will still be an onerous one. Also Read - India vs Australia: Two Protesters Enter Ground Holding Banner Against Adani During Sydney ODI

So ‘King Kohli’ again has his task cut out as he gears up to combat a high quality pace attack, which is likely to be complemented by the wrist spin of Adam Zampa, who has at times been the Indian captain’s nemesis. Facing an Australia team in their own backyard with a Steve Smith, who is getting back his rhythm, an eternally hungry David Warner and a future great in Marnus Labuschagne isn’t the best of propositions and thus some priorities will be tested. For the next two years, 50-over cricket is the least important format, so will it be a “win-at-all-costs” approach by Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri or a more easygoing mindset keeping the Test series in mind.

IND vs AUS ODI Squads

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (wk), Sanju Samson (wwk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Moises Henriques, Andrew Tye, Daniel Sams, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper).