  • 5:49 PM IST

    Virat Kohli and Co. will look to bounce back in the second ODI, which will be played at the same ground on Sunday. Indian bowlers need to pull up their socks to give a tough fight to Australia at their den. Jasprit Bumrah had to forget this game and has to focus on the rest of the series and Virat Kohli needs to find out a way to include another all-rounder in the Playing XI.

  • 5:43 PM IST

    IND vs AUS LIVE: DONE and DUSTED! Australia beat India by 66 runs to start the series on a positive note. The hosts dominated India throughout the game. Australia’s big gun batsmen fired altogether to guide them to a mammoth total of 374/6. While the rest of the work was done by Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa who picked three and four wickets respectively. Australia (374/6) beat India (308/8) by 66 runs at Sydney Cricket Ground. Hardik 90, Zampa 4/54

  • 5:33 PM IST

    IND vs AUS Live: The fans witnessed a couple of lust blows from Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Shami in the last few overs, With Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood to bowl the last two overs the Indian duo will look to protect their wickets to avoid bowling out against Australia. India 299/7 in 48 overs

  • 5:24 PM IST

    India vs Australia Live Score: Jadeja’s wicket was the final nail in the coffin as India are now seven down with Shami and Saini on the crease, Zampa also finished his quota of 10 overs as he picked four crucial wickets- KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja. It will be a big task for India to avoid bowling out by Australia now in the last four overs. India 282/7 in 46 overs

  • 5:15 PM IST

    IND vs AUS Live Score: There is no intention of attacking bowlers by Ravindra Jadeja or Navdeep Saini as Team India is looking not to get all-out in the game. Hardik Pandya’s dismissal almost confirmed Australia’s victory in the game. While Zampa impressed everyone today with the ball as he scalped three and yet to bowl his final over. India 264/6 in 44 overs.

  • 5:04 PM IST

    India vs Australia Live Score: HARDIK PANDYA DEPARTS! The flamboyant batsman was looking to clear the long-on but missed the top connection as Starc took an easy catch. He became the third victim of Adam Zampa. With Hardik’s, departure it’s almost over for India now only a miraculous effort can pull them back into the game. India 247/6 in 39 overs

  • 4:55 PM IST

    AUS vs IND Live Score: Ravindra Jadeja needs to rotate the strike more as the dot ball pressure will pile up on Hardik Pandya. Jadeja has scored 7 runs from 13 balls till now which might make Hardik play some rash shots. However, after Dhawan’s departure, there has been a downfall in the scoring run-rate and Australia will look to capitalize on that. India 246/5 in 38 overs

  • 4:44 PM IST

    IND vs AUS Live Score: MASSIVE BLOW! Zampa gets Shikhar Dhawan to dent India’s hope in the massive chase. Dhawan was looking to play it over long-off for a biggie but missed the connection and was caught inside the circle by Mitchell Starc. All the responsibilities to take this match deeper is now on Hardik Pandya’s shoulders. India 231/5 in 35 overs

  • 4:33 PM IST

    Australia vs India Live Score: Marcus Stoinis is struggling with his run-up and has left the field. Stoinis was impressive with the ball today and managed to keep his economy rate under five. Maxwell will complete his over, while Hardik and Dhawan are just looking to punish the poor balls. India 228/4 in 32.2 overs

  • 4:20 PM IST

    Live Score India vs Australia: Hardik Pandya has now put his foot on the accelerator and his punishing every ball coming in his zone. He has already scored 75 and Team India need him till the end to produce a historic comeback victory at Sydney Cricket Ground. Marcus Stoinis returns to the attack. India 208/4 in 30 overs

A new world and a different shade of retro blue awaits a circumspect Indian cricket team which re-enters the international arena without a white-ball colossus in Rohit Sharma, facing the might of a menacing Australia in the first ODI in Sydney on Friday. The absence of an injured Rohit Sharma will certainly leave a gaping hole at the top of the order, something that skipper Virat Kohli wouldn’t have fancied at the onset of a gruelling two-month tour. Also Read - Happy Birthday, Suresh Raina: Wishes Pour in as Former India International Turns 34

Kohli’s men, who had been on a COVID-enforced international break since the disastrous away series against New Zealand that ended early March, now kick-start their international calendar in a series where a lot of probing questions are expected to be asked. For those who believe in superstition, the return of the 1992 World Cup’s navy blue jersey isn’t a good omen as one of India’s worst performances (7th in 9 teams) happened in that particular edition. Also Read - Adam Gilchrist Apologises After Offering Condolences to Navdeep Saini Instead of Mohammed Siraj During Commentary

For the more pragmatic, it will be more about how Kohli’s men get their combination right in the absence of Rohit, whose injury has been a topic of national debate. Whether it’s the young Shubman Gill or the slightly more experienced Mayank Agarwal, whoever partners an in-form Shikhar Dhawan, the challenge of facing a Mitchell Starc or a Pat Cummins first up will still be an onerous one. Also Read - India vs Australia: Two Protesters Enter Ground Holding Banner Against Adani During Sydney ODI

So ‘King Kohli’ again has his task cut out as he gears up to combat a high quality pace attack, which is likely to be complemented by the wrist spin of Adam Zampa, who has at times been the Indian captain’s nemesis. Facing an Australia team in their own backyard with a Steve Smith, who is getting back his rhythm, an eternally hungry David Warner and a future great in Marnus Labuschagne isn’t the best of propositions and thus some priorities will be tested. For the next two years, 50-over cricket is the least important format, so will it be a “win-at-all-costs” approach by Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri or a more easygoing mindset keeping the Test series in mind.

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (wk), Sanju Samson (wwk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Moises Henriques, Andrew Tye, Daniel Sams, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper).