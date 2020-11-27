

















Load More

India vs Australia 2020 1st ODI Live Updates

A new world and a different shade of retro blue awaits a circumspect Indian cricket team which re-enters the international arena without a white-ball colossus in Rohit Sharma, facing the might of a menacing Australia in the first ODI in Sydney on Friday. The absence of an injured Rohit Sharma will certainly leave a gaping hole at the top of the order, something that skipper Virat Kohli wouldn’t have fancied at the onset of a gruelling two-month tour. Also Read - India vs Australia: Two Protesters Enter Ground Holding Banner Against Adani During Sydney ODI

Kohli’s men, who had been on a COVID-enforced international break since the disastrous away series against New Zealand that ended early March, now kick-start their international calendar in a series where a lot of probing questions are expected to be asked. For those who believe in superstition, the return of the 1992 World Cup’s navy blue jersey isn’t a good omen as one of India’s worst performances (7th in 9 teams) happened in that particular edition. Also Read - BCCI Explains Why Rohit Sharma Didn't Travel to Australia And Returned Home After IPL 2020

For the more pragmatic, it will be more about how Kohli’s men get their combination right in the absence of Rohit, whose injury has been a topic of national debate. Whether it’s the young Shubman Gill or the slightly more experienced Mayank Agarwal, whoever partners an in-form Shikhar Dhawan, the challenge of facing a Mitchell Starc or a Pat Cummins first up will still be an onerous one. Also Read - India vs Australia 2020, 1st ODI: Cricketers Take Part in Barefoot Circle as a Powerful Gesture Against Racism | Watch Video

So ‘King Kohli’ again has his task cut out as he gears up to combat a high quality pace attack, which is likely to be complemented by the wrist spin of Adam Zampa, who has at times been the Indian captain’s nemesis. Facing an Australia team in their own backyard with a Steve Smith, who is getting back his rhythm, an eternally hungry David Warner and a future great in Marnus Labuschagne isn’t the best of propositions and thus some priorities will be tested. For the next two years, 50-over cricket is the least important format, so will it be a “win-at-all-costs” approach by Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri or a more easygoing mindset keeping the Test series in mind.

IND vs AUS ODI Squads

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (wk), Sanju Samson (wwk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Moises Henriques, Andrew Tye, Daniel Sams, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper).