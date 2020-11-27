Live Updates

  • 11:40 AM IST

    Live India vs Australia: Aaron Finch is racing towards his century. The Indian bowlers, except Mohammed Shami, failed to exploit Finch’s weakness today and in the result, he is not all set in the middle and setting the platform for a big total for the host. Chahal returns into attack as Kohli eyes another wicket. Australia 169/1 in 30 overs

  • 11:28 AM IST

    AUS vs IND Live Score: MASSIVE BLOW! Team India finally gets the breakthrough as Mohammed Shami sends David Warner back to hut. Good DRS call by Indian skipper Virat Kohli as the third umpire also took some time to make the decision whether Warner got the edge or not and in the end Shami strikes. Australia 156/1 in 26.5 overs

  • 11:17 AM IST

    India vs Australia Live Updates: Shami looks the most effective bowlers for India till now and the Aussie duo is trying to play him with caution. The partnership is getting dangerous now and the pitch is not offering to bowlers now. The Indian bowlers are trying hard to put some pressure on the openers with dot balls but it’s not working till now. Australia 138/0 in 26 overs

  • 11:05 AM IST

    IND vs AUS Live Updates: FIFTY for Warner! The southpaw reaches his 22nd ODI half-century in 54 balls. Warner is playing a completely different role today and is focussing more on rotating strikes rather than playing big shots. On the other hand, Virat Kohli has used almost all his tricks to break the partnership but the Aussie duo is too good today. Australia 126/0 in 23 overs

  • 10:48 AM IST

    AUS vs IND Live Score: Aaron Finch completes his 28th ODI fifty as the stand between him and Warner has also touched the three-figure mark. Kohli brings back Jaspirt Bumrah into the attack in search of the opening wicket. Australia 100/0 in 19 overs.

  • 10:45 AM IST

    Australia vs India Live: Aaron Finch is looking all comfortable and the six over cow corner on Chahal’s delivery was the proof of how good form he is in. The right-hand batsman is racing towards his fifty while, Warner is playing an anchor role for his skipper. Kohli needs to find a way to break this stand otherwise it will be too late. Australia 97/0 in 18 overs

  • 10:34 AM IST

    IND vs AUS Live Score: Excellent first over from Jadeja as he troubled Finch on a couple of occasions. The off-spinner hit the right lengths in his first over and gave only two runs. It will be interesting to see how things will work for Warner and Finch with two quality spinners on the attack. Australia 74/0 in 15 overs

  • 10:30 AM IST

    India vs Australia Live Score: The partnership between Finch and Warner is getting stronger with every over and India desperately need a breakthrough now. Warner broke the shackles in the last over and hit Chahal for a boundary over mid-wicket to state his intentions to Indian bowlers. Ravindra Jadeja comes to attack from other end. Australia 72/0 in 14 overs

  • 10:18 AM IST

    IND vs AUS Live Score: The daring Yuzvendra Chahal comes into attack as he troubled set Aaron Finch with his variations. Chahal gave only two runs from it. The leggie is going to play a crucial role for India in terms of picking wickets. The duel between Chahal and Finch will set the tone of the game. Australia 56/0 in 12 overs

  • 10:02 AM IST

    AUS vs IND Live: Good comeback from Saini in the over after getting hit for boundaries by Finch and Warner. The lanky pacer is troubling the Aussie duo when he is pitching it up, while his short balls are less effective on this surface. Shami returns to the attack. Australia 49/0 in 9 overs

India vs Australia 2020 1st ODI Live Updates

A new world and a different shade of retro blue awaits a circumspect Indian cricket team which re-enters the international arena without a white-ball colossus in Rohit Sharma, facing the might of a menacing Australia in the first ODI in Sydney on Friday. The absence of an injured Rohit Sharma will certainly leave a gaping hole at the top of the order, something that skipper Virat Kohli wouldn’t have fancied at the onset of a gruelling two-month tour. Also Read - India vs Australia: Two Protesters Enter Ground Holding Banner Against Adani During Sydney ODI

Kohli’s men, who had been on a COVID-enforced international break since the disastrous away series against New Zealand that ended early March, now kick-start their international calendar in a series where a lot of probing questions are expected to be asked. For those who believe in superstition, the return of the 1992 World Cup’s navy blue jersey isn’t a good omen as one of India’s worst performances (7th in 9 teams) happened in that particular edition. Also Read - BCCI Explains Why Rohit Sharma Didn't Travel to Australia And Returned Home After IPL 2020

For the more pragmatic, it will be more about how Kohli’s men get their combination right in the absence of Rohit, whose injury has been a topic of national debate. Whether it’s the young Shubman Gill or the slightly more experienced Mayank Agarwal, whoever partners an in-form Shikhar Dhawan, the challenge of facing a Mitchell Starc or a Pat Cummins first up will still be an onerous one. Also Read - India vs Australia 2020, 1st ODI: Cricketers Take Part in Barefoot Circle as a Powerful Gesture Against Racism | Watch Video

So ‘King Kohli’ again has his task cut out as he gears up to combat a high quality pace attack, which is likely to be complemented by the wrist spin of Adam Zampa, who has at times been the Indian captain’s nemesis. Facing an Australia team in their own backyard with a Steve Smith, who is getting back his rhythm, an eternally hungry David Warner and a future great in Marnus Labuschagne isn’t the best of propositions and thus some priorities will be tested. For the next two years, 50-over cricket is the least important format, so will it be a “win-at-all-costs” approach by Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri or a more easygoing mindset keeping the Test series in mind.

IND vs AUS ODI Squads

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (wk), Sanju Samson (wwk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Moises Henriques, Andrew Tye, Daniel Sams, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper).