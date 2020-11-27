Live Updates

  • 1:14 PM IST

    Live Score India vs Australia: Steve Smith slams his 10th ODI century and his fastest one as he took just 62 balls to reach the three-digit mark. Big over for Australia as they managed to get 12 runs from Bumrah’s over. The Indian spearhead finished his spell with a wicket only as he leaked 72 runs. Shami to bowl the final over of the innings. Australia 367/5 in 49 overs.

  • 1:10 PM IST

    AUS vs IND Live: Navdeep Saini’s misery ends with 83 runs in his quota of 10 overs. The lanky pacer was nowhere near his best today and leaked plenty of runs. Smith is close to hitting his 10th ODI century while Australia will eye the 375-mark with Shami and Bumrah to bowl the last two overs. Australia 355/5 in 48 overs

  • 1:00 PM IST

    IND vs AUS Live: ANOTHER WICKET! Saini gets his first wicket as it’s Marnus Labuschange, who tried to play a big shot but got caught at long-off by Shikhar Dhawan. Team India is slowly crawling back in the game and will now look to control the damage in the business end of the innings as Bumrah is yet to bowl two overs. Australia 336/5 in 46 overs

  • 12:54 PM IST

    Australia vs India Live Score: MAXWELL DEPARTS! Big blow for Australia at this stage but Maxwell did his job and played an outstanding knock of 45 runs in just 19 balls. It was Shami who got the big fish as Ravindra Jadeja took an easy catch at the long-on. Marnus Labusschagne comes in at no. 6. Australia 328/4 in 44.5 overs

  • 12:51 PM IST

    IND vs AUS Live Updates: Maxwell is producing some extraordinary power-hitting at Sydney Cricket Ground and the Indian bowlers are looking clueless against him. While Smith is also racing towards his century. The 350 is comfortably in Australia’s reach and they will eye 375 now. Australia 317/3 in 44 overs.

  • 12:39 PM IST

    India vs Australia Live Score: Maxwell looks like a completely different batsman from the recently concluded Indian Premier League. The flamboyant right-hander slammed Yuzvendra Chahal for a four and a six on switch hits and the leggie was nowhere in control against him. He ended his quota of 10 overs with one wicket for 89. Australia 302/3 in 43 overs

  • 12:32 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs AUS: Another Wicket! Team India is on a roll now as Yuzvendra Chahal removed Marcus Stoinis for a golden duck. It’s a good comeback from the visitors in the last couple of overs and will now look to contain Australia below 350. While Glenn Maxwell comes in for Australia at no 5. Australia 272/3 in 41 overs

  • 12:26 PM IST

    IND vs AUS Live Match: BUMRAH STRIKES! Jasprit Bumrah finally took his first wicket and that too a crucial one of Finch, who was looking to score quick runs after reaching his 100. Now the task for the Indian bowlers is to stop Steve Smith who is playing an outstanding innings. He has already scored 60 plus runs and is eyeing for a century. Australia 264/2 in 40 Overs

  • 12:20 PM IST

    IND vs AUS Live Score: Aaron Finch completes his 17th ODI century as Australia are in a comfortable position to post a big score with 9 wickets in hand. It was Finch’s fourth century against India and first at Sydney Cricket Ground. On the other hand, Smith is not stopping for anyone and scoring runs at a good pace. Australia 252/1 in 39 overs

  • 12:14 PM IST

    Australia vs India Live: Steve Smith continues to attack the Indian bowlers with his unconventional technique as he also reached his fifty in just 35 balls. Another good over for Australia as Shami leaked 12 runs from his 8th over. Yuzvendra Chahal returns to attack in search of his first wicket. Australia 238/1 in 38 overs

India vs Australia 2020 1st ODI Live Updates

A new world and a different shade of retro blue awaits a circumspect Indian cricket team which re-enters the international arena without a white-ball colossus in Rohit Sharma, facing the might of a menacing Australia in the first ODI in Sydney on Friday. The absence of an injured Rohit Sharma will certainly leave a gaping hole at the top of the order, something that skipper Virat Kohli wouldn’t have fancied at the onset of a gruelling two-month tour. Also Read - Adam Gilchrist Apologises After Offering Condolences to Navdeep Saini Instead of Mohammed Siraj During Commentary

Kohli’s men, who had been on a COVID-enforced international break since the disastrous away series against New Zealand that ended early March, now kick-start their international calendar in a series where a lot of probing questions are expected to be asked. For those who believe in superstition, the return of the 1992 World Cup’s navy blue jersey isn’t a good omen as one of India’s worst performances (7th in 9 teams) happened in that particular edition. Also Read - India vs Australia: Two Protesters Enter Ground Holding Banner Against Adani During Sydney ODI

For the more pragmatic, it will be more about how Kohli’s men get their combination right in the absence of Rohit, whose injury has been a topic of national debate. Whether it’s the young Shubman Gill or the slightly more experienced Mayank Agarwal, whoever partners an in-form Shikhar Dhawan, the challenge of facing a Mitchell Starc or a Pat Cummins first up will still be an onerous one. Also Read - BCCI Explains Why Rohit Sharma Didn't Travel to Australia And Returned Home After IPL 2020

So ‘King Kohli’ again has his task cut out as he gears up to combat a high quality pace attack, which is likely to be complemented by the wrist spin of Adam Zampa, who has at times been the Indian captain’s nemesis. Facing an Australia team in their own backyard with a Steve Smith, who is getting back his rhythm, an eternally hungry David Warner and a future great in Marnus Labuschagne isn’t the best of propositions and thus some priorities will be tested. For the next two years, 50-over cricket is the least important format, so will it be a “win-at-all-costs” approach by Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri or a more easygoing mindset keeping the Test series in mind.

IND vs AUS ODI Squads

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (wk), Sanju Samson (wwk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Moises Henriques, Andrew Tye, Daniel Sams, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper).