Live Updates

  • 2:46 PM IST

    India vs Australia Live: Hazlewood Strikes Again! Team India in deep trouble now as Shreyas Iyer departs for just 2 as Hazlewood picks his third wicket. Despite scoring runs at a good pace, India are in deep trouble courtesy: Hazlewood. KL Rahul comes in to bat and all the hopes lie on him and Dhawan. India 80/3 in 9.5 overs

  • 2:41 PM IST

    Live IND vs AUS: MASSIVE BLOW! Josh Hazlewood gets another one and this time he dismissed Virat Kohli, the biggest wicket of the opposition. Kohli was way too ambitious throughout his innings to attack the bowlers as he charged down and tried pulled it directly into Aaron Finch’s hands. India 78/2 in 9.3 overs

  • 2:35 PM IST

    India vs Australia Live: King Kohli on Fire! The Indian skipper is taking charge over Pat Cummins. After hitting a couple of boundaries on his last over, Kohli flicked the second ball of Cummins’ second to a maximum over mid-wicket. Kohli and Dhawan need to build the innings to keep themselves in the hunch. India 76/1 in 9 overs

  • 2:22 PM IST

    IND vs AUS Live Score: MAYANK DEPARTS! A very rash shot from the man in form as he tries to attack Josh Hazlewood but misses any connection to it and gets caught by David Warner. Now the responsibility will be on skipper Virat Kohli to take charge in the massive chase to keep India’s hope alive. India 54/1 in 6 overs

  • 2:19 PM IST

    Live Match IND vs AUS: Pat Cummins looked impressive with ball in his first over as he hit the right line. At the moment, the Indian openers are doing fine and they need to stay in the middle for a little long. Mayank looked fluent till now while Dhawan is in his IPL groove attacking the opposition bowlers. India 53/0 in 5 overs

  • 2:08 PM IST

    Live Score India vs Australia: India are off to a good start as openers Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan are trying to settle down with a couple of boundaries. The pitch has nothing to offer for the pacers as they just have to stick to the tight line and length to trouble Indian batsmen. Mayank and Dhawan need to bat big to give India a chance in the massive chase. India 39/0 in 3 overs

  • 1:59 PM IST

    India vs Australia Live: Excellent start from India as Mitchell Starc struggled with his line a bit and gave some extras. While Dhawan attacked the seamer with a couple of boundaries. The Aussie bowlers have enough run on the scoreboard to do some experiment in the initial stage. Josh Hazlewood to share the new ball with Stac. India 20/0 in 1 over

  • 1:50 PM IST

    AUS vs IND Live: Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal to open the innings for India in the massive chase. There will be a huge responsibility on their shoulder to give the team a big start to set the platform for Kohli, Iyer and Rahul to capitalize on it. While Australian pacers will look to take some early wickets to dent India’s hope in 375-chase.

  • 1:27 PM IST

    IND vs AUS Live Score: It will be an uphill task for Virat Kohli and Co. to chase down a massive target of 375 against a fierce Australia bowling unit. Smith, Finch and Maxwell almost took the game away from India’s reach but the visitors still have hope in their quality batsmen including Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan for the massive chase. Earlier, Indian bowlers were not up to the mark against Australia. It was only Mohammed Shami who looked a little effective otherwise other bowled poor line at a sluggish pitch. The fielding department also put the team down by dropping several catches at crucial stages of the game.

  • 1:19 PM IST

    India vs Australia Live Score: Excellent final over from Mohammed Shami as he gives only 6 runs from it and gets the crucial wicket of Steve Smith. Smith slammed 105 runs before getting castled. It’s a massive score to chase down for India. Australia 374/6 in 50 overs

India vs Australia 2020 1st ODI Live Updates

A new world and a different shade of retro blue awaits a circumspect Indian cricket team which re-enters the international arena without a white-ball colossus in Rohit Sharma, facing the might of a menacing Australia in the first ODI in Sydney on Friday. The absence of an injured Rohit Sharma will certainly leave a gaping hole at the top of the order, something that skipper Virat Kohli wouldn’t have fancied at the onset of a gruelling two-month tour. Also Read - Happy Birthday, Suresh Raina: Wishes Pour in as Former India International Turns 34

Kohli’s men, who had been on a COVID-enforced international break since the disastrous away series against New Zealand that ended early March, now kick-start their international calendar in a series where a lot of probing questions are expected to be asked. For those who believe in superstition, the return of the 1992 World Cup’s navy blue jersey isn’t a good omen as one of India’s worst performances (7th in 9 teams) happened in that particular edition. Also Read - Adam Gilchrist Apologises After Offering Condolences to Navdeep Saini Instead of Mohammed Siraj During Commentary

For the more pragmatic, it will be more about how Kohli’s men get their combination right in the absence of Rohit, whose injury has been a topic of national debate. Whether it’s the young Shubman Gill or the slightly more experienced Mayank Agarwal, whoever partners an in-form Shikhar Dhawan, the challenge of facing a Mitchell Starc or a Pat Cummins first up will still be an onerous one. Also Read - India vs Australia: Two Protesters Enter Ground Holding Banner Against Adani During Sydney ODI

So ‘King Kohli’ again has his task cut out as he gears up to combat a high quality pace attack, which is likely to be complemented by the wrist spin of Adam Zampa, who has at times been the Indian captain’s nemesis. Facing an Australia team in their own backyard with a Steve Smith, who is getting back his rhythm, an eternally hungry David Warner and a future great in Marnus Labuschagne isn’t the best of propositions and thus some priorities will be tested. For the next two years, 50-over cricket is the least important format, so will it be a “win-at-all-costs” approach by Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri or a more easygoing mindset keeping the Test series in mind.

IND vs AUS ODI Squads

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (wk), Sanju Samson (wwk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Moises Henriques, Andrew Tye, Daniel Sams, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper).