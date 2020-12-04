Live Updates

  • 4:32 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score and Updates IND vs AUS T20 2020 LIVE: OUT! CAUGHT! Yuzvendra Chahal removes Aaron Finch for 35. What a catch from Hardik Pandya! After two dropped catches, finally one is taken and Finch after a good start has to depart. Guess who, the concussion substitute takes the wicket. It will be interesting to see the look on Langer’s face right now. Tossed up on off, Finch looks to go downtown but gets a top edge and it goes towards long-off. Pandya runs ahead and then dives to take a magnificent catch. 107 needed in 74 balls. Australia 57/1 in 7.5 overs vs India (161/7)

  • 4:30 PM IST

  • 4:29 PM IST

    IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2020 Live Cricket Updates: DROPPED AGAIN! Now, Virat Kohli drops a sitter! Poor stuff from the Indian skipper. Short ball around off, Short looks to play the cut but it takes the top edge and goes towards cover-point. Kohli settles himself but drops it. Not what India wanted. A couple taken.

  • 4:28 PM IST

    India vs Australia T20 2020 Live Cricket Score: EDGED AND FOUR! Runs in any way are welcome for Australia. 50 comes up for them as well. Aaron Finch was very very lucky there. It was full and around off, the Aussie skipper looks to drive it through the covers. He though gets an inside edge. The ball goes past the stumps and into the fine leg fence. AUS 52/0 in 5.5 overs vs IND (161/7)

  • 4:27 PM IST

    SIX! Ohhh! What a pickup shot from the Australia captain! Shami goes a little fuller than the previous balls. Bowls it on middle and leg, Aaron Finch comes down and picks it up and deposits it way over deep backward square leg. AUS 43/0 in 4.4 overs vs IND (161/7)

  • 4:23 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score and Updates IND vs AUS T20 2020 LIVE: FOUR! Once again, the ball has come straight, off the air and in the pitch. Nothing much wrong with the ball though. Just a little short on off from Shami, Finch backs away and cuts it through point for a boundary. Australia 37/0 in 4.1 overs vs India (161/7)

  • 4:15 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2020 Live Cricket Score: We have some news! Yuzvendra Chahal is on the field as a concussion substitute for Ravindra Jadeja. Justin Langer was not happy and he was seen arguing with the match referee before the Australian innings started. Australia 33/0 in 4 overs vs India (161/7)

  • 4:13 PM IST

  • 4:09 PM IST

    India vs Australia T20 2020 Live Cricket Score: FOUR! Terrific shot that. Back-to-back boundaries from Short’s bat. Not the start that India would have wanted. Not a good ball from Mohammed. Short and outside off, D’Arcy strokes it through the covers. It was stroked firmly and well wide of the man at cover. A boundary results. Australia 25/0 in 2.3 overs vs India (161/7)

  • 4:06 PM IST

    IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: This is really good bowling from Sundar. Short and outside off, the Australian skipper rocks back and cuts but finds a backward point. Washington Sundar is bowling to his fielders. Good job from the Indian spinner. AUS 16/0 in 2 overs vs IND (161/7)

India vs Australia 2020 1st T20I Live Match Score

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs Australia 1st T20I Live Score of the three-match series being played at the Manuka Oval, Canberra. See the latest India vs Australia Live Score, Live cricket updates here. Also, check the IND vs AUS T20 2020 Live Score, India vs Australia Live match, India vs Australia Live score today, IND vs AUS T20 2020 Live video, India vs Australia Live score today match, IND vs AUS T20 2020 Live match score, India vs Australia Live scorecard. You can also live cricket blog of match 1st T20I between India vs Australia from Canberra here. D’ Arcy Short and captain Aaron Finch provide Australia breezy start in 162 chase in the 1st T20I  KL Rahul’s fifty and Ravindra Jadeja’s 23-ball cameo of 44 propel Indian cricket team to a respectable total of 161/7 in 20 overs vs Australia in 1st T20I at the Manuka Oval, Canberra. See the latest IND vs AUS, India vs Australia T20 2020 Live Score, IND vs AUS T20 2020 Live cricket updates here. Check India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND vs AUS Live Cricket Score and IND vs AUS Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs Australia Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Yuzvendra Chahal Replaces Ravindra Jadeja as Concussion Substitute

Yorker specialist Natarajan, who was a late addition to the ODI squad, could also make his T20 debut on Friday having shown enough promise in his maiden international appearance. Unlike the SCG, the Manuka Oval surface had enough for both the spinners and pacers. It will be interesting to see who opens up the bowling alongside Jasprit Bumrah with the toss-up being between Mohammad Shami and Deepak Chahar. Yuzvendra Chahal, who had a forgettable outing in the ODIs, will also be looking to bounce back. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket India vs Australia 1st T20I: When And Where to Watch IND vs AUS Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mayank Agarwal, Sanju Samson, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Shami

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Matthew Wade, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey(w), Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Andrew Tye, Marnus Labuschagne, D Arcy Short, Cameron Green, Daniel Sams, Marcus Stoinis