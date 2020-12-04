Live Updates

  • 5:58 PM IST

    Live Cricket Updates IND vs AUS T20 2020 LIVE: Yuzvendra Chahal is the PLAYER OF THE MATCH. He says that obviously, it is a great feeling. States that he suddenly got to know that he would play. Says that 10-15 minutes before the chase began, he got to know that he can play and then he did some warmups. Tells that at the half-way mark, India had a good score. Feels 160-165 would always be a difficult score to chase. Adds that he bowled according to his plans.

  • 5:56 PM IST

    India’s bowling was brilliant. All the bowlers bowled exceptionally well with only Shami being a little expensive. It all started with Chahal who was brought in as a concussion substitute. He started it all with getting the big wicket of Aaron Finch and then sent Steven Smith back to the dugout in quick time. Chahal was economical as well and he was well supported by Washington Sundar. Sundar did not pick up any wickets but the way he kept it tight was crucial for India’s chances. T Natarajan was the star on his T20I debut as he picked up a 3-fer, including the wicket of the Big Show, Glenn Maxwell. All the bowlers kept it tight and did not give much away. Overall, it was an excellent bowling performance.

  • 5:46 PM IST

    Brilliant start to the series for Men in Blue!

  • 5:46 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2020 Live Cricket Score And Updates: A comprehensive victory for India in the end. They had a respectable score to defend and they have bowled extremely well to defend this score with some ease. They get back-to-back wins in Canberra, one in the last ODI and now in the first T20I and move back to Sydney for the remaining two T20Is with confidence. Virat Kohli will be one happy captain. India’s bowling was brilliant. All the bowlers bowled exceptionally well with only Shami being a little expensive. It all started with Chahal who was brought in as a concussion substitute started it all with getting the big wicket of Aaron Finch and then sent Steven Smith back to the dugout in quick time. Chahal was economical as well and he was well supported by Washington Sundar. Sundar did not pick up any wickets but the way he kept it tight was crucial for India’s chances. T Natarajan was the star on his T20I debut as he picked up a 3-fer, including the wicket of the Big Show, Glenn Maxwell. All the bowlers kept it tight and did not give much away. Overall, it was an excellent bowling performance.

  • 5:39 PM IST

    India vs Australia T20 2020 Live Cricket Score: FOUR! An effort too late. Back-to-back wins for India at the Manuka Oval. Full and around off from Mohammed Shami, Mitchell Swepson clears his front leg and launches it over covers. Hardik Pandya runs in to his left from long-off but cannot cut it off. A boundary results but THE INDIANS WIN BY 11 RUNS! India (161/7) Beat Australia (150/7) by 11 runs at Manuka Oval. Finch 35, Chahal 3/25, Natarajan 3/30

  • 5:37 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score and Updates IND vs AUS T20 2020 LIVE: SIX! Where does this one go? All the way. Full and around off from Shami, Swepson clears his front foot and lofts it over mid-off. Looks to be a catch for Pandya at long-off…. he stretches but the ball goes well over him in the end. AUS 146/7 in 19.5 overs vs IND (161/7)

  • 5:36 PM IST

    SIX! This is bound to happen. At the end of the innings. Short ball from Natarajan, Sean swings well over the deep mid-wicket boundary for a six. Australia 135/7 in 19 overs vs India (161/7)

  • 5:33 PM IST

    India vs Australia T20 2020 Live Cricket Score: OUT! BOWLED! T Natarajan removes Mitchell Starc for 1. And the yorker Natarajan cleans his left-arm counterpart from Australia. The angle is very good for a left-arm seamer. What a debut he is having. It was a yorker on off and middle, Starc gives himself some room and looks to go big over covers. But he misses and the ball crashes into the sticks. AUS 127/7 in 18.1 overs vs IND (161/7)

  • 5:27 PM IST

    Game-changing spell from ‘concussion-sub’ Yuzvendra Chahal!

  • 5:26 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score and Updates IND vs AUS T20 2020 LIVE: OUT! LBW! Moises Henriques is dismissed. Fullish on middle, Henriques had moved to the offside a touch. He looks to swing it to the leg side but misses to get hit on the pads. An appeal for LBW is put and the umpire, Rod Tucker, raises his finger. Henriques gets to the other end and then flashes the T. There is no bat, as confirmed from Hot Spot and Snicko. Ball Tracker just states the obvious – THREE REDS! The 6th wicket is down for the Aussies. Australia 126/6 in 17.5 overs vs India (161/7)

India vs Australia 2020 1st T20I Live Match Score

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs Australia 1st T20I Live Score of the three-match series being played at the Manuka Oval, Canberra. See the latest India vs Australia Live Score, Live cricket updates here. Also, check the IND vs AUS T20 2020 Live Score, India vs Australia Live match, India vs Australia Live score today, IND vs AUS T20 2020 Live video, India vs Australia Live score today match, IND vs AUS T20 2020 Live match score, India vs Australia Live scorecard. You can also live cricket blog of match 1st T20I between India vs Australia from Canberra here. Yuzvendra Chahal and T Natarajan picked up three wickets each as India beat Australia in 1st T20I by 11 run to take 1-0 lead in three-match series in Canberra. D’ Arcy Short and captain Aaron Finch provide Australia breezy start in 162 chase in the 1st T20I  KL Rahul’s fifty and Ravindra Jadeja’s 23-ball cameo of 44 propel Indian cricket team to a respectable total of 161/7 in 20 overs vs Australia in 1st T20I at the Manuka Oval, Canberra. See the latest IND vs AUS, India vs Australia T20 2020 Live Score, IND vs AUS T20 2020 Live cricket updates here. Check India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND vs AUS Live Cricket Score and IND vs AUS Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs Australia Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - India vs Australia: Twitterverse Divided Over Jadeja-Chahal Concussion Controversy

Yorker specialist Natarajan, who was a late addition to the ODI squad, could also make his T20 debut on Friday having shown enough promise in his maiden international appearance. Unlike the SCG, the Manuka Oval surface had enough for both the spinners and pacers. It will be interesting to see who opens up the bowling alongside Jasprit Bumrah with the toss-up being between Mohammad Shami and Deepak Chahar. Yuzvendra Chahal, who had a forgettable outing in the ODIs, will also be looking to bounce back. Also Read - India vs Australia 1st T20I: Natarajan, Chahal Join Forces with Rahul, Jadeja as India Win Again in Canberra

LIVE Cricket Score IND vs AUS T20 2020 LIVE – INDIA (161/7) Beat AUSTRALIA (150/7) by 11 Runs

IND vs AUS T20I Squads Also Read - IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Australia Coach Justin Langer Fumes as India Make Controversial Subsitute For Ravindra Jadeja

India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mayank Agarwal, Sanju Samson, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Shami

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Matthew Wade, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey(w), Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Andrew Tye, Marnus Labuschagne, D Arcy Short, Cameron Green, Daniel Sams, Marcus Stoinis