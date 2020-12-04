

















Load More

India vs Australia 2020 1st T20I Live Match Score

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs Australia 1st T20I Live Score of the three-match series being played at the Manuka Oval, Canberra. See the latest India vs Australia Live Score, Live cricket updates here. Also, check the IND vs AUS T20 2020 Live Score, India vs Australia Live match, India vs Australia Live score today, IND vs AUS T20 2020 Live video, India vs Australia Live score today match, IND vs AUS T20 2020 Live match score, India vs Australia Live scorecard. You can also live cricket blog of match 1st T20I between India vs Australia from Canberra here. Yuzvendra Chahal and T Natarajan picked up three wickets each as India beat Australia in 1st T20I by 11 run to take 1-0 lead in three-match series in Canberra. D’ Arcy Short and captain Aaron Finch provide Australia breezy start in 162 chase in the 1st T20I KL Rahul’s fifty and Ravindra Jadeja’s 23-ball cameo of 44 propel Indian cricket team to a respectable total of 161/7 in 20 overs vs Australia in 1st T20I at the Manuka Oval, Canberra. See the latest IND vs AUS, India vs Australia T20 2020 Live Score, IND vs AUS T20 2020 Live cricket updates here. Check India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND vs AUS Live Cricket Score and IND vs AUS Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs Australia Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - India vs Australia: Twitterverse Divided Over Jadeja-Chahal Concussion Controversy

Yorker specialist Natarajan, who was a late addition to the ODI squad, could also make his T20 debut on Friday having shown enough promise in his maiden international appearance. Unlike the SCG, the Manuka Oval surface had enough for both the spinners and pacers. It will be interesting to see who opens up the bowling alongside Jasprit Bumrah with the toss-up being between Mohammad Shami and Deepak Chahar. Yuzvendra Chahal, who had a forgettable outing in the ODIs, will also be looking to bounce back. Also Read - India vs Australia 1st T20I: Natarajan, Chahal Join Forces with Rahul, Jadeja as India Win Again in Canberra

LIVE Cricket Score IND vs AUS T20 2020 LIVE – INDIA (161/7) Beat AUSTRALIA (150/7) by 11 Runs

IND vs AUS T20I Squads Also Read - IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Australia Coach Justin Langer Fumes as India Make Controversial Subsitute For Ravindra Jadeja

India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mayank Agarwal, Sanju Samson, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Shami

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Matthew Wade, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey(w), Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Andrew Tye, Marnus Labuschagne, D Arcy Short, Cameron Green, Daniel Sams, Marcus Stoinis