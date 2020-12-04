Live Updates

  • 2:55 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score India vs Australia T20 2020 LIVE: OUT! CAUGHT! Adam Zampa removes Manish Pandey for 2. Pandey fails to make an impact! This is excellent bowling from Zampa. Not a good return to the Indian side for Manish Pandey. Excellent catch from Hazlewood as well. Zampa bowls a flatter ball outside off, it bounces a little more than expected as well. Pandey looks to cut but it takes the top edge and goes towards short third man. Hazlewood dives forward and takes a very good catch. India keep losing wickets at regular intervals. IND 90/4 in 12.4 overs vs AUS at Manuka Oval

  • 2:53 PM IST

    IND vs AUS T20 2020 Live Score: OUT! CAUGHT! Moises Henriques removes Sanju Samson for 23. That has gone straight into the hands of the fielder at cover. A very promising innings from Samson comes to an end. A budding partnership has been broken and Australia get the breakthrough at the right time. Full ball outside off, Samson looks to go over extra cover but does not get the required elevation on it. Swepson stationed at extra cover takes the catch and sends Samson back. Samson is disappointed as he walks back. India 86/3 in 11.1 overs vs Australia

  • 2:50 PM IST

  • 2:40 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score India vs Australia T20 2020 LIVE: FIFTY! 12th T20I half-century for KL Rahul. He has had an excellent year so far and is continuing that form. Good length ball on middle, Rahul flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single to get to the milestone. IND 83/2 in 10.4 overs vs AUS at Manuka Oval

  • 2:38 PM IST

    IND vs AUS T20 2020 Live Score: A single to end the over. Low full toss outside off from Henriques, Rahul drives it to deep cover for a single – 7 from it. India 75/2 in 10 overs vs Australia

  • 2:37 PM IST

    Wry smile on India captain’s face!

  • 2:32 PM IST

    India vs Australia T20 2020 Live Score: FOUR! Swepson is struggling to find the right lengths at the moment. Another short ball on middle from Mitchell Swepson, Rahul pulls it to the deep mid-wicket region for a boundary. India 68/2 in 8.5 overs vs Australia

  • 2:31 PM IST

    SIX! Another short ball from Mitchell Swepson and it has been put away. Short ball on middle from Swepson, Sanju Samson rocks on his back foot and then whacks it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie. This will give him a lot of confidence. IND 62/2 in 8.1 overs vs AUS

  • 2:26 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score India vs Australia T20 2020: OUT! CAUGHT! Mitchell Swepson removes Virat Kohli for 9. Kohli falls to a leg-spinner once again. He is disappointed with himself and just puts up a smile as he walks back. Swepson strikes in his first over and it is the big wicket of Virat Kohli. Flatter ball on off, it comes on a bit quicker than Kohli expected. Virat Kohli looks to play at it but it takes the top edge and lobs towards the left of the bowler. Swepson moves to that side and takes the catch. Big wicket for Australia. IND 49/2 in 6.5 overs vs AUS at Manuka Oval

  • 2:23 PM IST

    A fine Powerplay for Team India!

India vs Australia 2020 1st T20I Live Match Score

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs Australia 1st T20I Live Score of the three-match series being played at the Manuka Oval, Canberra.

Yorker specialist Natarajan, who was a late addition to the ODI squad, could also make his T20 debut on Friday having shown enough promise in his maiden international appearance. Unlike the SCG, the Manuka Oval surface had enough for both the spinners and pacers. It will be interesting to see who opens up the bowling alongside Jasprit Bumrah with the toss-up being between Mohammad Shami and Deepak Chahar. Yuzvendra Chahal, who had a forgettable outing in the ODIs, will also be looking to bounce back. Also Read - India vs Australia 2020, 1st T20I: Sanju Samson Trends on Twitter After Making it to India Playing XI

LIVE Cricket Score IND vs AUS T20 2020 LIVE – INDIA 103/5 in 16 overs vs AUSTRALIA

IND vs AUS T20I Squads

India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mayank Agarwal, Sanju Samson, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Shami Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket India vs Australia 1st T20I: When And Where to Watch IND vs AUS Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Matthew Wade, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey(w), Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Andrew Tye, Marnus Labuschagne, D Arcy Short, Cameron Green, Daniel Sams, Marcus Stoinis