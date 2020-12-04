

















India vs Australia 2020 1st T20I Live Match Score

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs Australia 1st T20I Live Score of the three-match series being played at the Manuka Oval, Canberra.

Yorker specialist Natarajan, who was a late addition to the ODI squad, could also make his T20 debut on Friday having shown enough promise in his maiden international appearance. Unlike the SCG, the Manuka Oval surface had enough for both the spinners and pacers. It will be interesting to see who opens up the bowling alongside Jasprit Bumrah with the toss-up being between Mohammad Shami and Deepak Chahar. Yuzvendra Chahal, who had a forgettable outing in the ODIs, will also be looking to bounce back. Also Read - India vs Australia 2020, 1st T20I: Sanju Samson Trends on Twitter After Making it to India Playing XI

LIVE Cricket Score IND vs AUS T20 2020 LIVE – INDIA 103/5 in 16 overs vs AUSTRALIA

IND vs AUS T20I Squads

India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mayank Agarwal, Sanju Samson, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Shami Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket India vs Australia 1st T20I: When And Where to Watch IND vs AUS Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Matthew Wade, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey(w), Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Andrew Tye, Marnus Labuschagne, D Arcy Short, Cameron Green, Daniel Sams, Marcus Stoinis