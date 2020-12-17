Live Updates

  • 1:27 PM IST

    Virat Kohli struck on hand. Looks in some pain. A sharp rising delivery from Mitchell Starc and the India captain jumps and tries to fend it off but gets struck on his thumb. He immediately takes his glove off and it’s bleeding. The ball was in the air for some time but fell in the vacant area. The physio rushes out to the middle for treatment.

  • 1:15 PM IST

    Over 40: Proper session of Test cricket underway currently. Mitchel Starc was brought back into the attack in the 36th over and Virat Kohli greeted him with a four through the mid-wicket region. That was the only scoring run of the over and the next three overs that followed. Score 71/2

  • 12:55 PM IST

    India vs Australia Live Score: India captain Virat Kohli charges forward and sends one over Nathan Lyon’s head for his first four of the innings. He has moved to 16 off 49. Batting alongside his him the modern-day wall Cheteshwar Pujara who has consumed 121 deliveries for 28 runs and is yet to hit a boundary. India 66/2 in 35 overs

  • 12:42 PM IST

    Over 32: There has been a change of intent from Cheteshwar Pujara with a spinner in operation now. He’s more willing to play his shots now. He started the over with a couple behind point and then drove the fifth delivery through covers for a triple. Five runs from the over. India 60/2

  • 12:39 PM IST

    First over of spin today – Nathan Lyon, a modern-day great, into the attack now.

  • 12:25 PM IST

    India vs Australia 2020 Live Score: Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins have resumed the attack. The first two over of the post-dinner session were maidens before Pujara tucked one behind for a single. A disciplined batting and bowling. India are 42/2 in 28 overs

  • 12:13 PM IST

    We are back with the second session. Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli are the two unbeaten India batsmen. Josh Hazlewood will bowl the first over. Score 41/2 in 25 overs

  • 11:40 AM IST

    DINNER-BREAK: So the first session of the first India vs Australia Test in Adelaide comes to an end. Australia have bossed this phase of play. India have made 41/2 in 25 overs. India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first in the first ever day-night Test between the two teams, And Mitchell Starc got rid of India opener Prithvi Shaw with the second delivery of the day as an inside edge crashed onto the stumps. Shaw went back without troubling the scorecard. Mayank Agarwal was then joined by Cheteshwar Pujara and the duo slowly began rebuilding. However, Pat Cummins produced a peach of a delivery and snuck it between the gap between Agarwal’s bat and pad to have him bowled for 17. Pujara and captain Virat Kohli then saw through the remainder of the session safely.

  • 11:28 AM IST

    Debutant Cameron Green has been introduced into the attack now. He’s tall, 6 feet 7 inches, bowls right-arm pace. And he oversteps first delivery. A no-ball to start his Test career with. That extra and two runs off his first over. India 38/2 in 23 overs.

  • 11:17 AM IST

    India vs Australia Live Cricket Score: India’s two best batsmen in Cheteshwar Pujara and captain Virat Kohli are out in the middle currently. A lot riding on these two now. The start hasn’t been ideal for tourists with the openers departing cheaply including a two-ball duck for Prithvi Shaw as well.

IND vs AUS 2020 1st Test Live Score, LIVE CRICKET UPDATES

A peerless Virat Kohli and his ‘fearless’ India would look to make perfect choices before unleashing their might on an Australian team which is ready for revenge but not exactly in ‘pink of health’ ahead of the first Day/Night Test starting in Adelaide on Thursday. Media mogul Kerry Packer, while promoting his path-breaking ‘World Series Day/Night Test matches’ on Channel 9 back in late 1970s, had an unforgettable caption ‘Big Boys Play At Night’. Also Read - 1st Test, Day 1 Dinner Report: India Lose Openers Cheaply After Kohli Opts to Bat

LIVE UPDATES Live Score Today, IND vs AUS at Adelaide Oval

Even in 2020, there couldn’t have been a more appropriate catch-line for a series where Kohli’s magnificence meets its match in Steve Smith’s manic consistency, Cheteshwar Pujara’s doggedness challenged by a much younger Marnus Labuschagne, ready to show the world that he isn’t a one-season wonder. All this would be under lights at the Adelaide Oval. And then there are those mean fast men on both sides aiming to instill the fear of pink ball in twilight zone, creating all sorts of doubts in the batsmen’s minds. Also Read - Australia vs India Test 2020: Ricky Ponting Predicts Prithvi Shaw's Dismissal On-Air Before India Opener Gets Out For a Duck in Adelaide, Fans Hail Australia Legend

IND vs AUS Full Squads

Australia: Joe Burns, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (wk/C), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Wade, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, James Pattinson, Michael Neser, Mitchell Swepson.

India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Kuldeep Yadav.