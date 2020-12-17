Live Updates

  • 3:11 PM IST

    The partnership between Kohli and Pujara was a prime indicator of of the importance these two players have in the current Indian cricket team. This is the reason why experts have been keeping Australia in the favourites column with Kohli set to return after the first Test in Adelaide. While Pujara was dismissed before the tea-break, Kohli has continued to bat on, reaching his half-century.

  • 3:00 PM IST

    Kohli’s love affair with Adelaide continues

  • 2:53 PM IST

    FIFTY for Virat Kohli. A loud roar goes around the Oval as Kohli takes a single off Pat Cummins to reach his 23rd half-century in Test cricket. He needs to converts this into a big one now.

  • 2:45 PM IST

    Live: 10 runs from the over of Nathan Lyon – a boundary each to Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli. Lyon pitched one full and outside off inviting Rahane who accepted the offer and drove it through covers for his first four of the innings. Kohli then sent the penultimate delivery racing through covers for his fifth four to move to 46. India 119/3 in 58 overs

  • 2:37 PM IST

    IND vs AUS Live Score: The play resumes. And Nathan Lyon kickstarts the session with Virat Kohli scoring the only single of the over to take India to 108/3 in 56 overs. He will be joined by Pat Cummins from the other end.

  • 2:32 PM IST

    We are moments away from the restart. This is going to be a crucial session from Indian point of view. They will want to end it without further damage. There’s a well-set Virat Kohli who has looked quite disciplined today. And batting alongside him is his deputy Ajinkya Rahane who has in the past batted his best in such trying conditions. All and all, promises to be another absorbing session.

  • 2:20 PM IST

    Tea Taken on Day 1. And the session nearly was heading India’s way before Nathan Lyon provided the breakthrough for Australia with the big scalp of Cheteshwar Pujara. An inside edge flew to Marnus Labuschagne at short leg who dived to complete a decent catch. Pujara scored 43 off 160. However, Virat Kohli is still unbeaten on 39 off 111 with four fours. Batting alongside him is Ajinkya Rahane on 2. India are 107/3 in 55 overs

  • 1:56 PM IST

    WICKET! Offspinner Nathan Lyon has broken through the defenses of Cheteshwar Pujara. A little inside edge onto the pads and Marnus Labuschagne dives forward from the leg slip to complete the catch. The on-field umpire gave it as not out while Pujara had started to walk away but he waits with Australian team opting for the review. And hot spot confirms there was an edge. So Pujara walks back after having made 43 off 160 deliveries. India lose their third wicket. Score 100/3 in 49.4 overs

  • 1:48 PM IST

    IND vs AUS Live Cricket Score: Cheteshwar Pujara consumes 147 deliveries before hitting his first boundary this innings. A back-foot drive off Nathan Lyon through covers gives him his first four. And he follows that with another boundary – a flick through midwicket. Nine runs from the over. Pujara moves to 40 off 152 and batting alongside him is Virat Kohli on 34 off 97. India 97/2 in 48 overs

  • 1:27 PM IST

    Virat Kohli struck on hand. Looks in some pain. A sharp rising delivery from Mitchell Starc and the India captain jumps and tries to fend it off but gets struck on his thumb. He immediately takes his glove off and it’s bleeding. The ball was in the air for some time but fell in the vacant area. The physio rushes out to the middle for treatment.

A peerless Virat Kohli and his ‘fearless’ India would look to make perfect choices before unleashing their might on an Australian team which is ready for revenge but not exactly in ‘pink of health’ ahead of the first Day/Night Test starting in Adelaide on Thursday. Media mogul Kerry Packer, while promoting his path-breaking ‘World Series Day/Night Test matches’ on Channel 9 back in late 1970s, had an unforgettable caption ‘Big Boys Play At Night’. Also Read - 1st Test, Day 1 Dinner Report: India Lose Openers Cheaply After Kohli Opts to Bat

LIVE UPDATES Live Score Today, IND vs AUS at Adelaide Oval

Even in 2020, there couldn’t have been a more appropriate catch-line for a series where Kohli’s magnificence meets its match in Steve Smith’s manic consistency, Cheteshwar Pujara’s doggedness challenged by a much younger Marnus Labuschagne, ready to show the world that he isn’t a one-season wonder. All this would be under lights at the Adelaide Oval. And then there are those mean fast men on both sides aiming to instill the fear of pink ball in twilight zone, creating all sorts of doubts in the batsmen’s minds. Also Read - Australia vs India Test 2020: Ricky Ponting Predicts Prithvi Shaw's Dismissal On-Air Before India Opener Gets Out For a Duck in Adelaide, Fans Hail Australia Legend

IND vs AUS Full Squads

Australia: Joe Burns, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (wk/C), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Wade, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, James Pattinson, Michael Neser, Mitchell Swepson.

India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Kuldeep Yadav.