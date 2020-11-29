Live Updates

  • 12:23 PM IST

    Australia vs India Live Score: Pandya Gets Smith! Hardik Pandya gets the big-fish as Smith tried to slam him for a boundary but gets a thick edge and Shami makes no mistake to take a fine catch. The astonishing innings comes to an end, but Smith (104) set the platform for Maxwell to fire and take Australia to 375. Australia 296/3 in 42 overs.

  • 12:17 PM IST

    IND vs AUS Live Score: Steve SPECIAL Smith slams another century and he took exactly the same deliveries he needed in first ODI to reach the three-figure mark – 62 balls. The premium Aussie batsman is smashing every Indian bowler and it will be tough to get him out now. Australia 288/2 in 41 overs

  • 12:05 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE India vs Australia: Steve Smith is not stopping for anyone and just playing with bowlers’ mind now. The premium batsman is racing towards his consecutive centuries as Indian bowlers are looking clueless against him. With his unconventional technique, Smith his guiding everything for runs. Australia 262/2 in 39 overs

  • 11:51 AM IST

    IND vs AUS Live Score: So finally HARDIK PANDYA COMES INTO ATTACK! A desperate move by skipper Virat Kohli as the flamboyant all-rounder introduced into the attack. Kohli, himself, called after the last game that Hardik is not fit enough to bowl right now. It’s good to see him bowl since 2019 September and he was on the mark in his first over and gave only five runs from it. Australia 235/2 in 36 overs

  • 11:43 AM IST

    India vs Australia Live: Steve Smith reaches the 50-run mark as the partnership between him and Marnus Labuschagne is getting stronger. With the current run-rate, Australia are surely eyeing another 350 plus score. While maybe it’s time for Virat Kohli to bring back Jasprit Bumrah or Mohammed Shami for a couple of overs to break this stand before it’s too late. Australia 220/2 in 34 overs

  • 11:28 AM IST

    Live Score IND vs AUS: Team India is struggling with the unavailability of the sixth bowler. Virat Kohli doesn’t have a choice as Saini, who is having a bad day, continues to leak runs. Steve Smith is comfortably playing with the field and racing towards his half-century. Australia 197/2 in 31 overs

  • 11:22 AM IST

    India vs Australia Live Score: Steve Smith is looking comfortable and rotating strike with complete ease. If he stays in the middle for too long, then the difficulties will also increase for Virat Kohli and Co. Marnus Labuschagne also looks in decent tough as he is also stealing some quick singles to put pressure on fielders and bowler. Australia 187/2 in 30 overs

  • 11:07 AM IST

    Live Score IND vs AUS: Warner back in the hut! Excellent fielding from Shreyas Iyer as he quickly picked the ball and hit it directly on the stumps to get rid of Warner. It could’ve been the only possible way to dismiss Warner today, as he was so fluent with the bat. Marnus Labuschagne comes in to bat. Australia 157/2 in 26 overs

  • 10:56 AM IST

    IND vs AUS Live Score: FINCH DEPARTS! Team India finally gets a breakthrough as Mohammed Shami dismissed skipper Aaron Finch for 60. Shami bowled a full and Finch tried to muscle it into the stands but missed the connection and Virat Kohli took an easy catch. Steve Smith comes out to bat and the visitors will be hoping to get rid of him as early as possible. Australia 142/1 in 22.5 overs

  • 10:47 AM IST

    IND vs AUS Live: Aaron Finch brings up his fifty in style as he gets on his knees and slams it over deep-mid wicket for a maximum. Australia are cruising towards a massive score. The Indian bowlers have no answers of the Aussie duo’s hammering. Yuzvendra Chahal continues to disappoint as he has already leaked 41 runs in his 6 overs. Australia 130/0 in 21 overs

India vs Australia 2020 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score

After suffering a heartbreak defeat in the first ODI, Team India will look to bounce back against Australia in the second match of the series on Sunday at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Australia beat India by 66-runs in the opening game to set the tone of the series and will look to dominate the visitors once again on Sunday. The Aussie batting line-up is in great form as the collective effort from the batsmen guide them to a mammoth total of 374/6 in first ODI, which put pressure on India while chasing it. Also Read - Ind vs Aus: Steve Smith Slams 11th ODI Century, Twitterverse Hails Former Australia Captain

Interestingly, the second ODI will also be played at Sydney Cricket Ground which might assist India a bit as they have played a game earlier there and might have learned from the errors they commit during 1st ODI. Team India bowling was a big let down in the opening game as every bowler, except Mohammed Shami, failed to hit the right length on the sluggish pitch. Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah had an off day as he picked just one wicket and went for 73 runs, as he was struggling with his line and length against solid Aussie batting line-up. Navdeep Saini was another major disappointment as the lanky pacer leaked 83 runs in his quota of 10 overs. Also Read - 2nd ODI: Shreyas Iyer's Direct Hit to Runout David Warner During India-Australia at SCG | WATCH

While Indian batsman put up a fight against a fierce bowling unit and scored 308/8 despite losing early wickets. Hardik Pandya (90 off 76 balls) and added 128 runs for the fifth wicket with opener Shikhar Dhawan (74 off 86) made few belief at some point that there might be a chance that India can pull it off but after Pandya’s departure, it was faded. Also Read - Hardik Pandya Making Changes to His Bowling Action: Report

In the second ODI, Virat Kohli and Co. have to rectify their mistakes especially in the fielding department, where they dropped several catches on crucial situations of the game.