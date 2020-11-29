Live Updates

  • 5:05 PM IST

    IND vs AUS Live: Two in Two for Cummins! Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya both didn’t have much choice, as both of them tried to clear the rope but misses the middle of the bat. Cummins is ruling the game right now. It’s almost over for India now as the tailenders will just look to avoid being bowled out. India 321/7 in 46.2 overs

  • 5:02 PM IST

    India vs Australia Live Score: Ravindra Jadeja is trying hard to keep India’s hope alive in the chase. Team India still need 69 runs from the last 24 balls, one wicket from here and it will be done and dusted. There is still an outside chance for India in the game all depends on the duo which is in the middle right now. India 321/5 in 46 overs.

  • 4:47 PM IST

    AUS vs IND LIVE: KL RAHUL DEPARTS! It’s almost over now for India, as KL Rahul tries to play a big shot and manages a top edge only which lands directly into Hazlewood’s hands. Zampa gets his first and Rahul to depart for a well-made 76. He had to keep going to keep India’s hope alive. India 291/5 in 44 overs

  • 4:41 PM IST

    India vs Australia Live: Pat Cummins has bowled exceptionally well in his last overs, which make things difficult for India now. In the last seven overs, India need 112 runs at a required run rate over 15. It’s now or never for the duo, especially Hardik Pandya, he needs to fire now or it will be lat for India in the series. India 279/4 in 43 overs

  • 4:28 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs AUS: We are in the end game now as India need 131 runs from the last 10 overs. KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya are in the middle who have the abilities to smash any ball out of the park. One of them had to fire from here if India have to produce a miraculous victory here. Cummins comes into the attack. India 259/4 in 40 overs

  • 4:14 PM IST

    India vs Australia Live: Hardik Pandya holds the key for India in the mammoth chase now as the all-rounder is in decent touch and he has the firepower to score runs quickly. Josh Hazlewood targetted Pandya with a couple of short balls and at the last, he smashed him for a six. Starc comes into the attack, the duo needs to attack him as he has not been at his best today. India 237/4 in 37 overs

  • 4:05 PM IST

    Live Score India vs Australia: MASSIVE BLOW! Virat Kohli departs as the slow ball from Josh Hazlewood does the trick. Kohli tries to smash the ball hard over deep mid-wicket and Moises Henriques takes a blinder to send him back to pavillion. India in deep trouble now in the mammoth chase. India 225/4 in 34.5 overs

  • 3:54 PM IST

    Australia vs India Live Score: KL Rahul has finally decided to switch his gears as he smashed a couple of boundaries against Hazlewood. He needs to continue the aggressive approach and avoid playing many dot balls. Meanwhile, Kohli is moving towards the three-digit-mark. It will be interesting to see how Aaron Finch will use his bowlers now. India 214/3 in 33 overs

  • 3:41 PM IST

    India vs Australia Live Updates: Moises Henriques has bowled brilliantly so far and gave only 24 runs in his six overs including a big wicket of Shreyas Iyer. The required run-rate has crossed 10 now. India have to take this chase a T20 cricket target the only negative aspect of it is that India doesn’t have 10 wickets in hand, they only got 7. It’s time for KL Rahul to switch his gears. India 186/2 in 30 overs

  • 3:27 PM IST

    Live Score India vs Australia: The required run rate is getting higher now and it’s necessary to collect a boundary in every over from where. The few dot balls may lead the batsman to make some mistake. Aaron Finch decided to bring his strike bowler Mitchell Starc in this over. India managed to score 13 runs from it as Kohli smashed an astonishing six, while Rahul hammered an outrageous four to put pressure on Starc. India 176/3 in 27 overs

India vs Australia 2020 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score

After suffering a heartbreak defeat in the first ODI, Team India will look to bounce back against Australia in the second match of the series on Sunday at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Australia beat India by 66-runs in the opening game to set the tone of the series and will look to dominate the visitors once again on Sunday. The Aussie batting line-up is in great form as the collective effort from the batsmen guide them to a mammoth total of 374/6 in first ODI, which put pressure on India while chasing it. Also Read - 2nd ODI: Steve Smith Takes a Brilliant Catch to Dismiss Shreyas Iyer During India-Australia at SCG | WATCH

Interestingly, the second ODI will also be played at Sydney Cricket Ground which might assist India a bit as they have played a game earlier there and might have learned from the errors they commit during 1st ODI. Team India bowling was a big let down in the opening game as every bowler, except Mohammed Shami, failed to hit the right length on the sluggish pitch. Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah had an off day as he picked just one wicket and went for 73 runs, as he was struggling with his line and length against solid Aussie batting line-up. Navdeep Saini was another major disappointment as the lanky pacer leaked 83 runs in his quota of 10 overs. Also Read - 2nd ODI: Indian Fan Proposing Australian Lady in Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) is Winning The Internet | WATCH

While Indian batsman put up a fight against a fierce bowling unit and scored 308/8 despite losing early wickets. Hardik Pandya (90 off 76 balls) and added 128 runs for the fifth wicket with opener Shikhar Dhawan (74 off 86) made few belief at some point that there might be a chance that India can pull it off but after Pandya’s departure, it was faded. Also Read - David Warner Injury Update: Australian Opener Leaves Sydney (SCG) Holding His Groin After Awkward Tumble During 2nd ODI Against India

In the second ODI, Virat Kohli and Co. have to rectify their mistakes especially in the fielding department, where they dropped several catches on crucial situations of the game.