Live Updates

    Live Score India vs Australia: The required run rate is getting higher now and it’s necessary to collect a boundary in every over from where. The few dot balls may lead the batsman to make some mistake. Aaron Finch decided to bring his strike bowler Mitchell Starc in this over. India managed to score 13 runs from it as Kohli smashed an astonishing six, while Rahul hammered an outrageous four to put pressure on Starc. India 176/3 in 27 overs

    IND vs AUS Live SCORE! IYER DEPARTS! The only thing India didn’t want at this time happened as Iyer tried to attack Henriques and gets caught inside the circle as Steve Smith took a blinder to break the crucial partnership. KL Rahul is the new man in and he has to play a sensible knock today to support his captain. India 156/3 in 24 overs

    Australia vs India Live Score: FIFTY FOR KING KOHLI! Virat Kohli is stepping up on the big occasion once again as the Indian skipper hits his 59th ODI half-century. He has been in control throughout his innings. India 153/2 in 23 overs

    Live Score IND vs AUS: The duo is now showing some intent to increase the run-rate. Both the batsmen are now set and India want them to continue for at least next 15 overs to set the platform for KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya. With Virat Kohli in the middle, India will always have a slight chance in this mammoth chase. India 131/2 in 21 overs

    Australia vs India Live Updates: Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer now need to target the part-time bowlers – Glenn Maxwell and Moises Henriques to keep up with the required run rate. Taking risk against them will be a more safe option and Iyer needs to step up to the occasion as he is a very good player of spin. India 112/2 in 18 overs

    India vs Australia Live: Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer are playing smart cricket by taking risks on the poor deliveries to keep the scoreboard moving at the right pace. This pair is going to play a crucial role if India have to win this match. Only Virat Kohli has the perfect abilities to chase down these kinds of a mammoth total. India 101/2 in 16 overs

    Live Score IND vs AUS: The Australian pacers have clearly stated their intentions of attacking Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer with short balls. Iyer needs to keep calm a bit as it is a very crucial phase of the game and he has to build a big partnership with Kohli. Adam Zampa comes into attack for his target man Kohli. India 70/2 in 11 overs

    India vs Australia Live Score: Pat Cummins Strikes! The Australia pace spearhead bowls a beauty to get rid of Mayank Agarwal. Cummins hit the right length and the ball moves a little bit out and Mayank gets an edge to it and Carey makes no mistake to grab it. Mayank was looking in good touch. Now all the pressure will be on Virat Kohli in the mammoth chase. India 60/2 in 8.3 overs

    Australia vs India Live: FIRST BLOW! Hazlewood removes the dangerous Shikhar Dhawan as the southpaw threw his wicket away by playing a rash shot. Virat Kohli comes into bat and the short ball barrage is expected to come in his way soon. He needs to play a sensible innings today to get his team close to the target. India 58/1 in 8 overs

    India vs Australia Live Score: The Indian openers are looking in good touch and if they get going then India might have some chance in the massive 390 chase. Starc has also been a bit unlucky with his yorkers going for boundaries through edges. Hazlewood continues from other end. India 37/0 in 5 overs.

India vs Australia 2020 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score

After suffering a heartbreak defeat in the first ODI, Team India will look to bounce back against Australia in the second match of the series on Sunday at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Australia beat India by 66-runs in the opening game to set the tone of the series and will look to dominate the visitors once again on Sunday. The Aussie batting line-up is in great form as the collective effort from the batsmen guide them to a mammoth total of 374/6 in first ODI, which put pressure on India while chasing it. Also Read - 2nd ODI: Indian Fan Proposing Australian Lady in Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) is Winning The Internet | WATCH

Interestingly, the second ODI will also be played at Sydney Cricket Ground which might assist India a bit as they have played a game earlier there and might have learned from the errors they commit during 1st ODI. Team India bowling was a big let down in the opening game as every bowler, except Mohammed Shami, failed to hit the right length on the sluggish pitch. Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah had an off day as he picked just one wicket and went for 73 runs, as he was struggling with his line and length against solid Aussie batting line-up. Navdeep Saini was another major disappointment as the lanky pacer leaked 83 runs in his quota of 10 overs. Also Read - David Warner Injury Update: Australian Opener Leaves Sydney (SCG) Holding His Groin After Awkward Tumble During 2nd ODI Against India

While Indian batsman put up a fight against a fierce bowling unit and scored 308/8 despite losing early wickets. Hardik Pandya (90 off 76 balls) and added 128 runs for the fifth wicket with opener Shikhar Dhawan (74 off 86) made few belief at some point that there might be a chance that India can pull it off but after Pandya’s departure, it was faded. Also Read - India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Centurion Steve Smith Powers Aussies to Mammoth 389/4 as Indian Bowlers Disappoint Again

In the second ODI, Virat Kohli and Co. have to rectify their mistakes especially in the fielding department, where they dropped several catches on crucial situations of the game.