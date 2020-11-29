Live Updates

  • 1:56 PM IST

    India vs Australia Live Score: The Indian openers are looking in good touch and if they get going then India might have some chance in the massive 390 chase. Starc has also been a bit unlucky with his yorkers going for boundaries through edges. Hazlewood continues from other end. India 37/0 in 5 overs.

  • 1:46 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs AUS: Mitchell Starc hit the right length in his second and looked in rhythm. Team India openers Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan need to play the first few overs with some caution and it will be important to attack only the poor deliveries in this phase. While Starc will look to get some wickets early to get his confidence back. India 17/0 in 3 overs

  • 1:38 PM IST

    Live IND VS AUS Score: Good start from India in the first over as Mayank Agarwal is looking confident after smashing two boundaries against Mitchell Starc. Team India needs Mayank and Shikhar Dhawan to stay at the crease for at least 20 overs to set the platform for others to chase the mammoth target. India 8/0 in 1 over

  • 1:05 PM IST

    Live Score India vs Australia: Maxwell managed to get 15 runs from the last over as Virat Kohli experiment failed once again. With Mohammed Shami having one over left in his quots, Kohli went with Navdeep Saini as he got hammered for a couple of sixes in the 50th over. Australia 389/4 in 50 overs against India at Sydney Cricket Ground. Smith 104, Warner 83

  • 12:56 PM IST

    Australia vs India Live Score: Jasprit Bumrah finally gets his first wicket as Marnus Labuschagne tried to hit him over long-off but missed the top connection and get caught. Labuschagne played an excellent innings of 70 runs in 61 balls. Moises Henriques comes in but it will be interesting to see how many runs will Australia manage to get in last over. Australia 374/4 in 49 overs

  • 12:47 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs AUS: Glenn Maxwell has put his foot on the accelerator and he is the key for Australia to reach 380. Bumrah and Shami to bowl the final three overs and will look to contain Australia. Labuschagne is playing smart cricket to give the strike to Glenn Maxwell as soon as possible. Australia 351/3 in 47 overs

  • 12:35 PM IST

    India vs Australia Live Score: Jasprit Bumrah is still struggling to find the right length as he remains wicket-less in his 8 overs. With five overs left in the innings, Maxwell is going to produce some fire during the business end. It will be interesting to see whether Hardik Pandya will return to bowl more overs or not. Australia 326/3 in 45 overs

  • 12:23 PM IST

    Australia vs India Live Score: Pandya Gets Smith! Hardik Pandya gets the big-fish as Smith tried to slam him for a boundary but gets a thick edge and Shami makes no mistake to take a fine catch. The astonishing innings comes to an end, but Smith (104) set the platform for Maxwell to fire and take Australia to 375. Australia 296/3 in 42 overs.

  • 12:17 PM IST

    IND vs AUS Live Score: Steve SPECIAL Smith slams another century and he took exactly the same deliveries he needed in first ODI to reach the three-figure mark – 62 balls. The premium Aussie batsman is smashing every Indian bowler and it will be tough to get him out now. Australia 288/2 in 41 overs

  • 12:05 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE India vs Australia: Steve Smith is not stopping for anyone and just playing with bowlers’ mind now. The premium batsman is racing towards his consecutive centuries as Indian bowlers are looking clueless against him. With his unconventional technique, Smith his guiding everything for runs. Australia 262/2 in 39 overs

India vs Australia 2020 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score

After suffering a heartbreak defeat in the first ODI, Team India will look to bounce back against Australia in the second match of the series on Sunday at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Australia beat India by 66-runs in the opening game to set the tone of the series and will look to dominate the visitors once again on Sunday. The Aussie batting line-up is in great form as the collective effort from the batsmen guide them to a mammoth total of 374/6 in first ODI, which put pressure on India while chasing it. Also Read - India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Centurion Steve Smith Powers Aussies to Mammoth 389/4 as Indian Bowlers Disappoint Again

Interestingly, the second ODI will also be played at Sydney Cricket Ground which might assist India a bit as they have played a game earlier there and might have learned from the errors they commit during 1st ODI. Team India bowling was a big let down in the opening game as every bowler, except Mohammed Shami, failed to hit the right length on the sluggish pitch. Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah had an off day as he picked just one wicket and went for 73 runs, as he was struggling with his line and length against solid Aussie batting line-up. Navdeep Saini was another major disappointment as the lanky pacer leaked 83 runs in his quota of 10 overs. Also Read - Ind vs Aus: Steve Smith Slams 11th ODI Century, Twitterverse Hails Former Australia Captain

While Indian batsman put up a fight against a fierce bowling unit and scored 308/8 despite losing early wickets. Hardik Pandya (90 off 76 balls) and added 128 runs for the fifth wicket with opener Shikhar Dhawan (74 off 86) made few belief at some point that there might be a chance that India can pull it off but after Pandya’s departure, it was faded. Also Read - 2nd ODI: Shreyas Iyer's Direct Hit to Runout David Warner During India-Australia at SCG | WATCH

In the second ODI, Virat Kohli and Co. have to rectify their mistakes especially in the fielding department, where they dropped several catches on crucial situations of the game.