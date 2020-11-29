Live Updates

  • 10:56 AM IST

    IND vs AUS Live Score: FINCH DEPARTS! Team India finally gets a breakthrough as Mohammed Shami dismissed skipper Aaron Finch for 60. Shami bowled a full and Finch tried to muscle it into the stands but missed the connection and Virat Kohli took an easy catch. Steve Smith comes out to bat and the visitors will be hoping to get rid of him as early as possible. Australia 142/1 in 22.5 overs

  • 10:47 AM IST

    IND vs AUS Live: Aaron Finch brings up his fifty in style as he gets on his knees and slams it over deep-mid wicket for a maximum. Australia are cruising towards a massive score. The Indian bowlers have no answers of the Aussie duo’s hammering. Yuzvendra Chahal continues to disappoint as he has already leaked 41 runs in his 6 overs. Australia 130/0 in 21 overs

  • 10:40 AM IST

    Live Score IND vs AUS: The Indian spinners look ineffective at SCG once again as the Aussie openers are playing them with complete ease. With no turn on the pitch, it is becoming difficult for Ravindra Jadeja and Yuzvendra Chahal to create any problem for Aussie openers. After Warner, now Finch is racing towards his half-century. Australia 117/0 in 20 Overs

  • 10:30 AM IST

    India vs Australia Live Score: Excellent start from Australia as they reached 100 runs in just 16 overs, that’s better than the first ODI, where they posted a mammoth 374/6 on the scoreboard. The pressure is on the Indian captain to find a way to get rid of one of the Aussie openers. David Warner has been in exceptional touch today, he is finding the gap with total ease, while Finch has decided to play the anchor role. Australia 101/0 in 16 overs

  • 10:20 AM IST

    Live Match India vs Australia: Aaron Finch is getting back into the grove as he slammed a couple of quality boundaries to Jasprit Bumrah. Finch usually take some time to attack bowlers and now the time has started and he is targetting Indian spearheads. It will be interesting to see how Virat Kohli reacts to this partnership. Australia 93/0 in 14 overs

  • 10:05 AM IST

    Live Score India vs Australia: David Warner reaches his 23rd ODI half-century. The southpaw slammed a six and a four to Yuzvendra Chahal in his first over to put pressure on him right away. Warner slammed the fifty in just 39 balls and is looking to reach the three-digit mark which he missed during first ODI. Australia 71/0 in 11 overs

  • 9:55 AM IST

    Australia vs India Live: Australia openers continue to haunt the Indian bowlers as they are looking solid as ever, especially David Warner, who looked fluent on the off-side. Bumrah returned to attack and bowled a tight over to unsettle the duo a bit. The bowlers from the other also need to put the pressure on Finch as he looks a bit rusty in patches. Australia 52/0 in 9 overs

  • 9:45 AM IST

    India vs Australia Live Score: David Warner is looking in excellent touch today as he is trying to produce a boundary in every over. The southpaw is looking more focussed today and if he gets going then it will be difficult for India to get rid of him. Maybe, Virat Kohli needs to bring back Jasprit Bumrah for a couple of overs. Australia 41/0 in 7 overs

  • 9:35 AM IST

    Live AUS vs IND: After getting smashed for a six on the first ball of his over, Navdeep Saini managed to produce a comeback in the over with his next five balls with his tight lines, which troubled Aaron Finch a bit. Warner looks comfortable today and is looking for the loose balls to punish, while centurion from first game Finch looked a bit cautious till now. Australia 27/0 in 5 overs

  • 9:22 AM IST

    India vs Australia Live: Excellent start from Jasprit Bumrah, he hasn’t repeated his mistakes from the first game and bowl a little fuller to Aaron Finch till now. The maiden over will surely boost his confidence. He needs to continue this length to trouble the Aussie openers a bit. Australia 4/0 in 2 overs

India vs Australia 2020 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score

After suffering a heartbreak defeat in the first ODI, Team India will look to bounce back against Australia in the second match of the series on Sunday at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Australia beat India by 66-runs in the opening game to set the tone of the series and will look to dominate the visitors once again on Sunday. The Aussie batting line-up is in great form as the collective effort from the batsmen guide them to a mammoth total of 374/6 in first ODI, which put pressure on India while chasing it. Also Read - Hardik Pandya Making Changes to His Bowling Action: Report

Interestingly, the second ODI will also be played at Sydney Cricket Ground which might assist India a bit as they have played a game earlier there and might have learned from the errors they commit during 1st ODI. Team India bowling was a big let down in the opening game as every bowler, except Mohammed Shami, failed to hit the right length on the sluggish pitch. Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah had an off day as he picked just one wicket and went for 73 runs, as he was struggling with his line and length against solid Aussie batting line-up. Navdeep Saini was another major disappointment as the lanky pacer leaked 83 runs in his quota of 10 overs. Also Read - Ind vs Aus 2020: Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne Are Doubles Partner as They Play Table-Tennis in Bio-Security Bubble | WATCH

While Indian batsman put up a fight against a fierce bowling unit and scored 308/8 despite losing early wickets. Hardik Pandya (90 off 76 balls) and added 128 runs for the fifth wicket with opener Shikhar Dhawan (74 off 86) made few belief at some point that there might be a chance that India can pull it off but after Pandya’s departure, it was faded. Also Read - India vs Australia 2020: Moises Henriques Replaces Marcus Stoinis as Aaron Finch Opts Bat in Sydney

In the second ODI, Virat Kohli and Co. have to rectify their mistakes especially in the fielding department, where they dropped several catches on crucial situations of the game.