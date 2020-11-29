Live Updates

  • 9:22 AM IST

    India vs Australia Live: Excellent start from Jasprit Bumrah, he hasn’t repeated his mistakes from the first game and bowl a little fuller to Aaron Finch till now. The maiden over will surely boost his confidence. He needs to continue this length to trouble the Aussie openers a bit. Australia 4/0 in 2 overs

  • 9:16 AM IST

    Live Score India vs Australia: Good first over from Mohammed Shami, as he was right on the money against David Warner. The pacer started off with a bouncer to unsettle the southpaw a bit and ended the over with a couple of good length deliveries. However, Warner also slammed a ball through covers to got off to the mark. Australia 4/0 in 1 over

  • 9:05 AM IST

    IND vs AUS Live: There will be a huge responsibility on Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah’s shoulder to provide an early breakthrough, unlike the first game where Aaron Finch and David Warner were all over them. It will be also interesting to see how Kohli managed his bowlers during the game as Team India is still missing the sixth bowler.

  • 8:48 AM IST
    India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal
  • 8:48 AM IST

    Only one change for Australia

    Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
  • 8:44 AM IST

    Australia captain Aaron Finch wins the toss and opts to bat against India at Sydney Cricket Ground on a hot day. Team India decides to go unchanged from the opening game.

  • 8:31 AM IST

    There is still doubts over Marcus Stoinis’avalibility in the game as he sustained an injury during the first ODI. Stoinis departed on a golden duck in that game but was impressive with ball. Cameron Green is expected to replace him in the playing XI.

  • 8:20 AM IST

  • 8:02 AM IST

    Team India is expected to make some changes in their Playing XI from the opening game as Navdeep Saini might sit out and T Natarajan gets a chance to make his international debut. Natarajan impressed everyone with his toe-crushing yorkers in the recently concluded IPL. He will face stiff competition from Shardul Thakur to get his place into the Playing XI.

  • 7:45 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to our live blog India vs Australia 2nd ODI match live from Sydney Cricket Ground. After losing the opening game of the series, it will be an uphill task for Team India to bounce back in the tournament. Australia played dominant cricket in the first ODI and registered a comfortable 66-run win on a sluggish pitch, where there was nothing to assist for any bowler. However, unlike Indian bowlers, the Aussie bowling-up hit the right line and length to trouble the Indian batsmen and will look to do the same in the second game.

India vs Australia 2020 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score

After suffering a heartbreak defeat in the first ODI, Team India will look to bounce back against Australia in the second match of the series on Sunday at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Australia beat India by 66-runs in the opening game to set the tone of the series and will look to dominate the visitors once again on Sunday. The Aussie batting line-up is in great form as the collective effort from the batsmen guide them to a mammoth total of 374/6 in first ODI, which put pressure on India while chasing it. Also Read - India vs Australia 2020: Moises Henriques Replaces Marcus Stoinis as Aaron Finch Opts Bat in Sydney

Interestingly, the second ODI will also be played at Sydney Cricket Ground which might assist India a bit as they have played a game earlier there and might have learned from the errors they commit during 1st ODI. Team India bowling was a big let down in the opening game as every bowler, except Mohammed Shami, failed to hit the right length on the sluggish pitch. Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah had an off day as he picked just one wicket and went for 73 runs, as he was struggling with his line and length against solid Aussie batting line-up. Navdeep Saini was another major disappointment as the lanky pacer leaked 83 runs in his quota of 10 overs. Also Read - Live Cricket Streaming India vs Australia 2nd ODI: When And Where to Watch IND vs AUS Live Cricket Match Streaming Online And on TV

While Indian batsman put up a fight against a fierce bowling unit and scored 308/8 despite losing early wickets. Hardik Pandya (90 off 76 balls) and added 128 runs for the fifth wicket with opener Shikhar Dhawan (74 off 86) made few belief at some point that there might be a chance that India can pull it off but after Pandya’s departure, it was faded. Also Read - AUS vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction 2nd ODI: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Today's Australia vs India Match at Sydney Cricket Ground 9:10 AM IST November 29 Sunday

In the second ODI, Virat Kohli and Co. have to rectify their mistakes especially in the fielding department, where they dropped several catches on crucial situations of the game.