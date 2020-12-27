Live Updates

  • 8:51 AM IST

    AUS vs IND Live Score: Play resumes after a brief drinks-break and a refreshed Rishabh Pant has crashed two fours of the dangerous Pat Cummins immediately. He started the over with two doubles in as many deliveries. The first four was hit via a pull to midwicket while the next was a drive through backward point, Ajinkya Rahane spoke with Pant after that second shot, maybe asked him to show more restraint. Meanwhile, a productive over for India – 12 runs from it. Score 147/4 in 52 overs.

  • 8:41 AM IST

    Time for the drinks-break. India 135/4 in 51 overs, trail by 60 runs on Day 2

  • 8:36 AM IST

    Rishabh Pant has joined his captain Ajinkya Rahane after the dismissal of Hanuma Vihari. Rahane has reached 27 off 79 with two fours while Pant is on 6 off 12. Pat Cummins, who picked two wickets in the morning session, is back into the attack now. India 128/4, trail by 67 runs

  • 8:17 AM IST

    IND vs AUS Live: WICKET! Hanuma Vihari must be kicking himself. He had done well to settle in nicely after weathering the early storm unleashed by Aussie pacers. He had even started finding boundaries but then ends up being caught by Steven Smith at the leg-slip off Nathan Lyon after going for a sweep. Looks like he wanted attack after being defensive for the major part of the innings. He scored 21 off 66 with two fours. India 116/4 in 44,4 overs, trail by 79 runs.

  • 7:59 AM IST

    Australia vs India, MCG, 2nd Test, Day 2, 2nd Session Live: Huge turn for Nathan Lyon as the ball evades everyone to run away for four byes. Off the following delivery, Hanuma Vihari takes a single to bring up India’s 100 runs. The tourists now trail by 95 runs in their first innings with seven wickets remaining. Pace in Josh Hazlewood and spin in Lyon currently in operation. Score 100/3 in 41 overs

  • 7:42 AM IST

    Second session is underway with Josh Hazlewood back into the attack.

  • 7:36 AM IST

    Paine can catch

  • 7:02 AM IST

    That’s Lunch on Day, Australia sent down 26 overs during the first session today, took two wickets while India added 54 runs to their total. India resumed their overnight score of 36/1 with Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara under overcast sky. And a chance was put down early on by Tim Paine off Pat Cummins who continuously kept outfoxing Gill. Meanwhile, Gill was living a charmed life but managed to play some impressive shots as well. However, Cummins persistence finally paid off when he had his Kolkata Knight Riders teammate out caught behind for 45. And an over later, Cummins also removed Pujara (17) leaving the tourists in a spot of bother. However, the pair of Ajinkya Rahane (10 off 42) and Hanuma Vihari (13 off 40) ensured no further damage taking their team safely through the remaining session.

  • 6:50 AM IST

    So Cameron Green has been taken off the attack and been replaced by Josh Hazlewood now. He has bowled two overs so far and given one run in it. The pair of Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari has batted decently so far. Not many edges or chances given. Few more minutes before the lunch now. Score 87/3 in 34 overs, trail by 108 runs

  • 6:34 AM IST

    Overs 30: Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc are currently in operation from Australia. Hanuma Vihari has struck his first four of the innings – overpitched on the pads, clipped to midwicket off Green. Three singles follow in the next over, bowled by Starc. India 80/3, trail by 115 runs

IND vs AUS 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score And Updates

Hello and welcome to our coverage from the second day of the second Test between India and Australia. The number 36 once again became a talking point on Saturday after India finished the opening day’s play at 36/1, days after they were skittled for the same score in Adelaide. However, this time, they are in a vastly different scenario. They bowled out Australia for 195 after losing the toss and then despite the dismissal of Mayank Agarwal early, the duo of Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara ensured no further damage was caused before the day’s play ended. Also Read - Australia vs India, 2nd Test, Day 2 Lunch Report: Pat Cummins Gets Shubman Gill And Cheteshwar Pujara in Opening Session

Day 1 Review Also Read - Tim Paine Takes Brilliant Catch to Send Cheteshwar Pujara Packing During IND vs AUS 2nd Test at MCG | WATCH VIDEO

The bitter memory of 36-all out may rankle for some time but India took a major step from bouncing back from that low with an all-round performance on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test against Australia in Melbourne on Saturday. At stumps on Day 1, India were 36/1 after bowling out Australia for 195. Also Read - Boxing Day Test | Gained Lot of Confidence After Speaking With Ajinkya Rahane and Jasprit Bumrah: Mohammed Siraj

A confident Time Paine, the Australia captain, won the toss and expectedly opted to bat first at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The tourists took the field without their regular captain Virat Kohli (paternity leave) and strike bowler Mohammed Shami (injury) and gave debut to two youngsters.

However, by the time the stumps were drawn, it was the stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane who had a big smile on his face thanks to the show put up by his bowlers. Jasprit Bumrah (4/56), Ravichandran Ashwin (3/35) and debutant Mohammed Sira (2/40) combined in an impressive display of aggressive bowling to hand their team upper-hand on the first day of the play.

Bumrah drew the first blood having opener Joe Burns out caught-behind in the fifth over. And then Rahane inserted Ashwin early into the attack – 11th over and the offspinner struck in the second over when Matthew Wade decided to hit him out of the attack but ended up being caught for 30.

Ashwin then accounted for Steven Smith, caught at gully for a duck as the first session drew to a close with India on top. Upon resumption, Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head built up a partnership and soon began hitting fdours as well. Bumrah was rewarded for his persistence when he had Head caught at gully by Rahane oon 38. That partnership was worth 86 and after that, Australia crumbled.