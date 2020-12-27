

















IND vs AUS 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score And Updates

Hello and welcome to our coverage from the second day of the second Test between India and Australia. The number 36 once again became a talking point on Saturday after India finished the opening day’s play at 36/1, days after they were skittled for the same score in Adelaide. However, this time, they are in a vastly different scenario. They bowled out Australia for 195 after losing the toss and then despite the dismissal of Mayank Agarwal early, the duo of Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara ensured no further damage was caused before the day’s play ended. Also Read - Australia vs India 2020: Justin Langer Disappointed With Failure to Build Partnerships

Day 1 Review

The bitter memory of 36-all out may rankle for some time but India took a major step from bouncing back from that low with an all-round performance on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test against Australia in Melbourne on Saturday. At stumps on Day 1, India were 36/1 after bowling out Australia for 195.

A confident Time Paine, the Australia captain, won the toss and expectedly opted to bat first at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The tourists took the field without their regular captain Virat Kohli (paternity leave) and strike bowler Mohammed Shami (injury) and gave debut to two youngsters.

However, by the time the stumps were drawn, it was the stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane who had a big smile on his face thanks to the show put up by his bowlers. Jasprit Bumrah (4/56), Ravichandran Ashwin (3/35) and debutant Mohammed Sira (2/40) combined in an impressive display of aggressive bowling to hand their team upper-hand on the first day of the play.

Bumrah drew the first blood having opener Joe Burns out caught-behind in the fifth over. And then Rahane inserted Ashwin early into the attack – 11th over and the offspinner struck in the second over when Matthew Wade decided to hit him out of the attack but ended up being caught for 30.

Ashwin then accounted for Steven Smith, caught at gully for a duck as the first session drew to a close with India on top. Upon resumption, Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head built up a partnership and soon began hitting fdours as well. Bumrah was rewarded for his persistence when he had Head caught at gully by Rahane oon 38. That partnership was worth 86 and after that, Australia crumbled.