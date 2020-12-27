Live Updates

    2nd Test Day 2 Live: Pat Cummins with a good over. Ravindra Jadeja gets beaten on the outside edge before being rapped on the pads with Australia appealing but the umpire disagrees. Three runs from the over take India to 254/5 and their overall lead to 59 runs.

    With a four, Ajinkya Rahane brings up the 250 for India. He moves to 80 off 180. India 251/5, lead by 56 runs.

    A record for Paine

    Drinks-Break

    DROPPED! Mitchell Starc is disappointed as Steve Smith has dropped Ajinkya Rahane in the slips on 73. Australia’s fielding has been poor this Test. Full and outside off as Rahane jammed his bat with the ball taking off after a top-edge over Smith who ends up dropping after the ball bursts through his hands. India 236/5, lead by 40 runs

    New ball has been taken and Mitchell Starc is ready

    India vs Australia 2020 Live Score: Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadej have added over 50 runs for the sixth wicket now. Another decent partnership India have stitched together as they continue to build their lead. Rahane is batting on 71 while Jadeja is on 22. These two will target to remain unbeaten today. Score 225/5, lead by 30 runs.

    Over 71: So nine more overs before Australia can take new ball. Things are certainly going India’s way at the moment. Edges not carrying. field placements just not right. Runs being scored easily. And a well-set batsman in Ajinkya Rahane who is known for his ability to excel in pressure situations. India 208/5, lead by 13 runs

    Ind vs Aus 2nd Test Live Updates: Oh dear! Mitchell Starc is not happy. Ajinkya Rahane wafts at one outside off and gets a thick outside edge. But the ball flies safely between wicketkeeper Tim Paine and Steve Smith at slips. Disappointed faces all around Australian team, A streaky boundary for Rahane though. India’s score moves past the 200-run mark. Score 202/5 in 68 overs, lead by seven runs

    So with a four to Ajinkya Rahane, India have gone past Australia’s first innings total of 195-all out. Rahane is well set on 57 off 126 and batting alongside him is Ravindra Jadea on 9 who has shown he will not be averse to playing the big shots if there’s a chance. So how much should India aim for? A lead of 50 will be enough? Or somewhere in the region of 100 runs? Score 198/5 in 66 overs

IND vs AUS 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score And Updates

Hello and welcome to our coverage from the second day of the second Test between India and Australia. The number 36 once again became a talking point on Saturday after India finished the opening day’s play at 36/1, days after they were skittled for the same score in Adelaide. However, this time, they are in a vastly different scenario. They bowled out Australia for 195 after losing the toss and then despite the dismissal of Mayank Agarwal early, the duo of Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara ensured no further damage was caused before the day’s play ended. Also Read - Australia vs India 2020: Justin Langer Disappointed With Failure to Build Partnerships

Day 1 Review

The bitter memory of 36-all out may rankle for some time but India took a major step from bouncing back from that low with an all-round performance on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test against Australia in Melbourne on Saturday. At stumps on Day 1, India were 36/1 after bowling out Australia for 195. Also Read - Sachin Tendulkar Explains Where Prithvi Shaw is Going Wrong With His Technique

A confident Time Paine, the Australia captain, won the toss and expectedly opted to bat first at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The tourists took the field without their regular captain Virat Kohli (paternity leave) and strike bowler Mohammed Shami (injury) and gave debut to two youngsters.

However, by the time the stumps were drawn, it was the stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane who had a big smile on his face thanks to the show put up by his bowlers. Jasprit Bumrah (4/56), Ravichandran Ashwin (3/35) and debutant Mohammed Sira (2/40) combined in an impressive display of aggressive bowling to hand their team upper-hand on the first day of the play.

Bumrah drew the first blood having opener Joe Burns out caught-behind in the fifth over. And then Rahane inserted Ashwin early into the attack – 11th over and the offspinner struck in the second over when Matthew Wade decided to hit him out of the attack but ended up being caught for 30.

Ashwin then accounted for Steven Smith, caught at gully for a duck as the first session drew to a close with India on top. Upon resumption, Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head built up a partnership and soon began hitting fdours as well. Bumrah was rewarded for his persistence when he had Head caught at gully by Rahane oon 38. That partnership was worth 86 and after that, Australia crumbled.