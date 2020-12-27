Live Updates

  • 10:29 AM IST

    So with a four to Ajinkya Rahane, India have gone past Australia’s first innings total of 195-all out. Rahane is well set on 57 off 126 and batting alongside him is Ravindra Jadea on 9 who has shown he will not be averse to playing the big shots if there’s a chance. So how much should India aim for? A lead of 50 will be enough? Or somewhere in the region of 100 runs? Score 198/5 in 66 overs

  • 10:27 AM IST

    India Have Taken The Lead Now

  • 10:19 AM IST

    Ind vs Aus Live Score: So early signs of aggression from Ravindra Jadeja who pulls the final delivery towards deep midwicket for a triple. India now just trail by three runs. Seven runs from the Mitchell Starc over. Score 192/5 in 64 overs

  • 10:17 AM IST

    Final session on Day 2 gets underway in Melbourne. Mitchell Starc to bowl the remaining three deliveries of his over now.

  • 10:07 AM IST

    The covers are coming off. We will have start soon enough

  • 10:02 AM IST

    RAIN DELAYS START OF SECOND SESSION – It’s not pouring down at MCG but enough to keep the covers on. Stick with us for the latest updates

  • 9:46 AM IST

    TEA TAKEN AFTER LIGHT RAINFALL AT MCG! India are 189/5 and trailing Australia by just six runs on the second day of the second Test in Melbourne. It was overcast since the day got underway and there was forecast of rain at some point in the day. However, the rain isn’t too heavy and let’s hope it’s just a passing shower. Mitchell Starc was anyway in the midst of the final over of the second session when umpires decided to call the covers. Ajinkya Rahane has been impressive hitting a 23rd Test fifty and giving him company is Ravindra Jadeja on 4 off 15. Australia did get two wickets in the post-lunch period – removing Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant but it’s India who look in control at the moment thanks to Rahane’s half-century.

  • 9:33 AM IST

    FIFTY for Ajikya Rahane! A superb innings from the India captain. Took him 111 deliveries to reach the milestone. He has been outstanding during this Test so far. His captaincy has been praised, his bowling change, field settings and catching too has been on point. And now he has put some runs on the scoreboard as well. A top performance from Rahane.

  • 9:23 AM IST

    India vs Australia Live Score: WICKET! Oh dear, Rishabh Pant was hitting them hard but a feather edge ends his entertaining stay in the middle. Mitchell Starc gets a wicket an over after returning into the attack. Short and wide, this had written a four all over it but all Pant managed was an edge which wicketkeeper Tim Paine gleefully accepted. A timely wicket for Australia as runs were flowing for India thanks to Pant’s aggressive batting. He scored 29 off 40, an innings that had three fours in it. India 173/5, trail by 22 runs

  • 9:07 AM IST

    DROPPED! Rishabh Pant has been dropped by Cameron Green off Pat Cummins on 26. Pant has been quite assertive after a nervy start. He’s not shying away from pulling or driving. Cummins lured Pant into driving a fullish delivery and that resulted in an edge with Green diving at gully but failing to hold onto the sharp chance. India 160/4, trail by 35 runs.

Hello and welcome to our coverage from the second day of the second Test between India and Australia. The number 36 once again became a talking point on Saturday after India finished the opening day's play at 36/1, days after they were skittled for the same score in Adelaide. However, this time, they are in a vastly different scenario. They bowled out Australia for 195 after losing the toss and then despite the dismissal of Mayank Agarwal early, the duo of Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara ensured no further damage was caused before the day's play ended.

Day 1 Review

The bitter memory of 36-all out may rankle for some time but India took a major step from bouncing back from that low with an all-round performance on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test against Australia in Melbourne on Saturday. At stumps on Day 1, India were 36/1 after bowling out Australia for 195.

A confident Time Paine, the Australia captain, won the toss and expectedly opted to bat first at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The tourists took the field without their regular captain Virat Kohli (paternity leave) and strike bowler Mohammed Shami (injury) and gave debut to two youngsters.

However, by the time the stumps were drawn, it was the stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane who had a big smile on his face thanks to the show put up by his bowlers. Jasprit Bumrah (4/56), Ravichandran Ashwin (3/35) and debutant Mohammed Sira (2/40) combined in an impressive display of aggressive bowling to hand their team upper-hand on the first day of the play.

Bumrah drew the first blood having opener Joe Burns out caught-behind in the fifth over. And then Rahane inserted Ashwin early into the attack – 11th over and the offspinner struck in the second over when Matthew Wade decided to hit him out of the attack but ended up being caught for 30.

Ashwin then accounted for Steven Smith, caught at gully for a duck as the first session drew to a close with India on top. Upon resumption, Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head built up a partnership and soon began hitting fdours as well. Bumrah was rewarded for his persistence when he had Head caught at gully by Rahane oon 38. That partnership was worth 86 and after that, Australia crumbled.