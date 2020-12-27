Live Updates

  • 5:53 AM IST

    Ind vs Aus 2nd Test Day 2 Live: WICKET! And there you have it. Pat Cummins has been rewarded after umpteen swing and a miss. Shubman Gill was living on the edge today but runs out of luck as he swings at one and ends up edging it to wicketkeeper Pat Cummins to be dismissed. He looked set for a fifty on debut despite the chances. A solid effort nevertheless from the young man. He scored 45 off 65 with eight fours. India 61/2 in 22 overs, trail by 134 runs

  • 5:46 AM IST

    Aus vs Ind 2nd Test Day 2 Live Score: Lots and lots of swing and miss, edges not carrying, a dropped catch this morning so far. Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill are living dangerously. The first delivery of the 19th over of India innings, by Pat Cummins, produced an edge from Gill but the ball flew between slip and gully for a four to third man region. Four runs from the over take India to 57/1 in 20 overs.

  • 5:22 AM IST

    IND vs AUS Live Cricket Score: Another over, another edge flies safely. Josh Hazlewood induces an edge from Shubman GIll and the ball flies past the wicketkeeper towards fine leg boundary for a four. Gill follows that with a drive for three runs and later Cheteshwar Pujara clips one to add three runs to his own total. 10 runs from the over. Meanwhile the pair has brought up India’s 50 too. Score 50/1 in 15 overs, trail by 145 runs

  • 5:18 AM IST

    Live Cricket Score: Oh well, Cheteshwar Pujara gets an edge but it doesn’t carry. This has been an eventful start for Australia. They could have removed Gill early had Paine managed to hold on to a catch off Josh Hazlewood. And now an edge from Pujara flies towards the slip cordon only to fall short. Score 40/1, India trail by 155 runs

  • 5:16 AM IST

    Live Updates: DROPPED! Australia captain Tim Paine has dropped Shubman Gill in the second over of the day off Josh Hazlewood. An excellent delivery from Hazlewood as Gill gets an inside edge but Paine ends up dropping despite diving to his left and is disappointed at himself at letting the chance slip. Gill adds insult to injury with a four off the next delivery. India 40/1, trail by 155 runs

  • 5:08 AM IST

    India vs Australia Live Score: A maiden over to start the proceedings. Pat Cummins started the day with a peach of a delivery that beat the outside edge of Cheteshwar Pujara. Barring wicketkeeper Tim Paine, none of the other Aussie fielders appealed. They eventually reviewed and there was nothing on HotSpot or Snicko. Australia have burned one of their reviews. Score 36/1, trail by 159 runs

  • 5:01 AM IST

    So the news from Melbourne is that it’s quite overcast today with a forecast for rain later in the day. Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara are the two unbeaten India batsmen. Pat Cummins will start the proceedings.

IND vs AUS 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score And Updates

Hello and welcome to our coverage from the second day of the second Test between India and Australia. The number 36 once again became a talking point on Saturday after India finished the opening day's play at 36/1, days after they were skittled for the same score in Adelaide. However, this time, they are in a vastly different scenario. They bowled out Australia for 195 after losing the toss and then despite the dismissal of Mayank Agarwal early, the duo of Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara ensured no further damage was caused before the day's play ended.

Day 1 Review

The bitter memory of 36-all out may rankle for some time but India took a major step from bouncing back from that low with an all-round performance on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test against Australia in Melbourne on Saturday. At stumps on Day 1, India were 36/1 after bowling out Australia for 195.

A confident Time Paine, the Australia captain, won the toss and expectedly opted to bat first at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The tourists took the field without their regular captain Virat Kohli (paternity leave) and strike bowler Mohammed Shami (injury) and gave debut to two youngsters.

However, by the time the stumps were drawn, it was the stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane who had a big smile on his face thanks to the show put up by his bowlers. Jasprit Bumrah (4/56), Ravichandran Ashwin (3/35) and debutant Mohammed Sira (2/40) combined in an impressive display of aggressive bowling to hand their team upper-hand on the first day of the play.

Bumrah drew the first blood having opener Joe Burns out caught-behind in the fifth over. And then Rahane inserted Ashwin early into the attack – 11th over and the offspinner struck in the second over when Matthew Wade decided to hit him out of the attack but ended up being caught for 30.

Ashwin then accounted for Steven Smith, caught at gully for a duck as the first session drew to a close with India on top. Upon resumption, Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head built up a partnership and soon began hitting fdours as well. Bumrah was rewarded for his persistence when he had Head caught at gully by Rahane oon 38. That partnership was worth 86 and after that, Australia crumbled.