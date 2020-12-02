Live Updates

  • 10:58 AM IST

    Ind vs Aus live: Another tight over from Adam Zampa comes to an end. Just three singles in it. Virat Kohli batting on 47 has just been joined by Hardik Pandya. India 128/4 in 27 overs

  • 10:55 AM IST

    OUT! Ashton Agar gets his second wicket as he traps KL Rahul lbw on 5. India are slipping away after a decent start. Rahul went for a premeditated sweep against Agar but missed it as the ball hit him on the line. Australians appealed and were rewarded. However, Rahul asked for DRS but as was the case with Gill, it didn’t help India’s cause. Three reds. India 123/4 in 25.3 overs

  • 10:51 AM IST

    So at the halfway stage of their innings, India have scored 122/3. Virat Kohli is nearing his half-century while KL Rahul is the new man in the middle. These two will have to bat together for some time now if India hope to post a challenging total.

  • 10:41 AM IST

    OUT! Adam Zampa strikes to remove Shreyas Iyer on 19. India have lost their third wicket. Iyer went for an inside-out shot but was cramped for room. He ended up hitting it powerfully but couldn’t place it where he wanted to. A sharp catch from Marnus Labuschagne at covers to send the India batsman back to the dressing room. Score 114/3 in 22.4 overs

  • 10:40 AM IST

    Live Updates; So India have crossed the 100-run mark, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer are in the middle. Both will be itching to get a big score today. India started well through a new opening pair in Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill. However, both departed after having made decent starts. Good thing for India is that they their best bet in Kohli still in the middle. And with the likes of KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya still in the dressing room, they can hope for a big total. Score 104/2 in 20 overs

  • 10:23 AM IST

    India vs Australia 2020 Live Cricket Score And Updates: So quiet two overs after the departure of Shubman Gill. Adam Zampa’s over gave India three runs before Aaron Finch brought back Cameron Green into the attack whose third over got India just a single. Time for the drinks-break now. India 88/2 in 18 overs

  • 10:16 AM IST

    OUT! Shubman Gill has been trapped in front by left-arm spinner Ashton Agar. Gill after a brief discussion with his captain goes for the DRS. There’s no spike in the snicko. And the ball-trackers shows all red – that would have hit the top of the bails. However, India retain their review. Gill will be livid with himself. He had started well and looked in control during his innings. He scored 33 off 39. India 82/2 in 15.4 overs

  • 10:10 AM IST

    Right-arm leg break Adam Zampa into the attack now. This will be an interesting battle now between him and India captain Virat Kohli who has been quite busy during his innings so far. Four singles to start with for Zampa. India 81/1 in 15 overs

  • 10:07 AM IST

    Over 14: A good over from Ashton Agar as he allows just a single in it. It followed Sean Abbott’s over from which India added eight runs to their total. Score 77/1

  • 10:04 AM IST

    Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has become the sixth batsman in ODI history to reach 12,000 runs and he is the quickest ever to reach there – in just 242 innings.

India vs Australia 2020 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score

Left chasing shadows in the first two games, a listless Indian team would most certainly tweak its bowling combination in order to avoid a second successive clean-sweep when it takes on Australia in the third and final ODI on Wednesday. A 0-3 defeat against Australia would be their second rout in consecutive ODI series having met the same fate in New Zealand earlier this year. Also Read - 3rd ODI Toss Report: T Natarajan Debuts as India Opt to Bat First in Canberra

“We are very much determined to go out there to win the next match and see that it’s not a clean sweep,” top-order batsman Shreyas Iyer said when asked what his team can do to stop Australia’s first in 20 years. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket India vs Australia 3rd ODI: When And Where to Watch IND vs AUS Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

“Our bowlers are really positive with their work ethic and we could see that during training, a few of the bowlers practising with certain plans,” he added. Also Read - AUS vs IND Dream11 Team Hints and Prediction India in Australia 2020 ODI Series: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's 3rd ODI Match at Manuka Oval, Canberra 9:10 AM IST December 2 Wednesday

The first two games turned out to be run-fests in which Australia out-batted Virat Kohli’s men and before they switch over to the T20 series, a win at the picturesque Manuka Oval could do their confidence a world of good. Skipper Kohli has been the first to admit that they have been “outplayed” in the two games and it is expected that some corrective measures will be taken in order to get their campaign back on track.

Navdeep Saini, India’s fastest bowler, like a lot of others on his first tour of Australia, has looked clueless. Such has been his plight that Kohli was forced to bowl a half-fit (bowling wise) Hardik Pandya and even Mayanak Agarwal to complete Saini’s spell after he gave away 70 runs in seven overs.

It could well be possible that one among Shardul Thakur, with an experience of 27 international games, or the ‘yorker sensation’ rookie left-armer Thangarasu Natarajan will be seen replacing Saini.

IND vs AUS ODI Squads

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (wk), Sanju Samson (wwk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), D’arcy Short, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Moises Henriques, Andrew Tye, Daniel Sams, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper).