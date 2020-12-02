Live Updates

  • 5:01 PM IST

    That’s it. India take consolation win in the third and final ODI to avoid series whitewash. Adam Zampa was dismissed lbw, a decision that was upheld despite the Australian reviewing it. Australia bowled out for 289 as India win by 13 runs with the three-match series ending 2-1.

  • 4:55 PM IST

    Over 49: Shardul Thakur has bowled a good penultimate over here, allowing just six runs in it. Australia now need 15 runs in 6 balls for a series clean sweep.

  • 4:48 PM IST

    WICKET! T Natarajan continues his comeback as he dismissed Australia’s last hope in Ashton Agar who could have easily taken his team over the line considering the way he was batting. Bowls it full as Agar ends up playing it into the hands of Kuldeep Yadav at extra cover. He scored 28 off 28. Australia 278/9, chasing 303

  • 4:45 PM IST

    WICKET! Shardul Thakur is turning out to be the hero for India with the ball today, After keeping Aussies to just four runs off his first five deliveries of the 47th over, he puts cherry on the cake with a wicket – Sean Abbott out caught behind for 4 off 9. Australia 278/8, chasing 303

  • 4:40 PM IST

    India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live: Virat Kohli continues with T Natarajan despite the debutant being expensive in his last over. Possibly because the bulk of the damage was done by Glenn Maxwell who has since been dismissed. However, Natarajan, who gained fame for his pinpoint yorkers during IPL 2020, repays the faith with just four runs in the over. Score 274/7 in 46 overs, chasing 303

  • 4:30 PM IST

    WICKET. Jasprit Bumrah cleans up Glenn Maxwell for 59. India have found a breakthrough to sneak back into the contest. After two consecutive wides, Bumrah keeps one straight as Maxwell makes room to carve it over covers but there’s not enough room and the ball crashes onto the stumps. Score 268/7 in 44.3 overs

  • 4:27 PM IST

    Over 44: Another expensive over from T Natarajan comes to an end. He will only get better from this. Glenn Maxwell is putting on a masterclass on how to finish tense chases. He’s almost put Australia in the driving seat. Or are they in it already? 18 runs from the over including a six and two fours. Maxwell is batting on 58 off 36 and giving him company is Ashton Agar on 21 off 20. Score 264/6, chasing 303

  • 4:20 PM IST

    Glenn Maxwell reaches his FIFTY with a six

  • 4:20 PM IST

    India vs Australia 2020: Kuldeep Yadav has completed his quota of 10 overs. His last over fetched Australia 12 runs including a six to Glenn Maxwell who has now moved to 46. The equation isn’t hard for Australia. They just need 57 off 42 now with four wickets remaining. Score 246/6, chasing 303

  • 4:06 PM IST

    IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Live Score: T Natarajan makes an expensive return with Ashton Agar and Glenn Maxwell collecting a boundary each in the over. 14 runs from it take Australia to 227/6 in chase of 303. India need another wicket here to take complete control of the conest.

India vs Australia 2020 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score

Left chasing shadows in the first two games, a listless Indian team would most certainly tweak its bowling combination in order to avoid a second successive clean-sweep when it takes on Australia in the third and final ODI on Wednesday. A 0-3 defeat against Australia would be their second rout in consecutive ODI series having met the same fate in New Zealand earlier this year. Also Read - 3rd ODI India vs Australia 2020: Mitchell Starc Suffers Back And Rib Niggle, Joins David Warner in Australia Injury List

“We are very much determined to go out there to win the next match and see that it’s not a clean sweep,” top-order batsman Shreyas Iyer said when asked what his team can do to stop Australia’s first in 20 years. Also Read - India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Record, Becomes Fastest to Score 12000 ODI Runs

“Our bowlers are really positive with their work ethic and we could see that during training, a few of the bowlers practising with certain plans,” he added. Also Read - 3rd ODI Toss Report: T Natarajan Debuts as India Opt to Bat First in Canberra

The first two games turned out to be run-fests in which Australia out-batted Virat Kohli’s men and before they switch over to the T20 series, a win at the picturesque Manuka Oval could do their confidence a world of good. Skipper Kohli has been the first to admit that they have been “outplayed” in the two games and it is expected that some corrective measures will be taken in order to get their campaign back on track.

Navdeep Saini, India’s fastest bowler, like a lot of others on his first tour of Australia, has looked clueless. Such has been his plight that Kohli was forced to bowl a half-fit (bowling wise) Hardik Pandya and even Mayanak Agarwal to complete Saini’s spell after he gave away 70 runs in seven overs.

It could well be possible that one among Shardul Thakur, with an experience of 27 international games, or the ‘yorker sensation’ rookie left-armer Thangarasu Natarajan will be seen replacing Saini.

IND vs AUS ODI Squads

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (wk), Sanju Samson (wwk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), D’arcy Short, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Moises Henriques, Andrew Tye, Daniel Sams, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper).