  • 9:25 AM IST

    Over 4: A good over for India this one. They have taken scored nine runs off it. A thick inside edge off the second delivery from the bat of Dhawan fetched him a couple before he unleashed a convincing shot off the next for his second four. Maxwell dropped two wides in the over. India 18/0

  • 9:22 AM IST

    Over 3: Josh Hazlewood continues. And a fullish delivery and Shikhar Dhawan latches onto it for a sumptous drive through extra cover for his and Indian innings first four of the match. Hazlewood comes back to keep him to just one more in the over. Five runs from the third over as India reach 9/0.

  • 9:17 AM IST

    Live: Oh interesting. Aaron Finch has slotted part-timer Glenn Maxwell for the second over of the match. A decent over from the spinner though as both the India openers get off the mark. India 4/0 in 2 Overs

  • 9:15 AM IST

    India vs Australia Live Score: An excellent start from Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood. He’s been accurate as ever. The first delivery swings into Dhawan, clips his thigh pad and nestles into the gloves of the wicketkeeper. 0,0,0,0,0,0. A maiden to start with. India 0/0 in 1 Over

  • 9:13 AM IST

    Right then, Shubman Gill walks out to open with Shikhar Dhawan and Josh Hazlewood has the new ball. This is the first time that Gill will be opening for India. Here we go.

  • 8:49 AM IST

    Australia Playing XI: Aaron Finch (captain), Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

  • 8:49 AM IST

    India Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, T Natarajan

  • 8:48 AM IST

    India vs Australia Live: So two debutants in this match – Natarajan for India and Green for Australia

  • 8:48 AM IST

    Australia Team Changes: Australia too have made three changes, David Warner was already out while Pat Cummins has been rested. Mitchell Starc has a slight niggle so he also is out, In their place, Sean Abbott, Cameroon Green and Ashton Agar have been called in

  • 8:46 AM IST

    India Team Changes: India have made four changes to their playing XI. Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Agarwal and Navdeep Saini have been dropped. In their place Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Shubman Gill and Shardul Thakur come in

India vs Australia 2020 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score

Left chasing shadows in the first two games, a listless Indian team would most certainly tweak its bowling combination in order to avoid a second successive clean-sweep when it takes on Australia in the third and final ODI on Wednesday. A 0-3 defeat against Australia would be their second rout in consecutive ODI series having met the same fate in New Zealand earlier this year. Also Read - 3rd ODI Toss Report: T Natarajan Debuts as India Opt to Bat First in Canberra

“We are very much determined to go out there to win the next match and see that it’s not a clean sweep,” top-order batsman Shreyas Iyer said when asked what his team can do to stop Australia’s first in 20 years. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket India vs Australia 3rd ODI: When And Where to Watch IND vs AUS Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

“Our bowlers are really positive with their work ethic and we could see that during training, a few of the bowlers practising with certain plans,” he added. Also Read - AUS vs IND Dream11 Team Hints and Prediction India in Australia 2020 ODI Series: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's 3rd ODI Match at Manuka Oval, Canberra 9:10 AM IST December 2 Wednesday

The first two games turned out to be run-fests in which Australia out-batted Virat Kohli’s men and before they switch over to the T20 series, a win at the picturesque Manuka Oval could do their confidence a world of good. Skipper Kohli has been the first to admit that they have been “outplayed” in the two games and it is expected that some corrective measures will be taken in order to get their campaign back on track.

Navdeep Saini, India’s fastest bowler, like a lot of others on his first tour of Australia, has looked clueless. Such has been his plight that Kohli was forced to bowl a half-fit (bowling wise) Hardik Pandya and even Mayanak Agarwal to complete Saini’s spell after he gave away 70 runs in seven overs.

It could well be possible that one among Shardul Thakur, with an experience of 27 international games, or the ‘yorker sensation’ rookie left-armer Thangarasu Natarajan will be seen replacing Saini.

IND vs AUS ODI Squads

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (wk), Sanju Samson (wwk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), D’arcy Short, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Moises Henriques, Andrew Tye, Daniel Sams, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper).