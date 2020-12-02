Live Updates

  • 2:04 PM IST

    WICKET! That’s a huuuuge blow to Australia. There won’t be a hat-trick of centuries for Steve Smith who has been out caught behind on 7. Shardul Thakur angles his second delivery of 12th over down the legside and Smith attempts a glance but feathers an edge to keeper KL Rahul. Australia 56/2, chasing 303

  • 2:02 PM IST

    So we are through with the first 10 overs, And Australia have started decently, scoring 51 /1 with Marnus Labuschagne being the lone wicket to have fallen. Finch is in good touch, as has been the case throughout the series and he has the great Steve Smith for company.

  • 1:40 PM IST

    India vs Australia Live Score: Jasprit Bumrah lets out a smile but in frustration as Shikhar Dhawan at first slip failed to hold onto a regulation catch and dropped Australia captain Aaron Finch on 22. To add insult to injury, Finch collected a boundary to finish the over. Eight runs and a dropped catch in the over. Australia 33/1 in 7 overs

  • 1:34 PM IST

    WICKET! T Natarajan gets his first international wicket as he has bowled Marnus Labuschagne on 7. Just outside off but not enough room to be played through cover but Labuschagne still goes for the shot and ends up getting an inside edge onto the stumps. Australia lose their first wicket in chase of 303.

  • 1:30 PM IST

    IND vs AUS Live: Aaron Finch isn’t going to stay quiet if the ball is there to be hit. Jasprit Bumrah bowled one in his arc and Finch sliced it over cover for his second six of the innings. Seven runs from Bumrah’s third over. Australia 25/0 in 5 overs, chasing 303

  • 1:27 PM IST

    Over 4: Natarajan drops one short and Aaron Finch feasts on it pulling it away though mid-on region for four. The left-arm pacer does well to keep the Aussie skipper quiet. Just four runs from the over. Australia 18/0, chasing 303

  • 1:23 PM IST

    India vs Australia Live Score: Jasprit Bumrah continues. He’s been bowling with pace today. Quite consistent. Marnus Labuschagne manages to crash a four in the over – through covers. Five runs from the over. Australia 14/0. chasing 303

  • 1:18 PM IST

    Over 2: Right then, T Natarajan to join Bumrah from the other end. He’s making his debut today after an impressive IPL season. Aaron Finch welcomes him with a six over mid-wicket region. Seven runs from the over. Australia 9/0, chasing 303

  • 1:17 PM IST

    Over 1: A decent start from Bumrah. Just a double from his first over of the match. Like India, Australia have also given a chance to a new opener in Marnus Labuschagne. However, there’s was a forced change with David Warner ruled out of white-ball matches due to a groin injury. Score 2/0, chasing 303

  • 1:16 PM IST

    Aaron Finch and Marnus Labuschagne are the two Australia openers. Jasprit Bumrajh starts India’s defense of 302. Here we go.

India vs Australia 2020 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score

Left chasing shadows in the first two games, a listless Indian team would most certainly tweak its bowling combination in order to avoid a second successive clean-sweep when it takes on Australia in the third and final ODI on Wednesday. A 0-3 defeat against Australia would be their second rout in consecutive ODI series having met the same fate in New Zealand earlier this year. Also Read - 3rd ODI India vs Australia 2020: Mitchell Starc Suffers Back And Rib Niggle, Joins David Warner in Australia Injury List

“We are very much determined to go out there to win the next match and see that it’s not a clean sweep,” top-order batsman Shreyas Iyer said when asked what his team can do to stop Australia’s first in 20 years. Also Read - India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Record, Becomes Fastest to Score 12000 ODI Runs

“Our bowlers are really positive with their work ethic and we could see that during training, a few of the bowlers practising with certain plans,” he added. Also Read - 3rd ODI Toss Report: T Natarajan Debuts as India Opt to Bat First in Canberra

The first two games turned out to be run-fests in which Australia out-batted Virat Kohli’s men and before they switch over to the T20 series, a win at the picturesque Manuka Oval could do their confidence a world of good. Skipper Kohli has been the first to admit that they have been “outplayed” in the two games and it is expected that some corrective measures will be taken in order to get their campaign back on track.

Navdeep Saini, India’s fastest bowler, like a lot of others on his first tour of Australia, has looked clueless. Such has been his plight that Kohli was forced to bowl a half-fit (bowling wise) Hardik Pandya and even Mayanak Agarwal to complete Saini’s spell after he gave away 70 runs in seven overs.

It could well be possible that one among Shardul Thakur, with an experience of 27 international games, or the ‘yorker sensation’ rookie left-armer Thangarasu Natarajan will be seen replacing Saini.

IND vs AUS ODI Squads

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (wk), Sanju Samson (wwk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), D’arcy Short, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Moises Henriques, Andrew Tye, Daniel Sams, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper).