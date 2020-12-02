Live Updates

  • 12:33 PM IST

    Over 49: A relatively quiet over considering what has been happening. Josh Hazlewood doesn’t concede a boundary but Pandya and Jadeja do manage to take 10 runs from the over. India 289/5 after opting to bat first

  • 12:28 PM IST

    India vs Australia Live Updates: Ravindra Jadeja has been unstoppable in the death overs. Sean Abbott, who had started well today, has been creamed for 19 runs with Jadeja hitting three fours and a six in successive deliveries. He has also reached his half-century. Absolute carnage in the past few overs from Jadeja and Pandya. Score 279/5 in 48 overs

  • 12:23 PM IST

    Over 47: Another big over for India and this time it’s Jadeja who causes the damage. Hazlewood bowls full and he swings it over cow corner for a maximum. The final delivery is dropped outside off and Jadeja goes after it and manages to slice it over third man for another six. 17 runs from the over. India 260/5

  • 12:17 PM IST

    IND vs AUS Live: Hardik Pandya switches gears and goes big now. Sean Abbott has been taken to the cleaners. He started with a four thanks to a leading edge over third man region. And follows that with a six over sweeper cover. And then finishes with another four. 17 runs from the over. India 243/5 in 46 overs

  • 12:12 PM IST

    India vs Australia Live Cricket Score: A good over for India including a boundary to Hardik Pandya off the final delivery. 10 runs from the over. India 226/5 in 45 overs

  • 12:03 PM IST

    Fitty for Hardik Pandya – this has been a responsible innings from the allrounder. Took him 55 deliveries to reach the milestone. Time for him to switch gears?

  • 11:52 AM IST

    IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Live: Right then, the last 10 overs of India innings now. India have scored 192/5 with Kohli so far being their top-scorer. Can they get to 280? If Pandya and Jadeja get going, anything is possible but then India have failed to build partnerships today. These two batting till the end vital now. Stick with us for all the updates.

  • 11:44 AM IST

    India vs Australia Live Updates: Spin in Maxwell and pace in Abbott currently in operation for Australia. The duo has been doing a good job, not allowing easy runs. Pandya and Jadeja are being made to work hard for even singles. Score 184/5 in 39 overs

  • 11:40 AM IST

    Over 37: Runs aren’t coming easily for India now. The pitch isn’t full of runs as was expected. Losing wickets at the wrong time hasn’t done India any favour either. Sean Abbott returns and India take six runs off him. Score 173/5

  • 11:38 AM IST

    Back after the drinks-break. This should be interesting. India have 14 overs remaining with five wickets in hand. Both Pandya and Jadeja are known for their big hits. Will they go for the shots right away or stay back and delay the lift-off for the final five overs?

India vs Australia 2020 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score

Left chasing shadows in the first two games, a listless Indian team would most certainly tweak its bowling combination in order to avoid a second successive clean-sweep when it takes on Australia in the third and final ODI on Wednesday. A 0-3 defeat against Australia would be their second rout in consecutive ODI series having met the same fate in New Zealand earlier this year. Also Read - India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Record, Becomes Fastest to Score 12000 ODI Runs

“We are very much determined to go out there to win the next match and see that it’s not a clean sweep,” top-order batsman Shreyas Iyer said when asked what his team can do to stop Australia’s first in 20 years. Also Read - 3rd ODI Toss Report: T Natarajan Debuts as India Opt to Bat First in Canberra

“Our bowlers are really positive with their work ethic and we could see that during training, a few of the bowlers practising with certain plans,” he added. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket India vs Australia 3rd ODI: When And Where to Watch IND vs AUS Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

The first two games turned out to be run-fests in which Australia out-batted Virat Kohli’s men and before they switch over to the T20 series, a win at the picturesque Manuka Oval could do their confidence a world of good. Skipper Kohli has been the first to admit that they have been “outplayed” in the two games and it is expected that some corrective measures will be taken in order to get their campaign back on track.

Navdeep Saini, India’s fastest bowler, like a lot of others on his first tour of Australia, has looked clueless. Such has been his plight that Kohli was forced to bowl a half-fit (bowling wise) Hardik Pandya and even Mayanak Agarwal to complete Saini’s spell after he gave away 70 runs in seven overs.

It could well be possible that one among Shardul Thakur, with an experience of 27 international games, or the ‘yorker sensation’ rookie left-armer Thangarasu Natarajan will be seen replacing Saini.

IND vs AUS ODI Squads

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (wk), Sanju Samson (wwk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), D’arcy Short, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Moises Henriques, Andrew Tye, Daniel Sams, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper).