Live Updates

  • 11:41 AM IST

    So Australian team is out in the field. They ,must have not thought of fielding so early after Tim Paine won the toss and opted to bat first. Meanwhile, India openers are out in the middle. Shubman Gill, the debutant, will open the innings with Mayank Agarwal. Mitchell Starc, left-arm fast, to bowl the first over. Here we go.

  • 11:35 AM IST

    So a superb bowling display from India. They seemed to have been bowling with a plan. They never looked defensive. Special credit to Ajinkya Rahane who was proactive throughout the innings as he kept on attacking be with his bowling changes or field placements. Marnus Labuschagne top-scored with 48. Jasprit Bumrah took four wickets while Ravichandran Ashwin finished with three wickets. Debutant Mohammed Siraj also bowled decently, finishing with a couple of wickets.

  • 11:33 AM IST

    Australia bowled out for 195 in 72.3 overs. Pat Cummins looks for a big hit but cannot get the distance as Mohammed Siraj takes a simple catch at long-on with Ravindra Jadeja getting a wicket as well. Cummins scored 9 off 33.

  • 11:28 AM IST

    Ind vs Aus Live Cricket Score: Wicket no. 4 for Jasprit Bumrah! After being clubbed for a six and a four off successive deliveries, Bumrah has his revenge as he traps Nathan Lyon lbw. Lyon though immediately went for the review. And it would have clipped the leg-stump and thus the on-field umpire’s decision is upheld. Lyon scored 20 off 17 with two fours and a six. Score 191/9 in 71.5 overs

  • 11:23 AM IST

    FYI: This is the 100th Test between India and Australia

  • 11:21 AM IST

    Overs 71: The play resumes after the drinks-break. Ravindra Jadeja has been pushed into the attack now. He bowled four overs before. Meanwhile, Pat Cummins has been joined by Nathan Lyon in the middle. These two will be aiming to take score past 200 and if possible finish around 250. Score 179/8

  • 11:06 AM IST

    Live Blog: WICKET! And that’s the end of Mitchell Starc. Angled and banged in short by Jasprit Bumrah. Starc goes after it, is a bit late on the hook as the ball flies towards fine leg after taking the top edge. Mohammed Siraj settles underneath it nicely and makes no mistake. Bumrah gets his third wicket. Starc scored 7 off 8. Australia 164/8 in 67.1 overs

  • 11:04 AM IST

    Ind vs Aus Live: India need to wipe off the tail as quickly as possible, They do not have a good history when it comes to getting rid of the lower order. However, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins can bat well and capable of building innings. Starc has already hit an impressive four off Jasprit Bumrah to show his capabilities. Score 164/7 in 67 overs

  • 10:54 AM IST

    Ashwin enjoyed that

  • 10:48 AM IST

    Live Updates: WICKET! And right after Cameron Green’s departure, his captain Tim Paine follows. Ravichandran gets his third wicket as he dislodges Paine by having him caught by Hanuma Vihari at backward short leg. The Indians are ecstatic. Australia are crumbling at MCG. Score 155/7 in 63 overs.

IND vs AUS 2nd Test Live Score And Updates MCG

Hello everyone! And a warm welcome to our live coverage from the opening day of the second Test between India and Australia in Melbourne. India are sporting a new-look for this contest with a new captain in Ajinkya Rahane and two debutants in Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj. Seldom has an Indian outfit been at such difficult crossroads in recent years as it is in the aftermath of the humiliating defeat in Adelaide and Virat Kohli’s departure for the birth of his child. Also Read - Boxing Day Test: Rishabh Pant Does an MS Dhoni, Passes Advice to Ravichandran Ashwin to Dismiss Matthew Wade in 2nd Test Between India-Australia | WATCH

But the good thing is that star-in-waiting, Gill, is ready to honour his team’s leap of faith in him when he makes his Test debut at the imposing Melbourne Cricket Ground. Likewise, young workhorse Siraj will step in temporarily to fill the void created by crafty Mohammed Shami’s injury and it will be about how Rahane, touted as a bowler’s captain, handles him. Also Read - Boxing Day Test: Steve Smith Falls to Ravichandran Ashwin's Trap During 2nd Test Between India-Australia | WATCH

It’s not about the defeat but the manner of capitulation which can come back to haunt a side that’s not short on quality. The next few days will be a test of real character and it’s only fair that a strategic shift was on the cards. A couple of forced and an equal number of tactical changes was always on cards for the visitors as they take on Tim Paine’s confident men, spending Christmas without their families. Also Read - Boxing Day Test: Ravindra Jadeja-Shubman Gill Avoid Nasty Collision During 2nd Test Between India-Australia | WATCH

Gill’s languid approach and that extra second while facing fast bowlers, coupled with a way tighter technique than Prithvi Shaw, might just give the dressing room the confidence required in testing times. He will have the company of Mayank Agarwal, who would be wanting to do an encore, if not better, of his performance at a venue where he made his Test debut.

Similarly, Rishabh Pant, whose intent always provides way more assurance than a passive Wriddhiman Saha, is expected to play his fearless brand of cricket which is the need of the hour.

Playing XIs

Australia XI: Tim Paine (captain and wk), Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon

India XI: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj