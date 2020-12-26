Live Updates

  • 12:36 PM IST

    Stumps on Day 1. A solid defense from Shubman Gill as he brings down curtains on the opening day of the second Test between India and Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground. India are 36/1, trailing Australia by 159 runs. Mitchell Starc was off to a fiery start as he trapped Mayank Agarwal lbw in the very first over before Pat Cummins tested debutant Gill with pace and bounce. Gill was given a reprieve when he was dropped by Marnus Labuschagne at third slip. However, after that, the youngster settled in nicely and struck five fours to finish the day at 28 off 38. Batting alongside him is Cheteshwar Pujara on 7. The day has been dominated by India despite them bowling first after Tim Paine won the toss. Jasprit Bumrah took four wickets as the tourists were bowled out for 195 in 72.3 overs.

  • 12:27 PM IST

    Aus vs Ind Live: Shubman Gill is slowly settling in after those early jitters that saw him being beaten on multiple occasions and surviving a dropped catch. He has started finding boundaries as well and has so far struck four of them, Gill is batting on 22 off 27 and giving him company is Cheteshwar Pujara. Starc and Cummins have been taken off the attack. Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon have been pressed into action. Score 31/1, trail by 164 runs

  • 12:03 PM IST

    India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score: Shubman Gill has been dropped on 4 by Marnus Labuschagne at third slip off Pat Cummins. This after Gill had hit an exquisite boundary to get off the mark in Test cricket. Cummins nearly had him with the final delivery as Gill looked to work one away to mid-on but instead got an outside edge with Labuschagne not managing to hold on to it. Score 5/1, trail by 191 runs

  • 11:53 AM IST

    Over 2: Baptism by fire. That’s right. Shubman Gill’s first taste of Test cricket is turning out to be one tough exam. Pat Cummins is bowling fast and getting the ball to lift off from length. He has beaten Gill thrice in the over. Some start by the Australia bowlers. India 0/1, trail by 195

  • 11:48 AM IST

    Ind vs Aus Live Score: WICKET! Mayank Agarwal walks back after being given out lbw. A fiery start from Mitchell Starc as he bowled with pace and kept the line straight and into the stumps. He had struck Agarwal before in the over but that time the Indian got an inside edge. However, he was struck again off the final delivery and this time, his bat jammed and the ball crashed on the pads first. Hawkeye says all red. Agarwal walks back without troubling the score. India 0/1 in 1 over, trail by 195

  • 11:41 AM IST

    So Australian team is out in the field. They ,must have not thought of fielding so early after Tim Paine won the toss and opted to bat first. Meanwhile, India openers are out in the middle. Shubman Gill, the debutant, will open the innings with Mayank Agarwal. Mitchell Starc, left-arm fast, to bowl the first over. Here we go.

  • 11:35 AM IST

    So a superb bowling display from India. They seemed to have been bowling with a plan. They never looked defensive. Special credit to Ajinkya Rahane who was proactive throughout the innings as he kept on attacking be with his bowling changes or field placements. Marnus Labuschagne top-scored with 48. Jasprit Bumrah took four wickets while Ravichandran Ashwin finished with three wickets. Debutant Mohammed Siraj also bowled decently, finishing with a couple of wickets.

  • 11:33 AM IST

    Australia bowled out for 195 in 72.3 overs. Pat Cummins looks for a big hit but cannot get the distance as Mohammed Siraj takes a simple catch at long-on with Ravindra Jadeja getting a wicket as well. Cummins scored 9 off 33.

  • 11:28 AM IST

    Ind vs Aus Live Cricket Score: Wicket no. 4 for Jasprit Bumrah! After being clubbed for a six and a four off successive deliveries, Bumrah has his revenge as he traps Nathan Lyon lbw. Lyon though immediately went for the review. And it would have clipped the leg-stump and thus the on-field umpire’s decision is upheld. Lyon scored 20 off 17 with two fours and a six. Score 191/9 in 71.5 overs

  • 11:23 AM IST

    FYI: This is the 100th Test between India and Australia

IND vs AUS 2nd Test Live Score And Updates MCG

Hello everyone! And a warm welcome to our live coverage from the opening day of the second Test between India and Australia in Melbourne. India are sporting a new-look for this contest with a new captain in Ajinkya Rahane and two debutants in Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj. Seldom has an Indian outfit been at such difficult crossroads in recent years as it is in the aftermath of the humiliating defeat in Adelaide and Virat Kohli's departure for the birth of his child.

But the good thing is that star-in-waiting, Gill, is ready to honour his team's leap of faith in him when he makes his Test debut at the imposing Melbourne Cricket Ground. Likewise, young workhorse Siraj will step in temporarily to fill the void created by crafty Mohammed Shami's injury and it will be about how Rahane, touted as a bowler's captain, handles him.

It's not about the defeat but the manner of capitulation which can come back to haunt a side that's not short on quality. The next few days will be a test of real character and it's only fair that a strategic shift was on the cards. A couple of forced and an equal number of tactical changes was always on cards for the visitors as they take on Tim Paine's confident men, spending Christmas without their families.

Gill’s languid approach and that extra second while facing fast bowlers, coupled with a way tighter technique than Prithvi Shaw, might just give the dressing room the confidence required in testing times. He will have the company of Mayank Agarwal, who would be wanting to do an encore, if not better, of his performance at a venue where he made his Test debut.

Similarly, Rishabh Pant, whose intent always provides way more assurance than a passive Wriddhiman Saha, is expected to play his fearless brand of cricket which is the need of the hour.

Playing XIs

Australia XI: Tim Paine (captain and wk), Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon

India XI: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj