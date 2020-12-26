Live Updates

    Aus vs Ind Live Score: With a four, Travis Head brings up the 100 for Australia. He moves to 27 off 76. Marnus Labuschagne seems to be fine despite the blow to helmet earlier. He’s batting on 37 off 95. The ball isn’t turning or bouncing like in the previous session. This pitch is as flat as a road. Pace in operation currently from both the ends – Umnesh combining with Siraj. Score 104/3 in 38 overs.

    That looked nasty!

    A well-directed short delivery from Mohammed Siraj hits Marnus Labuschagne on the helmet. Shubman Gill took a catch and Indian fielders went up in unison but the umpire was unmoved. And replays confirm that ballooned towards the slip cordon after hitting the helmet. And physio rushes to the middle – as part of concussion protocol. He’s ok and good to continue. Australia 90/3 in 35.2 overs.

    India vs Australia Live Cricket Updates: So far, so good for Australia. Not much of a trouble from either the spinner (Ashwin) or the pacer (Siraj). These two will have to bat well for some more time, tire out the bowlers a bit and then maybe score some runs then. Still not out of the woods though., A wicket here could put India in control. Score 79/3 in 33 overs

    This could have been a real disaster for India

    Aus vs Ind Live Blog: A decent start from Mohammed Siraj. He has played three T20Is and an ODI for India before. Today, he’s making his Test debut. He has 152 wickets from 38 first-class matches at an average of 23.44, Two runs from his first over of Test cricket. Score 67/3

    We are back with the second session now. The first session went India’s way. Considering how helpful the pitch has been to Ashwin, Aussie pair of Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head has a task at their hand. Debutant Mohammed Siraj to kickstart the proceedings.

    LUNCH ON DAY 1: So the first session ends with India on top after having taken three Australian wickets for 65 runs. Ravichandran Ashwin has been the star of the morning session having been introduced early into the attack and striking with the scalp of Matthew Wade in his second over. He then got rid of the big wicket in Steve Smith who failed to score. This was after Australia opted to bat first at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The India pacers started well, especially Jasprit Bumrah who was rewarded with the wicket of Joe Burns as he edged one to be out caught-behind. Ashwin was getting turn and bounce from his first over itself and he continued to trouble the Aussie batsmen forcing them to play risky shots. There were to review calls in the session – one each by India and Australia. The first, by India, was against Marnus Labuschagne for a not out lbw with the ball missing the stumps. India lost their review. The second was made by Labuchagne after he was given out lbw off Ashwin in what was the final over before the lunch break. That was also missing the stumps. Labuschagne 26*, Head 4*

    Australia vs India 2nd Test Live: Australian batsmen are living dangerously. They have been offered little to no room to score freely today by the Indian bowlers. Right after hitting Ravindra Jadeja for a four, Marnus Labuschagne went for an ambitious drive getting a thick edge that flew over cover point and landed safely. 10 runs from the over. Score 64/3 in 26 overs

    Over 25: Marnus Labuschagne struck his second four off Ravindra Jadeja followed by a maiden over from Ravichandran Ashwin. The score has moved past 50 runs. Labuschagne is batting on 19 off 60 while Travis Head is unbeaten on 3 off 33. Score 54/1.

Hello everyone! And a warm welcome to our live coverage from the opening day of the second Test between India and Australia in Melbourne. India are sporting a new-look for this contest with a new captain in Ajinkya Rahane and two debutants in Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj. Seldom has an Indian outfit been at such difficult crossroads in recent years as it is in the aftermath of the humiliating defeat in Adelaide and Virat Kohli’s departure for the birth of his child. Also Read - Boxing Day Test: Steve Smith Falls to Ravichandran Ashwin's Trap During 2nd Test Between India-Australia | WATCH

But the good thing is that star-in-waiting, Gill, is ready to honour his team’s leap of faith in him when he makes his Test debut at the imposing Melbourne Cricket Ground. Likewise, young workhorse Siraj will step in temporarily to fill the void created by crafty Mohammed Shami’s injury and it will be about how Rahane, touted as a bowler’s captain, handles him. Also Read - Boxing Day Test: Ravindra Jadeja-Shubman Gill Avoid Nasty Collision During 2nd Test Between India-Australia | WATCH

It’s not about the defeat but the manner of capitulation which can come back to haunt a side that’s not short on quality. The next few days will be a test of real character and it’s only fair that a strategic shift was on the cards. A couple of forced and an equal number of tactical changes was always on cards for the visitors as they take on Tim Paine’s confident men, spending Christmas without their families. Also Read - Ind vs Aus, 2nd Test Lunch Report: Ashwin Double-Strike Leaves Australia in Trouble

Gill’s languid approach and that extra second while facing fast bowlers, coupled with a way tighter technique than Prithvi Shaw, might just give the dressing room the confidence required in testing times. He will have the company of Mayank Agarwal, who would be wanting to do an encore, if not better, of his performance at a venue where he made his Test debut.

Similarly, Rishabh Pant, whose intent always provides way more assurance than a passive Wriddhiman Saha, is expected to play his fearless brand of cricket which is the need of the hour.

Playing XIs

Australia XI: Tim Paine (captain and wk), Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon

India XI: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj