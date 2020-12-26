Live Updates

  • 6:58 AM IST

    Australia vs India 2nd Test Live: Australian batsmen are living dangerously. They have been offered little to no room to score freely today by the Indian bowlers. Right after hitting Ravindra Jadeja for a four, Marnus Labuschagne went for an ambitious drive getting a thick edge that flew over cover point and landed safely. 10 runs from the over. Score 64/3 in 26 overs

  • 6:53 AM IST

    Over 25: Marnus Labuschagne struck his second four off Ravindra Jadeja followed by a maiden over from Ravichandran Ashwin. The score has moved past 50 runs. Labuschagne is batting on 19 off 60 while Travis Head is unbeaten on 3 off 33. Score 54/1.

  • 6:43 AM IST

    Aus vs Ind Live Cricket Score: Who would have thought that two spinners will be in operation so soon on an Australian pitch? But it is happening. Ravichandran Ashwin, who has been excellent this morning, has been joined by left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja from the other end. Meanwhile, Marnus Labuschagne has struck his first four of the innings. Score 48/3 in 21 overs

  • 6:36 AM IST

    Over 19: A loud applause from the MCG crowd as Travis Head gets off the mark off the 16th delivery faced. Before that, Ashwin had him struggling with spin and bounce including one that went to the slips after hitting the trousers. Australia 41/3

  • 6:26 AM IST

    Australia vs India Live: India are on top at MCG. Jasprit Bumrah hits Marnus Labuschagne on the pads and makes a loud appeal. Umpire turns it down but India will go upstairs. And that would have gone over the stumps. India lose their review. Shane Warne gushes over good umpiring. We all know how much vocal and critical he has been about umpiring howlers during the first Test and at the ongoing BBL. One run from Bumrah’s seventh over, Australia 39/3 in 16 overs.

  • 6:17 AM IST

    Ind vs Aus Live Score: WICKET! Ravichandran Ashwin is on fire. He gets the big-big scalp of Steven Smith as India have Australia three down for 38 in Melbourne. Ashwin is getting some turn and bounce from this Melbourne pitch right from the first time he was introduced into the attack. And this time, Smith goes after one which was pitched on the middle and glanced it towards leg gully where Cheteshwar Pujara made no mistake. A duck for Smith. And Ashwin has his second wicket. Australia 38/3 in 14.3 overs

  • 6:13 AM IST

    Over 14: Steven Smith has just joined Marnus Labuschagne in the middle after Australia lost their second wicket in Matthew Wade this morning. India captain Ajinkya Rahane immediately brings back Jasprit Bumrah into the attack. A maiden on return from Bumrah. Australia 35/2

  • 6:07 AM IST

    Over 12.5: WICKET! Ravichandran Ashwin strikes in his second over of the morning to remove Matthew Wade. Australia have now lost both of their openers. Ashwin is getting the ball to spin and saw one bounce a little extra as Wade went for a sweep but the ball evaded everyone. And off the fourth, he successfully put it away for his third boundary. But he became a little too ambitious as he hoped to attack Ashwin early on. He charged forward and ends up hitting one high in the air towards mid-on where Ravindra Jadeja and Shubman Gill clashed but the latter held on to what otherwise whouls have been a regular catch. Wade scored 30 off 39. Australia 35/2

  • 5:56 AM IST

    Over 11: Some start for Ravichandran Ashwin. The ball is turning sharply and has twice outfoxed Marnus Labuschagne as well. Once it spooned towards the leg slip after hitting the handle as it turned into the batsman sharply and off the next, Labuschagne went for the cut but missed it completely. One run from the over. Score 26/1

  • 5:52 AM IST

    Spin introduced in Ravichandran Ashwin for the first time today.

IND vs AUS 2020 2nd Test Live Score And Updates MCG

Hello everyone! And a warm welcome to our live coverage from the opening day of the second Test between India and Australia in Melbourne. India are sporting a new-look for this contest with a new captain in Ajinkya Rahane and two debutants in Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj. Seldom has an Indian outfit been at such difficult crossroads in recent years as it is in the aftermath of the humiliating defeat in Adelaide and Virat Kohli’s departure for the birth of his child. Also Read - 2nd Test, Toss Report: Australia Opt to Bat, Shubman Gill And Mohammed Siraj Make India Debuts

But the good thing is that star-in-waiting, Gill, is ready to honour his team’s leap of faith in him when he makes his Test debut at the imposing Melbourne Cricket Ground. Likewise, young workhorse Siraj will step in temporarily to fill the void created by crafty Mohammed Shami’s injury and it will be about how Rahane, touted as a bowler’s captain, handles him. Also Read - IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction India Tour of Australia 2020-21 Boxing Day Test: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's India vs Australia 2nd Test at MCG 5 AM IST December 26 Saturday

It’s not about the defeat but the manner of capitulation which can come back to haunt a side that’s not short on quality. The next few days will be a test of real character and it’s only fair that a strategic shift was on the cards. A couple of forced and an equal number of tactical changes was always on cards for the visitors as they take on Tim Paine’s confident men, spending Christmas without their families. Also Read - IND vs AUS | "Another Guy Who is Improving the Older he Gets": Tim Paine Heaps Huge Praise on Matthew Wade

Gill’s languid approach and that extra second while facing fast bowlers, coupled with a way tighter technique than Prithvi Shaw, might just give the dressing room the confidence required in testing times. He will have the company of Mayank Agarwal, who would be wanting to do an encore, if not better, of his performance at a venue where he made his Test debut.

Similarly, Rishabh Pant, whose intent always provides way more assurance than a passive Wriddhiman Saha, is expected to play his fearless brand of cricket which is the need of the hour.

Playing XIs

Australia XI: Tim Paine (captain and wk), Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon

India XI: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj