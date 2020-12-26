Live Updates

  • 5:34 AM IST

    Over 6: Umesh Yadav continues from the other end. Marnus Labuschagne has walked in at No. 3 after the dismissal of Joe Burns. Meanwhile, Yadav continues to invite Matthew Wade to drive and he accepts it with a four off the first delivery of the over. Labuschagne has also got off the mark with a single in the over. Seven runs from it. Australia 17/1

  • 5:26 AM IST

    IND vs AUS Live Updates: WICKET! Jasprit Bumrah makes an early strike for India on what looks like a flat MCG pitch. Bowled with some pace and Joe Burns pokes at it and gets a thin outside edge for a simple catch for wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. That was angled in and moved a bit after pitching. Burns goes back for a 10-ball duck. Australia 10/1 in 4.2 overs

  • 5:22 AM IST

    Australia vs India Day 1 Live Score: A really tough chance at second slip after Matthew Wade gets a thick outside edge but the ball bounces inches before reaching the diving Shubman Gill. It evades his grasp as he makes a one-handed attempt to his left with Wade completing two runs. And he follows that with a superb cover-drive to punish Umesh Yadav for bowling it full and outside off. Six runs from the over. Score 10/0 in 4 overs.

  • 5:12 AM IST

    Over 2: Umesh Yadav, right-arm fast joins Bumrah from the other end. And with a drive between point and cover, off the fifth delivery, Matthew Wade opens his and Australia’s account with a triple. Three runs from the over. Score 3/0

  • 5:11 AM IST

    Òver 1: A solid start from Jasprit Bumrah. Continued to test Burns outside off and also ended up luring him into a drive off his final delivery only to beat the Australian’s outside edge. 0,0,0,0,0,0. A maiden to start with. Score 0/1

  • 5:03 AM IST

    IND vs AUS Live: The two Australia openers – Joe Burns and Matthew Wade walk out to the middle. These two added 70 runs when the hosts were chasing 90 runs to win in Adelaide. The pair will hope to start well today too. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah will bowl the first over the day. Here we go.

  • 4:59 AM IST

    Ok, time for the national anthems.

  • 4:40 AM IST

    Australia XI: Matthew Wade, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (wk/captain), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

  • 4:39 AM IST

    India XI: Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

  • 4:39 AM IST

    Ajinkya Rahane: First of all it is an honour to lead my country. We dominated the first two days at Adelaide and it was just that one hour that took it away from us. We just need to focus on the moment. Really excited for Shubman and Siraj. They have worked really hard and have great First-Class records.

IND vs AUS 2020 2nd Test Live Score And Updates MCG

Hello everyone! And a warm welcome to our live coverage from the opening day of the second Test between India and Australia in Melbourne. India are sporting a new-look for this contest with a new captain in Ajinkya Rahane and two debutants in Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj. Seldom has an Indian outfit been at such difficult crossroads in recent years as it is in the aftermath of the humiliating defeat in Adelaide and Virat Kohli’s departure for the birth of his child. Also Read - 2nd Test, Toss Report: Australia Opt to Bat, Shubman Gill And Mohammed Siraj Make India Debuts

But the good thing is that star-in-waiting, Gill, is ready to honour his team’s leap of faith in him when he makes his Test debut at the imposing Melbourne Cricket Ground. Likewise, young workhorse Siraj will step in temporarily to fill the void created by crafty Mohammed Shami’s injury and it will be about how Rahane, touted as a bowler’s captain, handles him. Also Read - IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction India Tour of Australia 2020-21 Boxing Day Test: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's India vs Australia 2nd Test at MCG 5 AM IST December 26 Saturday

It’s not about the defeat but the manner of capitulation which can come back to haunt a side that’s not short on quality. The next few days will be a test of real character and it’s only fair that a strategic shift was on the cards. A couple of forced and an equal number of tactical changes was always on cards for the visitors as they take on Tim Paine’s confident men, spending Christmas without their families. Also Read - IND vs AUS | "Another Guy Who is Improving the Older he Gets": Tim Paine Heaps Huge Praise on Matthew Wade

Gill’s languid approach and that extra second while facing fast bowlers, coupled with a way tighter technique than Prithvi Shaw, might just give the dressing room the confidence required in testing times. He will have the company of Mayank Agarwal, who would be wanting to do an encore, if not better, of his performance at a venue where he made his Test debut.

Similarly, Rishabh Pant, whose intent always provides way more assurance than a passive Wriddhiman Saha, is expected to play his fearless brand of cricket which is the need of the hour.

Playing XIs

