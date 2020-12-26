Live Updates

  • 10:06 AM IST

    The third and final session has started. Ravichandran Ashwin gets things underway. Australia’s target is to not lose any more wicket and probably take the score past 200-run mark. India will hope to remove the remaining half of the Australian batting though. An early wicket and Australia will find it very difficult to post a decent total.

  • 9:50 AM IST

    Tea taken on Day 1 and this session too belongs to India. Australia have lost five wickets inside two sessions after opting to bat at MCG and are at 136/5 in 52 overs. However, the start after the lunch break was quite promising. Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head began repairing the damage and had done well while adding 86 runs. The boundaries were suddenly being scored. However, Jasprit Bumrah got the breakthrough as he had Head caught at gully to break the 86-run partnership. And then Mohammed Siraj accounted for Labuschagne who was walked back on 48 on the brink of tea break. Cameroon Green and Tim Paine are the two current batsmen for the hosts.

  • 9:32 AM IST

    Ind vs Aus 2nd Test Live Score: WICKET! The two debutants combine to end Marnus Labuschagne’s innings. Mohammed Siraj gets his maiden wicket in Test cricket after a well-settled Labuschagne flicked and was caught by Shubman Gill at backward square leg region. Another massive wicket for India in this session. He scored 48 off 132 with four fours. Austrlaia have lost half their side now. Score 134/5 in 49.3 overs

  • 9:24 AM IST

    Over 48: Jasprit Bumrah finishes his spell, a succesfull one at that in which he removed Travis Head to break his 86-run partnership with Marnus Labuschagne for the fourth wicket. Bowling alongside him is R Ashwin who took two wickets in the morning session including that of Steven Smith. Cameron Green is the new batsman in the middle. That wicket has somewhat pushed Australia back to where they were in the first session. Green, playing in his 2nd Test, will take some time to settle in. Score 131/4

  • 8:58 AM IST

    Australia vs India Live Score: WICKET! Jasprit Bumrah breaks the growing stand with the scalp of Travis Head. He was bowling well, consistently asking the questions, mixing up his deliveries well. And he finally gets rewarded as Head edges one to be caught in the gully by Ajinkya Rahane. He scored 38 off 92 with four fours. Good bowling and good captaincy from Rahane as well. Score 124/4 in 41.5 overs

  • 8:45 AM IST

    Over 40: Time for drinks break. The past one hour has gone Australia’s way. The pitch looks full of runs now with Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head finding boundaries with ease. Jasprit Bumrah, in fact, conceded his first boundary of the day to Head who followed that with another four to which Shane Warne screamed “probably the shot of the day”. Yup, it was that good. Head is now on 38, just a run behind Labuschagne. Australia 117/3

  • 8:35 AM IST

    Aus vs Ind Live Score: With a four, Travis Head brings up the 100 for Australia. He moves to 27 off 76. Marnus Labuschagne seems to be fine despite the blow to helmet earlier. He’s batting on 37 off 95. The ball isn’t turning or bouncing like in the previous session. This pitch is as flat as a road. Pace in operation currently from both the ends – Umnesh combining with Siraj. Score 104/3 in 38 overs.

  • 8:21 AM IST

    That looked nasty!

  • 8:20 AM IST

    A well-directed short delivery from Mohammed Siraj hits Marnus Labuschagne on the helmet. Shubman Gill took a catch and Indian fielders went up in unison but the umpire was unmoved. And replays confirm that ballooned towards the slip cordon after hitting the helmet. And physio rushes to the middle – as part of concussion protocol. He’s ok and good to continue. Australia 90/3 in 35.2 overs.

  • 8:07 AM IST

    India vs Australia Live Cricket Updates: So far, so good for Australia. Not much of a trouble from either the spinner (Ashwin) or the pacer (Siraj). These two will have to bat well for some more time, tire out the bowlers a bit and then maybe score some runs then. Still not out of the woods though., A wicket here could put India in control. Score 79/3 in 33 overs

IND vs AUS 2nd Test Live Score And Updates MCG

Hello everyone! And a warm welcome to our live coverage from the opening day of the second Test between India and Australia in Melbourne. India are sporting a new-look for this contest with a new captain in Ajinkya Rahane and two debutants in Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj. Seldom has an Indian outfit been at such difficult crossroads in recent years as it is in the aftermath of the humiliating defeat in Adelaide and Virat Kohli’s departure for the birth of his child. Also Read - Boxing Day Test: Steve Smith Falls to Ravichandran Ashwin's Trap During 2nd Test Between India-Australia | WATCH

But the good thing is that star-in-waiting, Gill, is ready to honour his team’s leap of faith in him when he makes his Test debut at the imposing Melbourne Cricket Ground. Likewise, young workhorse Siraj will step in temporarily to fill the void created by crafty Mohammed Shami’s injury and it will be about how Rahane, touted as a bowler’s captain, handles him. Also Read - Boxing Day Test: Ravindra Jadeja-Shubman Gill Avoid Nasty Collision During 2nd Test Between India-Australia | WATCH

It’s not about the defeat but the manner of capitulation which can come back to haunt a side that’s not short on quality. The next few days will be a test of real character and it’s only fair that a strategic shift was on the cards. A couple of forced and an equal number of tactical changes was always on cards for the visitors as they take on Tim Paine’s confident men, spending Christmas without their families. Also Read - Ind vs Aus, 2nd Test Lunch Report: Ashwin Double-Strike Leaves Australia in Trouble

Gill’s languid approach and that extra second while facing fast bowlers, coupled with a way tighter technique than Prithvi Shaw, might just give the dressing room the confidence required in testing times. He will have the company of Mayank Agarwal, who would be wanting to do an encore, if not better, of his performance at a venue where he made his Test debut.

Similarly, Rishabh Pant, whose intent always provides way more assurance than a passive Wriddhiman Saha, is expected to play his fearless brand of cricket which is the need of the hour.

Playing XIs

Australia XI: Tim Paine (captain and wk), Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon

India XI: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj