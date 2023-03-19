LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 2nd ODI Score: Starc Fifer, Abbot, Ellis Restrict IND To 117

Top Recommended Stories

India vs Australia, 2nd ODI LIVE Updates: Rohit Sharma will return as captain of the Indian team in Visakhapatnam for the 2nd ODI with an eye on the trophy. Check LIVE Streaming details. 

Updated: March 19, 2023 4:05 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Mitchell Starc’s ninth five-wicket haul and and Nathan Elllis (2/13) and Sean Abbot (3/23) helped Australia bundle India for 117 all out in 26 overs in the second ODI on Sunday in Visakhapatnam. Virat Kohli top-scored for India with 31. Axar Patel remained unbeaten on 29. The hosts won the opening ODI by five wickets to take the lead in the three-match series.

IND Vs AUS Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami

Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

  • 4:05 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI Score – Lowest ODI totals for India vs Australia

    63, Sydney, 1981
    100, Sydney, 2000
    117, Visakhapatnam, today
    125, Centurion, 2003
    145, Melbourne, 1992
  • 4:04 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI Score – Lowest ODI totals for India at home:

    78 vs SL, Kanpur, 1986
    100 vs WI, Ahmedabad, 1993
    112, vs SL, Dharamsala, 2017
    117 vs AUS, Visakhapatnam, today
    135 vs WI, Guwahati, 1987
  • 4:01 PM IST

  • 4:01 PM IST

  • 3:47 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI Score: Axar Patel goes aerial route and its a six straight down the ground. Two in two and Axar just flicks it away into the crowd off his pads. Mitchell Starc is looking for the miracle yorker but misses on execution.

  • 3:45 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI Score: Mitchell Starc has been brought into the attack. He already has four to his name. Can he get his ninth ODI five-wicket haul?

  • 3:40 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI Score: Another one bites the dust. Kuldeep Yadav goes for a half-hearted pull and Travis Head takes a simple catch. Another one goes back the next ball. Mohammed Shami goes for a first-ball duck. IND 103/9 (24.5)

  • 3:29 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI Score: Sean Abbot is back on the attack. 100 comes up for India. Cheers all around the stadium.

  • 3:28 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI Score: Lower-order runs were crucial for India during the four-match Test series and it actually played a crucial role in host’s wins in the first two Tests. India need their lower-order to fire once again today. IND 97/7 (22)

  • 3:22 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI Score: The Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel duo were the last recognized pair for India. Kuldeep Yadav joins Axar in the middle.

