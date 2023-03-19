LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 2nd ODI Score: Starc Fifer, Abbot, Ellis Restrict IND To 117
India vs Australia, 2nd ODI LIVE Updates: Rohit Sharma will return as captain of the Indian team in Visakhapatnam for the 2nd ODI with an eye on the trophy. Check LIVE Streaming details.
LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 2nd ODI
Mitchell Starc’s ninth five-wicket haul and and Nathan Elllis (2/13) and Sean Abbot (3/23) helped Australia bundle India for 117 all out in 26 overs in the second ODI on Sunday in Visakhapatnam. Virat Kohli top-scored for India with 31. Axar Patel remained unbeaten on 29. The hosts won the opening ODI by five wickets to take the lead in the three-match series.
IND Vs AUS Playing XIs
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami
Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa
