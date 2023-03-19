Home

Sports

LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 2nd ODI Score: Starc Fifer, Abbot, Ellis Restrict IND To 117

live

LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 2nd ODI Score: Starc Fifer, Abbot, Ellis Restrict IND To 117

India vs Australia, 2nd ODI LIVE Updates: Rohit Sharma will return as captain of the Indian team in Visakhapatnam for the 2nd ODI with an eye on the trophy. Check LIVE Streaming details.

LIVE Updates | India Vs Australia, 2nd ODI Score: AUS Opt To Bowl – Check Playing XIs

LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 2nd ODI

Mitchell Starc’s ninth five-wicket haul and and Nathan Elllis (2/13) and Sean Abbot (3/23) helped Australia bundle India for 117 all out in 26 overs in the second ODI on Sunday in Visakhapatnam. Virat Kohli top-scored for India with 31. Axar Patel remained unbeaten on 29. The hosts won the opening ODI by five wickets to take the lead in the three-match series.

IND Vs AUS Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.