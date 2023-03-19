Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 2nd ODI Score: AUS Opt to Bowl – Check Playing XIs
live

LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 2nd ODI Score: AUS Opt to Bowl – Check Playing XIs

India vs Australia, 2nd ODI LIVE Updates: Rohit Sharma will return as captain of the Indian team in Visakhapatnam for the 2nd ODI with an eye on the trophy. Check LIVE Streaming details. 

Updated: March 19, 2023 1:14 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Ind vs Aus ODI live score, Ind vs Aus ODI live, Ind vs Aus ODI live cricket score, Ind vs Aus ODI Live streaming, Ind vs Aus ODI live streaming online, Ind vs Aus ODI live scores and updates, India vs Australia 2023, India vs Australia 2023 ODIs, Ind vs Aus ODI Full schedule, Ind vs Aus ODI Squads, Ind vs Aus ODI timings, Ind vs Aus ODI team news, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Pat Cummins, Cricket News, 
LIVE Updates | India Vs Australia, 2nd ODI Score: AUS Opt To Bowl – Check Playing XIs

LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 2nd ODI

India will look to continue the winning momentum and seal the series on Sunday in Vizag. The hosts won the opening ODI by five wickets to take the lead in the three-match series. Jadeja was adjudged as the Player of the Match for a fine all-round show as he completed a stunning catch and picked up two wickets as well in the game.

Also Read:

Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.
Australia: Steve Smith (C), David Warner, Travis Head, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.

Live Updates

  • 1:09 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 2nd ODI Score: Australia opts to bowl, David Warner not there in the playing XI, Rohit Sharma returns as India’s captain.

  • 1:08 PM IST
    Teams:

    India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami
    Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa
  • 12:49 PM IST

  • 12:10 PM IST

  • 11:52 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: We are just an hour away from the toss. India would like to win the second ODI and seal the series in Vizag

  • 11:31 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma is set to return for today’s ODI and Ishan Kishan is likely to make way.

  • 11:24 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: The weather looks clear at the moment but there is rain predicted t around 3 PM. We could be in for a rain-curtailed game. Chasing will be on mind of the skipper given the overhead conditions.

  • 11:12 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: David Warner, who was sidelined with a concussion and hairline fracture of the elbow, is likely to return. Also, Alex Carey, who missed the opening ODI due to illness, could be making a return.

  • 11:08 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: India could rest Mohammed Shami, who had a long bowl in the fourth Test and bowled full tilt in the first ODI.

  • 10:56 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: It is a chasing ground at Vizag, and hence the team winning the toss would in all possibility opt to field first.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: March 19, 2023 1:10 PM IST

Updated Date: March 19, 2023 1:14 PM IST

More Stories