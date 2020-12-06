Live Updates

  • 2:19 PM IST

    Australia vs India 2nd T20 Live Score: FOUR! Slapped! 15 off Washington Sundar’s over! Sundar is getting some stick here in the Powerplay. Flat and just around off from Sundar, Short backs away and slaps it through the cover region. No one is stopping this one. AUS 46/0 in 4 overs vs IND at SCG

  • 2:10 PM IST

    FOUR! Consecutive boundaries. Short and around off from Sundar, Wade swivels and nails the pull over mid-wicket for a boundary. He moves to 33 in just 16 balls. He is striking over 200 right now. The captain is leading from the front here. Wow, what a start for Australia. AUS 39/0 in 3.2 overs vs IND at SCG

  • 2:10 PM IST

    IND vs AUS T20 2020 Live Cricket Score: FOUR! Wade bags another boundary. Fuller and around off and middle from Sundar, Wade looks for the slog but he doesn’t connect it from the middle of the willow. It goes off the inner half but it is right in the gap between deep mid-wicket and deep square leg. Australia 35/0 in 3.1 overs vs India

  • 2:08 PM IST

    ‘Captain Wade’ looks in mood!

  • 2:07 PM IST

    India vs Australia 2nd T20 Live Score: FOUR! Pulled with disdain. Back of a length ball on middle from Thakur, Wade pulls it towards fine leg and gets the boundary. He looks to be in some mood. AUS 29/0 in 2.3 overs vs IND at SCG

  • 1:59 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score India vs Australia T20 2020: SIX! Wade goes all the way. He is taking on the spinner. A tossed up delivery around off from W. Sundar, Wade gets down and slog sweeps him over deep square leg for a biggie. First maximum of the game. Australia 20/0 in 1.3 overs vs India

  • 1:56 PM IST

    IND vs AUS T20 2020 Live Cricket Score and Updates: FOUR! This one is drilled through covers! Third boundary of the over – brilliant start by Australia. Brilliant start from Wade. Chahar goes full and wide outside off, Wade creams it through covers and it races away to the fence. 13 from the first over. AUS 13/0 in 1 over vs IND

  • 1:55 PM IST

    India vs Australia 2nd T20 Live Score: FOUR! Short delivery and punished! First runs for Australia and Wade. Shortish and wide outside off from Chahar, Wade goes on the back foot and pulls it hard over mid-wicket for a boundary. Australia 4/0 in 0.2 overs vs India at SCG

  • 1:50 PM IST

    Aussie openers are ready for the contest vs India!

  • 1:48 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score India vs Australia T20: We are all set to begin the second T20I. The Indian players are out on the field and after a pep talk from the skipper, Virat Kohli they disperse to take their fielding positions. The two Australian openers, D’Arcy Short and Matthew Wade come out too For India, Deepak Chahar will start with the ball. Here we go…

LIVE India vs Australia 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score And Updates

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs Australia 2nd T20I Live Score of the three-match series being played at the Sydney Cricket Ground. See the latest India vs Australia Live Score, Live cricket updates here. Also, check the IND vs AUS T20 2020 Live Score, India vs Australia Live match, India vs Australia Live score today, IND vs AUS T20 2020 Live video, India vs Australia Live score today match, IND vs AUS T20 2020 Live match score, India vs Australia Live scorecard. You can also live cricket blog of match 2nd T20I between India vs Australia from Sydney here. See the latest IND vs AUS, India vs Australia T20 2020 Live Score, IND vs AUS T20 2020 Live cricket updates here. Check India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND vs AUS Live Cricket Score and IND vs AUS Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs Australia Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket India vs Australia 2nd T20I: When And Where to Watch IND vs AUS Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

After losing the ODI series, India have started the T20I leg with a bang. They thumped the Aussies in the first encounter and now would be eager to do the same here in the 2nd game of the series. Just like the Aussies did during the ODI series, Virat Kohl’s men will look to seal the series here only. Australia, on the other hand, would hope for a better outing. How will things turn around? What’s the update on Aaron Finch? How’s the pitch going to behave? We will bring all these news along with toss and team updates. Stay with us. Also Read - IND vs AUS 11Wickets Fantasy Cricket Tips Dream11 India tour of Australia 2020-21: Pitch Report, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's India vs Australia T20 2nd T20I at Sydney Cricket Ground 1.40 PM IST Sunday December 6

LIVE CRICKET SCORE TODAY T20 IND vs AUS – Australia 47/1 in 4.3 overs vs India at SCG

Australia Possible XI: Aaron Finch (c)/D’Arcy Short, Alex Carey (wk), Steve Smith, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood/Andrew Tye, Mitchell Swepson, Adam Zampa

India Possible XI: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (c), Sanju Samson, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah