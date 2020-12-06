Live Updates

  • 5:25 PM IST

    KABOOM! Hardik Pandya finishes off in style at SCG!

  • 5:23 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IND vs AUS T20 2020 LIVE: SIX! BOOM! What a way to win the game! What a strike from Hardik Pandya! What a player! A length ball, right in the slot, Pandya powers it over deep mid-wicket for a huge six. India win by 6 wickets and take an unassailable lead in this 3-game series. India (195/4 in 19.4 overs) Beat Australia (194/5)

  • 5:21 PM IST

    India vs Australia 2nd T20 2020 Live Cricket Score: SIX! In the slot and Hardik Pandya clubs it over long-on. Sams runs in and bowls it full and around off and middle, Pandya clobbers it over long-on for a biggie. 6 off 4 now. India are just a hit away. India 189/4 in 19.2 overs vs Australia (194/5)

  • 5:15 PM IST

    FOUR! Consecutive boundaries! Hardik Pandya nails the drive this time. Not good bowling from Tye. Full and wide outside off, Pandya slams it over extra cover for a boundary. 15 needed in 7 balls. India 180/4 in 18.5 overs vs Australia (194/5)

  • 5:14 PM IST

    IND vs AUS T20 2020 Live Cricket Score and Updates: FOUR! Cut away! Short and wide outside off from Zampa, Iyer rocks back and cuts it past the backward point fielder for a boundary. 25 needed in 12 balls!

  • 5:12 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IND vs AUS T20 2020 LIVE: SIX! Massive! Shreyas Iyer nails the shot this time. Zampa tosses it up and around middle and leg, Iyer this time hammers it way over long-on for a huge six. India 165/4 in 17.4 overs vs Australia (194/5)

  • 5:10 PM IST

    We’re heading for a tense finish at SCG!

  • 5:09 PM IST

    India vs Australia 2nd T20 2020 Live Cricket Score: FOUR! Nicely done! Good end to the over for the Indians. Very full and outside off from Sams, Hardik manages to squeeze it through short third man for a boundary. IND 158/4 in 17 overs vs AUS (194/5) at SCG!

  • 5:08 PM IST

    OUT! Daniel Sams removes Virat Kohli for 40. CAUGHT! What a wicket to get on your debut. Sams would be on cloud nine after this. The credit though should go to Matthew Wade behind the wicket. What a player he is. Back of a length ball going away from Kohli. Virat looks to cut it away but is late to do so and gets a toe-end of the bat there. The ball lobs high and wide towards Wade who just moves to his right, leaps and pouches it. India 149/4 in 16.1 overs vs Australia (194/5)

  • 4:59 PM IST

    IND vs AUS T20 2020 Live Cricket Score and Updates: SIX! WOW! WOW! WOW! He is not known for playing these shots but he has nailed it here. Full and on middle and leg from Andrew Tye, Kohli moves inside the crease and scoops it over fine leg for a maximum. India 135/3 in 14.4 overs vs Australia (194/5)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs Australia 2nd T20I Live Score of the three-match series being played at the Sydney Cricket Ground. See the latest India vs Australia Live Score, Live cricket updates here. Also, check the IND vs AUS T20 2020 Live Score, India vs Australia Live match, India vs Australia Live score today, IND vs AUS T20 2020 Live video, India vs Australia Live score today match, IND vs AUS T20 2020 Live match score, India vs Australia Live scorecard. You can also live cricket blog of match 2nd T20I between India vs Australia from Sydney here. Hardik Pandya’s 42-run cameo off 22 balls and Shikhar Dhawan’s 52 power India to six-wicket win versus Australia in the 2nd T20I at the SCG on Sunday.  With this, India win three-match series 2-0. Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan at the crease for India. Earlier captain Mathews Wade run-out for 58 as India dent Australia with quick wickets in 2nd T20I at Sydney. Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell at the crease for the home team. See the latest IND vs AUS, India vs Australia T20 2020 Live Score, IND vs AUS T20 2020 Live cricket updates here. Check India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND vs AUS Live Cricket Score and IND vs AUS Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs Australia Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - India vs Australia 2nd T20I: Dhawan, Kohli and Hardik fire as India seal T20I series at Sydney

After losing the ODI series, India have started the T20I leg with a bang. They thumped the Aussies in the first encounter and now would be eager to do the same here in the 2nd game of the series. Just like the Aussies did during the ODI series, Virat Kohl’s men will look to seal the series here only. Australia, on the other hand, would hope for a better outing. How will things turn around? What’s the update on Aaron Finch? How’s the pitch going to behave? We will bring all this news along with toss and team updates. Stay with us. Also Read - 2nd T20I: Matthew Wade Wins Internet as he Says 'Not Quick Enough as MS Dhoni' During India-Australia at SCG | WATCH

All in all, it is set to be a cracker! Also Read - India vs Australia: Yuzvendra Chahal Trolled Brutally For Expensive Spell During 2nd T20I at SCG

Australia Possible XI: Aaron Finch (c)/D’Arcy Short, Alex Carey (wk), Steve Smith, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood/Andrew Tye, Mitchell Swepson, Adam Zampa

India Possible XI: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (c), Sanju Samson, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah