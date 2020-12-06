Live Updates

  • 3:46 PM IST

    India vs Australia 2nd T20 2020 Live Cricket Score: Time for the chase then! The Aussie players have taken the field out in the middle. KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan are the Indian openers. Daniel Sams will start with the ball. Off we go, it will be an interesting chase for the visiting team.

  • 3:45 PM IST

    India’s bowling was a pale shadow of their heroics in the first T20I. The biggest disappointment was Yuzvendra Chahal who was sent on a leather hunt in his 4 overs. He ended with just a wicket conceding 51 runs. The pacers too were not spared and only Natarajan looked in control as he ended with a couple of wickets. To go with poor bowling some sloppy fielding and dropped catches made life tough for them in the middle.

  • 3:35 PM IST

    Top knock from captain Mathew Wade!

  • 3:35 PM IST

    IND vs AUS T20 2020 Live Score and Updates: A brilliant start to the innings from Australia and they have managed to keep the momentum going despite losing wickets. In the end, they have done well to finish it off in style. They amassed 60 in the last 5 overs. That’s some serious batting from them. After being put into bat, Australia’s new skipper Matthew Wade made it clear that they are here to fight as he went after India’s new-ball bowlers. Though D’Arcy Short was sent packing early but not before he added 47 with Wade for the first wicket. Wade in company of Smith ensured that they continue to take the aggressive route as the duo kept the scoreboard ticking. Though a miscommunication ended Wade’s innings soon after he reached his fifty, Smith then with Maxwell and Henriques managed to score big and freely.

  • 3:32 PM IST

    India vs Australia 2nd T20 2020 Live Cricket Score: In the air… safe! That went miles in the air. A length ball around off and middle, Stoinis goes for the slog but this time he miscues the shot. It goes high in the air towards the square leg. The fielder from that position charges ahead and tries to catch but he fails to get there. The batters take three. Australia 194/5 in 20 overs vs India at SCG | Wade 58, Smith 46, Natarajan 2/20

  • 3:28 PM IST

  • 3:25 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IND vs AUS T20 2020 LIVE: SIX! Spanked! Poor from Deepak Chahar. He bowls it short and wide outside off, Marcus Stoinis rides the bounce and slaps it over backward point for a maximum. 14 from the over so far. Australia 191/5 in 19.5 overs vs India

  • 3:24 PM IST

    IND vs AUS T20 2020 Live Cricket Score and Updates: FOUR! Up and over! The last ball is hit for a boundary but still a wonderful spell from Natarajan. Short and wide outside off, Sams cuts it wide of the deep cover fielder for a boundary. Australia 177/5 in 19 overs vs India

  • 3:17 PM IST

    Chahal has the ‘last laugh’ vs Smith!

  • 3:17 PM IST

    India vs Australia 2nd T20 2020 Live Score: Review for caught behind taken upstairs. Let’s see what the replays have to say. HotSpot comes on and there is nothing on it. RTS comes on now and it shows a spike. Henriques keep on walking as the on-field call stays. CAUGHT! There is a clear spike as the ball gets closer to the bat, spots the RTS. It was a late call from the umpire but he has got it right. A length ball outside off, Henriques looks to hit it down the ground but misses. Rahul takes the catch and appeals along with the bowler. The umpire takes quite sometime before raising his finger. Henriques goes for the review quickly. Replays roll in. Hotspot spots nothing but there is a spike which is detected by the RTS. Henriques has to go. Australia 173/5 in 18.4 overs vs India

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs Australia 2nd T20I Live Score of the three-match series being played at the Sydney Cricket Ground. See the latest India vs Australia Live Score, Live cricket updates here. Also, check the IND vs AUS T20 2020 Live Score, India vs Australia Live match, India vs Australia Live score today, IND vs AUS T20 2020 Live video, India vs Australia Live score today match, IND vs AUS T20 2020 Live match score, India vs Australia Live scorecard. You can also live cricket blog of match 2nd T20I between India vs Australia from Sydney here. Mathew Wade 58 and Steve Smith 46 propel Australia to a stiff total of 194/5 in 20 overs versus India in the 2nd T20I at the SCG on Sunday. Earlier captain Mathews Wade run-out for 58 as India dent Australia with quick wickets in 2nd T20I at Sydney. Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell at the crease for the home team. See the latest IND vs AUS, India vs Australia T20 2020 Live Score, IND vs AUS T20 2020 Live cricket updates here. Check India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND vs AUS Live Cricket Score and IND vs AUS Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs Australia Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - 2nd T20I: Virat Kohli Trolled Hilariously For Dropping Easy Catch of Matthew Wade During India-Australia at SCG

After losing the ODI series, India have started the T20I leg with a bang. They thumped the Aussies in the first encounter and now would be eager to do the same here in the 2nd game of the series. Just like the Aussies did during the ODI series, Virat Kohl’s men will look to seal the series here only. Australia, on the other hand, would hope for a better outing. How will things turn around? What’s the update on Aaron Finch? How’s the pitch going to behave? We will bring all this news along with toss and team updates. Stay with us. Also Read - IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Virat Kohli Drops a Sitter & Produces Run-Out on Same Delivery to Dismiss Matthew Wade | Watch

LIVE CRICKET SCORE TODAY T20 IND vs AUS – Australia 127/3 in 14 overs vs India at SCG

All in all, it is set to be a cracker! Also Read - 2nd T20I: Shreyas Iyer Takes a Stunning Catch to Dismiss D'Arcy Short During India-Australia at SCG | WATCH

Australia Possible XI: Aaron Finch (c)/D’Arcy Short, Alex Carey (wk), Steve Smith, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood/Andrew Tye, Mitchell Swepson, Adam Zampa

India Possible XI: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (c), Sanju Samson, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah