Live Updates

  • 4:51 PM IST

    India vs Australia 3rd T20 2020 Live Cricket Score: OUT! CAUGHT! Mitchell Swepson removes Sanju Samson for 10. Samson holes out and wastes another opportunity. Swepson gets the second wicket of the night. A low full toss, Samson looks to slog it over long-on but he miscues it off the toe end of the bat. Smith there runs ahead and this time he takes the catch without any fuss. Samson throws away another opportunity. IND 97/3 in 12.3 overs vs AUS (186/5)

  • 4:50 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today IND vs AUS T20 LIVE: Another FIFTY for Virat Kohli in T20 format. Shortish and around off from Zampa, Virat Kohli taps this to the offside and takes a single. The task is still not finished though. And he knows that, not a great deal of celebration from him. India 95/2 in 12 overs vs Australia (186/5)

  • 4:44 PM IST

    Sams ‘pulled off’ a stunner in the deep!

  • 4:43 PM IST

    India vs Australia 3rd T20 2020 Live Cricket Score: A very late review from Aaron Finch. That looked to be going down to the naked eyes. Swepson wasn’t too sure but Wade had a thing or two to say and Finch went with it. Let’s see if they can get the wicket. No bat but the impact is the umpire’s call and also the ball is not hitting the wicket. Australia lose their one of the two reviews. NOT OUT! The correct decision from the on-field umpire. Tossed up on the pads, Sanju Samson gets down and looks to mow a huge slog sweep. He misses and gets hit on the pads. An appeal for LBW. But the umpire, Tucker, is unmoved.

  • 4:40 PM IST

    Outside off from Zampa, punched to the left of deep cover. India take a single. The throw comes to the keeper but the ball bounces off the foot marks and goes to Finch on the leg side. He too fumbles and the Indians are able to sneak in 2 more. IND 81/2 in 9.5 overs vs AUS (186/5)

  • 4:30 PM IST

    IND vs AUS 3rd T20 2020 Live Score and Updates: OUT! Mitchell Swepson removes Shikhar Dhawan for 28. Almost another dropped one though. It was hit powerfully by Dhawan. Short ball, around off from Swepson, Shikhar goes back and pulls it powerfully. Sams is the man at deep mid-wicket. He gets to his left and puts a stellar effort to grab the ball. But… it slips from him. Luckily though, he is able to hold onto it on the rebound. India 75/2 in 9 overs vs Australia (186/5)

  • 4:24 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today IND vs AUS T20 LIVE: FOUR! Shikhar Dhawan gives Glenn Maxwell a dose of his own medicine there. Tossed up on middle from Maxi, Shikhar gets down and nails the reverse sweep wide of the man at short third and the ball races away to the boundary.

  • 4:22 PM IST

    ‘Glorious’ is the word!

  • 4:21 PM IST

    India vs Australia T20 2020 Live Cricket Score: FOUR! Ahh… straight down the ground. 15 from the over. He did not hit that. HE CLOBBERED IT! Full and around off, Dhawan comes on the front foot and drives it powerfully and wide of the bowler. Mid off, mid-on, none had a chance. 132 runs needed in 84 balls. IND 55/1 in 6 overs vs AUS (186/5)

  • 4:20 PM IST

    FOUR! Ahh.. Shot! Give him chances and Virat Kohli will capitalize. Full and around off from Sean Abbott, Kohli skips down the track and drives it forcefully and well wide of the man at mid-off for a boundary. India 44/1 in 5.1 overs vs Australia (186/5)

Glenn Maxwell removes KL Rahul for a duck as Australia hurt India in 187 chase in the third and final T20I in Sydney. Mathew Wade and Glenn Maxwell hit the fifties to propel Australia to a solid total of 186/5 in 20 overs vs India in the third T20I. TOSS – Virat Kohli wins Toss as India elect to field vs Australia in the third and final T20I in Sydney.

The series pocketed and their confidence restored, India would eye nothing less than a clean sweep when they take on an Australian side significantly weakened by injury blows, in the third and final T20I on Tuesday. Skipper Virat Kohli and his main protagonist of the white-ball leg, Hardik Pandya, will feel a sense of deja vu given that the script has panned out exactly like 2016 when the team got walloped in the ODIs but came back strongly to rout the Aussies 3-0 in the T20 International series. After a couple of crushing defeats in the first two ODIs, the Indians have turned a corner starting with the final ODI in Canberra. Even the absence of a white-ball pro like Ravindra Jadeja didn’t have an impact during their convincing six-wicket win in the series-clinching second T20 on Sunday. Also Read - India vs Australia, 3rd T20I: Superman Sanju Samson Wows Fans With Flying Effort

LIVE UPDATES Live Score Today, IND 100/4 in 13 overs vs AUS (186/5) in Sydney

What will boost the Indian team’s morale manifold is the fact that it had the confidence to rest both Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah, relying on a troika of pacers, who between them haven”t played even 40 games collectively. India”s new white-ball sensation Thangarasu Natarajan has had a superb initiation in international cricket with Australian batsmen still finding it difficult to read him. As Pandya so rightly put it, Natarajan”s spell and the 10 runs that Australia failed to score became the difference between winning and losing on Sunday. The difference between India and Australia during the last game was the batting of the two teams during the middle overs. Australia lost a bit of momentum after stand-in skipper Matthew Wade was dismissed while his opposite number Kohli played some outrageous shots after the Powerplay to up the ante. Also Read - 3rd T20I: Virat Kohli Taking Late DRS Against Matthew Wade Creates Drama at SCG During India-Australia Match

For Australia, the absence of regular skipper Aaron Finch, David Warner, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood did have an impact although three of the five did play in the first T20 International that India comfortably won by 11 runs. D’Arcy Short hasn’t looked the part as an opener in the two games and one would expect Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell to shoulder more responsibility as senior players. But Australia’s thin-on-experience bowlers will have to play out of their skins to stop the Indian juggernaut which has started rolling. A 3-0 win would be the perfect booster shot for it before the all-important Test series.

AUS vs IND SQUADS

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur.

Australia: Matthew Wade (Captain), Sean Abbott, Mitchell Swepson, Alex Carey, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, D”Arcy Short, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye.