  • 1:38 PM IST

    India vs Australia T20 2020 Live Score: After getting hammered in 2 ODIs and eventually losing the series, Virat Kohli’s men bounced back to win the final ODI and then consecutive T20Is to win the T20I series with one game to go. We welcome you for the third and final game of the series. One can call it dead rubber as this doesn’t change the status of the series but with the T20 World Cup approaching, no game is dead rubber. Will the Aussies be able to find their groove and end the series on a high or will the Indians whitewash them? We will soon find out as the game is not too far away. Stay with us for the toss and team updates…

  • 1:28 PM IST

    An innovative way to use a ‘cricket bat’!

  • 1:25 PM IST

    India Playing XI: KL Rahul (wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal.

  • 1:24 PM IST
    Australia Playing XI: Aaron Finch (C), Matthew Wade (wk), Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, D’Arcy Short, Moises Henriques, Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Swepson, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa.
  • 1:21 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today IND vs AUS T20: Aaron Finch: “We would have bowled first as well. It’s a used wicket and hopefully, we’ll bat well tonight. We did see a bit of turn in the last game and expect the spinners to play key role in the middle overs. Only one change. I come in and Stoinis is out, he’s got a bit of niggle and It’s a long summer ahead, and don’t want to take any chances and blow it up. No balls are something that’s killed us over the last few games and we want to control that going forward. Somewhere around 190 is what we are after and you got to be careful as this is a tough ground to defend. We gonna give it all tonight.”

  • 1:20 PM IST

    Kohli wins Toss, unchanged India bowl vs Australia!

  • 1:17 PM IST

    IND vs AUS 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score: Virat Kohli says, “We are going to bowl. Shorter boundaries and we had a good game last time and for the bowling line-up as well we wanted to be more professional and test ourselves. It’s been a really good year for us in terms of T20 cricket, if we keep staying ahead of the opposition, and as a group we want to make sure we keep getting those results and win games of cricket. No changes.”

  • 1:15 PM IST

    India vs Australia T20 2020 Live Score: Virat Kohli wins toss, India opt to field vs Australia in the 3rd and final T20I at SCG!

  • 1:12 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score India vs Australia T20:Pitch Report – It appears to be another deck with a bit of grass covering on it. The Powerplay overs will once again be crucial, are yet again going to be crucial for both sides.

  • 1:10 PM IST

    Little chit-chat before the final T20I!

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs Australia 3rd T20I Live Score of the three-match series being played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The series pocketed and their confidence restored, India would eye nothing less than a clean sweep when they take on an Australian side significantly weakened by injury blows, in the third and final T20I on Tuesday. Skipper Virat Kohli and his main protagonist of the white-ball leg, Hardik Pandya, will feel a sense of deja vu given that the script has panned out exactly like 2016 when the team got walloped in the ODIs but came back strongly to rout the Aussies 3-0 in the T20 International series. After a couple of crushing defeats in the first two ODIs, the Indians have turned a corner starting with the final ODI in Canberra. Even the absence of a white-ball pro like Ravindra Jadeja didn’t have an impact during their convincing six-wicket win in the series-clinching second T20 on Sunday. Also Read - On Australia Tour, Virat Kohli And Hardik Pandya Make a Quick Visit to Baby Store | See Pictures

What will boost the Indian team’s morale manifold is the fact that it had the confidence to rest both Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah, relying on a troika of pacers, who between them haven”t played even 40 games collectively. India”s new white-ball sensation Thangarasu Natarajan has had a superb initiation in international cricket with Australian batsmen still finding it difficult to read him. As Pandya so rightly put it, Natarajan”s spell and the 10 runs that Australia failed to score became the difference between winning and losing on Sunday. The difference between India and Australia during the last game was the batting of the two teams during the middle overs. Australia lost a bit of momentum after stand-in skipper Matthew Wade was dismissed while his opposite number Kohli played some outrageous shots after the Powerplay to up the ante. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket India vs Australia 2020, 3rd T20I Sydney: When And Where to Watch IND vs AUS Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

For Australia, the absence of regular skipper Aaron Finch, David Warner, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood did have an impact although three of the five did play in the first T20 International that India comfortably won by 11 runs. D’Arcy Short hasn’t looked the part as an opener in the two games and one would expect Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell to shoulder more responsibility as senior players. But Australia’s thin-on-experience bowlers will have to play out of their skins to stop the Indian juggernaut which has started rolling. A 3-0 win would be the perfect booster shot for it before the all-important Test series.

AUS vs IND SQUADS

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur.

Australia: Matthew Wade (Captain), Sean Abbott, Mitchell Swepson, Alex Carey, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, D”Arcy Short, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye.