Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 1 Score: Jadeja Removes Head Early
live

LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 1 Score: Jadeja Removes Head Early

LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 1 Score: Here you can find all the live scores and updates of the India vs Australia match from Holkar Stadium in Indore. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: March 1, 2023 1:21 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Marnus Labuschagne

2* (11) 0x4, 0x6

Usman Khawaja

10 (21) 0x4, 0x6

Ravindra Jadeja

(3-0-13-1)*

Ravichandran Ashwin

(3-0-10-0)
Ind vs Aus 3rd Test live score, Ind vs Aus 3rd Test live cricket score, Ind vs Aus 3rd Test live streaming, Ind vs Aus 3rd Test squads, Ind vs Aus 3rd Test toss, India vs Australia, India vs Australia live score, India vs Australia live online score, India vs Australia live streaming, India vs Australia live score updates, India vs Australia live streaming online, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Border-Gavaskar Trophy schedule, Border-Gavaskar Trophy results, Border-Gavaskar Trophy live streaming, Ind vs Aus 3rd Test, 
India vs Australia 3rd test Day 1

LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 1 Score

After retaining the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a six-wicket win in Delhi in the second Test, it will be chapter three at the Holkar stadium in Indore. While the Holkar strip is expected to help the spinners, it would be interesting to see if changes are made to the playing XI.

Also Read:

Full Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (captain), Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Cameron Green, Scott Boland, Lance Morris

Live Updates

  • 1:12 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 1 Score: Is it a runout? What a throw from Umesh Yadav from the deep. Okay, Khawaja is comfortably in. The Indians celebrated and looked confident.

  • 1:11 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 1 Score: OMG, Jadeja clean bowls Labuschagne. But then it is called a no-ball. That is a crime for a spinner. This could prove to be costly.

  • 1:04 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 1 Score: The wicket brings Labuschagne in early. Indian spinners would like to test with the new cherry. A couple more wickets will tilt the game. LIVE | Aus: 12/1 vs Ind: 109 Allout

  • 1:02 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 1 Score: An appeal from Jadeja, the umpire does not raise his finger. India takes the DRS. Replays show that the ball is hitting the stumps. Jadeja strikes.

  • 12:58 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 1 Score: Australia has come out with a plan. And that is to pick up quick runs and put pressure on the hosts. India needs wickets to claw back in the contest.

  • 12:56 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 1 Score: India starts with Ashwin. There is an in-out field for him. Nicely timed, Head gets off-the-mark with a couple.

  • 12:49 PM IST

    India 109 ALLOUT | It was just the morning India did not dream of after winning the toss. Kuhnemann picked up five wickets to bundle out India for a paltry 109 runs. With it being a rank turner, Indian spinners are set to play an important role here. Surely, this Test is stretching till five days.

  • 12:41 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 1 Score: There you go, Umesh’s enterprising knock comes to an end. Kuhnemann picks up his fifth. He has bowled really well and it is a well-deserved fifer. LIVE | IND: 108/9 vs AUS

  • 12:39 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 1 Score: Umesh and Axar have already put on 18 runs. These are valuable runs for India. Lyon comes into the attack as Australia look to wrap it up.

  • 12:33 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 1 Score: Well, well – two sixes from Umesh Yadav and now India go past 100. Good thing is that he is hitting with the spin. LIVE | Ind: 102/8 vs Aus

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: March 1, 2023 1:20 PM IST

Updated Date: March 1, 2023 1:21 PM IST

More Stories