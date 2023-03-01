Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 1 Score: Labuschagne, Khawaja Steady After Head’s Departure
LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 1 Score: Labuschagne, Khawaja Steady After Head’s Departure

LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 1 Score: Here you can find all the live scores and updates of the India vs Australia match from Holkar Stadium in Indore. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: March 1, 2023 2:41 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Usman Khawaja

46* (90) 4x4, 0x6

Marnus Labuschagne

22 (62) 0x4, 0x6

Ravichandran Ashwin

(9.6-1-21-0)*

Ravindra Jadeja

(10-0-42-1)
India vs Australia 3rd test Day 1

LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 1 Score

After retaining the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a six-wicket win in Delhi in the second Test, it will be chapter three at the Holkar stadium in Indore. While the Holkar strip is expected to help the spinners, it would be interesting to see if changes are made to the playing XI.

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (captain), Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Cameron Green, Scott Boland, Lance Morris

Live Updates

  • 2:40 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 1 Score: Umesh Yadav from the other end. It is surprising, Siraj has not bowled as yet. One felt Siraj would be the first choice when there was a chance to get in a pacer. LIVE | Aus: 83/1 vs IND: 109 Allout

  • 2:38 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 1 Score: Okay, this time, he reverse-sweeps it for a boundary. He made it look simple but it was one heck of a shot.

  • 2:37 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 1 Score: Khawaja flicks that for a boundary. What a shot! Good start to the post-tea session. Jadeja starts proceedings.

  • 2:35 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 1 Score: We are ready for the last session of the Indore Test. An important session for Australia.

  • 2:34 PM IST

  • 2:28 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 1 Score: After two sessions in Indore, Australia is well and truly on top here. Labuschagne and Khawaja have been steady and shown how to survive on this pitch. LIVE | Aus: 71/1 vs Ind

  • 2:09 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 1 Score: Looks like the pitch has changed its colours and become better to bat on. India still trying to get wickets. LIVE | Aus: 69/1 vs Ind: 109

  • 1:58 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 1 Score: India would feel unlucky over Jadeja’s no-ball that got the wicket of Labuschagne. Rohit would have to be patient here knowing that on a strip like Indore things can change quickly.

  • 1:53 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 1 Score: Khawaja, and Labuschagne have steadied Australia after they lost Head early. LIVE | Aus: 52/1 vs Ind: 109

  • 1:32 PM IST

