IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE Score And Updates: Hosts Eye Early Wickets

India Vs Australia Day 2, 3rd Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Australia will eye big target for India on Day 2. Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Day 2 HERE.

Updated: March 2, 2023 8:44 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Cameron Green

6* (10) 0x4, 0x6

Peter Handscomb

7 (36) 0x4, 0x6

Ravichandran Ashwin

(16-2-40-0)*

Ravindra Jadeja

(24-6-63-4)
India vs Australia 3rd test Day 1

LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 2 Score

After Matthew Kuhnemann’s heroics on the opening day at Indore with the ball, Australia is well and truly in command of the third Test. With Australia already in the lead, they would like to collect as many runs as possible and put the hosts in pressure. For India, it is important they pick wickets and wrap up Australia for under 100 lead. An intriguing day of Test cricket lies ahead of us. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

Live Updates

  • 8:46 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 2 Score: We are moments away from the start of the second day of the third Test. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

  • 8:32 AM IST

  • 8:30 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 2 Score: Matthew Kuhnemann was the star of Day 1 for Australia as he picked up five wickets. He seemed almost unplayable in Indore.

  • 8:22 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 2 Score: The pitch is expected to assist the spinners again. This means Jadeja, Ashwin and Axar would be key to India’s chances at Indore.

  • 8:07 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 2 Score: Again the first session would be crucial. India would believe they can wrap up the remaining six wickets. Big session coming up on Day 2.

  • 7:57 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 2 Score: Cameron Green and Peter Handscomb are in the middle. Both of them are stroke makers. Interesting to see if India goes on the defensive against them.

  • 7:56 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 2 Score: Australia leads by 47 runs and has six wickets in hand. Ravindra Jadeja has picked up all four wickets and has looked in good form.

  • 7:55 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 2 Score: With Australia in command, the second day at Indore becomes all the more important from an Indian perspective as they will look for wickets. Hello and welcome to the live updates of the third Test at Indore and this is Day 2.

Published Date: March 2, 2023 8:43 AM IST

Updated Date: March 2, 2023 8:44 AM IST

