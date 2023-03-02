Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE COVERAGE | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 2: Iyer, Bharat Depart; Pujara Key For Hosts
India Vs Australia Day 2, 3rd Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Tourists 197 Allout; Lead 88 Runs. Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Day 2 HERE.

Updated: March 2, 2023 3:14 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Ravichandran Ashwin

0* (0) 0x4, 0x6

Cheteshwar Pujara

46 (96) 5x4, 0x6

Nathan Lyon

(15.1-0-42-4)*

Mitchell Starc

(4-0-9-1)
After Matthew Kuhnemann’s heroics on the opening day at Indore with the ball, Australia is well and truly in command of the third Test. With Australia already in the lead, they would like to collect as many runs as possible and put the hosts in pressure. For India, it is important they pick wickets and wrap up Australia for under 100 lead. An intriguing day of Test cricket lies ahead of us. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

Live Updates

  • 3:02 PM IST

  • 2:58 PM IST

    LIVE COVERAGE | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 2: The wicket of Iyer brings KS Bharat to the middle. He is a gritty customer and that is exactly what India wants, someone who can grind it out. Starc has his tail up.

  • 2:55 PM IST

    LIVE COVERAGE | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 2: Starc is in the attack, finally. He will look to reverse the ball. Can Starc get Australia a breakthrough here? Oh yes, he does get it. Khawaja has pulled off a stunner. Iyer is OUT!

  • 2:52 PM IST

    LIVE COVERAGE | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 2: Runs coming comfortably for India. Iyer and Pujara are putting up a solid fight and it is heartwarming to see. Australia are still in front in this battle.

  • 2:48 PM IST

    LIVE COVERAGE | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 2: Iyer is on fire. He is racing away and dealing with boundaries. Things suddenly changed after tea. LIVE | Ind: 109, 111/4 vs Aus: 197 | Ind lead by 23 runs

  • 2:44 PM IST

    LIVE COVERAGE | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 2: The runs are now flowing off Iyer’s bat. India is past the 100-run mark. The crowd suddenly got their voices back.

  • 2:40 PM IST

    LIVE COVERAGE | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 2: Iyer smokes it for a six. He plays spin well. He would look to contribute to the country. This is a good opportunity for him. With that six, India is now in front. LIVE | Ind: 91/4 vs Aus: 197 | Ind lead by 3 runs

  • 2:31 PM IST

    LIVE COVERAGE | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 2: Pujara would be the key for India. He likes a fight and all he has to do here is – fight. Lyon and the other spinners have been splendid. It will be a tough session for India.

  • 2:26 PM IST

    LIVE COVERAGE | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 2: Gavaskar reckons India needs 120 to put pressure on Australia. Do you think 120 would be good enough?

  • 2:22 PM IST

Published Date: March 2, 2023 3:12 PM IST

Updated Date: March 2, 2023 3:14 PM IST

