LIVE Cricket Score Updates, IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 2: Lyon’s Seven-Fer Puts Visitors On Top

LIVE Cricket Score Updates: India Vs Australia Day 2, 3rd Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Tourists 197 Allout; Lead 88 Runs. Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Day 2 HERE.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule India VS Australia 109 (33.2) 1st Innings 197 (76.3) 163/9 (59.0) 2nd Innings Run Rate: (Current: 2.76) IND lead by 75 runs Last Wicket: Umesh Yadav c Cameron Green b Nathan Lyon 0 (2) - 155/9 in 56.5 Over Axar Patel 15 * (33) 0x4, 1x6 Mohammed Siraj 0 (4) 0x4, 0x6 Nathan Lyon (23-1-64-7) * Mitchell Starc (6-0-14-1)

After Matthew Kuhnemann‘s heroics on the opening day at Indore with the ball, Australia is well and truly in command of the third Test. With Australia already in the lead, they would like to collect as many runs as possible and put the hosts in pressure. For India, it is important they pick wickets and wrap up Australia for under 100 lead. An intriguing day of Test cricket lies ahead of us. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

India Vs Australia Day 2, 3rd Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Australia will eye big target for India on Day 2. Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Day 2 HERE.

