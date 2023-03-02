Top Recommended Stories

  LIVE Cricket Score Updates, IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 2: Lyon's Seven-Fer Puts Visitors On Top
live

LIVE Cricket Score Updates, IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 2: Lyon’s Seven-Fer Puts Visitors On Top

LIVE Cricket Score Updates: India Vs Australia Day 2, 3rd Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Tourists 197 Allout; Lead 88 Runs. Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Day 2 HERE.

Updated: March 2, 2023 4:30 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Axar Patel

15* (33) 0x4, 1x6

Mohammed Siraj

0 (4) 0x4, 0x6

Nathan Lyon

(23-1-64-7)*

Mitchell Starc

(6-0-14-1)
India vs Australia 3rd test Day 1

LIVE Match Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 2 Score

After Matthew Kuhnemann‘s heroics on the opening day at Indore with the ball, Australia is well and truly in command of the third Test. With Australia already in the lead, they would like to collect as many runs as possible and put the hosts in pressure. For India, it is important they pick wickets and wrap up Australia for under 100 lead. An intriguing day of Test cricket lies ahead of us. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

India Vs Australia Day 2, 3rd Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Australia will eye big target for India on Day 2. Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Day 2 HERE.

Live Updates

  • 4:40 PM IST

    LIVE COVERAGE | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 2: Australia is dominating the India side as India is looking to survive on Day 2. One run from the over. India is just leading by 68 runs. One run from the over.

    IND 109 & 156/9 (58)

  • 4:34 PM IST

    LIVE COVERAGE | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 2: Australia brings up a pacer. Mitchell Starc comes to bowl. Visitors are looking for an all-out.

  • 4:31 PM IST

    LIVE COVERAGE | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 2: Nathan Lyon picked up seven wickets. Siraj joins Axar Patel. It was a great over for Australia as the bowler bowled a maiden with two wickets.
    IND 109 & 155/9 (57)

  • 4:29 PM IST

    LIVE COVERAGE | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 2: Not out but. What is this Umesh Yadav departs on another ball as the batter tried for a maximum. India is on the verge of all-out.
    IND 109 & 155/9 (56.5)

  • 4:27 PM IST

    LIVE COVERAGE | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 2: Another Wicket?? Is Umesh Out? India asked for DRS.

  • 4:26 PM IST

    LIVE COVERAGE | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 2: Set Cheteshwar Pujara departs after making 59 runs. Hosts are in trouble. India needs a good partnership to stay in the game.
    IND 109 & 155/8 (56.3)

  • 4:22 PM IST

    LIVE COVERAGE | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 2: Again a good over comes to an end. India’s batters managed to score four runs from the over. India is leading by 67 runs.
    IND 109 & 155/7 (56)

  • 4:18 PM IST

    LIVE COVERAGE | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 2: Pujara smashed a maximum on Nathan Lyon’s over. Rohit Sharma was seen happy in the dressing room. Six runs from the over. India is leading by 63 runs.
    IND 109 & 151/7 (55)

  • 4:14 PM IST

    LIVE COVERAGE | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 2: One more maiden over. Indian batters are taking time.
    IND 109 & 145/7 (54)

  • 4:10 PM IST

    LIVE COVERAGE | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 2: That’s the end of 53rd over. Hosts are looking for a big partnership to stay in the game. India is leading by 53 runs.

    IND 109 & 145/7 (53)

Published Date: March 2, 2023 4:28 PM IST

Updated Date: March 2, 2023 4:30 PM IST

