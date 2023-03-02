Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE COVERAGE | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 2: Ashwin Removes Handscomb; Carey Joins Green
live

LIVE COVERAGE | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 2: Ashwin Removes Handscomb; Carey Joins Green

India Vs Australia Day 2, 3rd Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Australia will eye big target for India on Day 2. Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Day 2 HERE.

Updated: March 2, 2023 10:40 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Cameron Green

19* (52) 2x4, 0x6

Alex Carey (W)

0 (0) 0x4, 0x6

Umesh Yadav

(2.1-0-4-0)*

Ravichandran Ashwin

(18-3-41-1)
India vs Australia 3rd test Day 1

LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 2 Score

sAfter Matthew Kuhnemann’s heroics on the opening day at Indore with the ball, Australia is well and truly in command of the third Test. With Australia already in the lead, they would like to collect as many runs as possible and put the hosts in pressure. For India, it is important they pick wickets and wrap up Australia for under 100 lead. An intriguing day of Test cricket lies ahead of us. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

India Vs Australia Day 2, 3rd Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Australia will eye big target for India on Day 2. Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Day 2 HERE.

Live Updates

  • 10:39 AM IST

    LIVE COVERAGE | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 2: Ashwin gets one to kick off a length and Handscomb lobs it to forward short-leg. India gets their man, this is a big wicket for the hosts. This is Ashwin’s first wicket. LIVE | Aus: 186/5 vs Ind: 109

  • 10:25 AM IST

  • 10:22 AM IST

    LIVE COVERAGE | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 2: Finally, one from Jadeja turns big. This will create doubt in the mind of the batter. Can Jadeja get the breakthrough?

  • 10:19 AM IST

    LIVE COVERAGE | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 2: Australia is well and truly in control of proceedings here in Indore. Axar Patel continues looking for a wicket.

  • 10:15 AM IST

    LIVE COVERAGE | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 2: Frustration continues, and Handscomb picks up a streaky boundary. It is Handscomb’s first boundary. The ball has not turned as much. Also, the ball has become softer and made it easier to bat on.

  • 10:14 AM IST

    LIVE COVERAGE | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 2: Green and Handscomb are frustrating the Indian bowlers and in the meanwhile, the lead is also swelling. LIVE | Aus: 172/4 vs Ind: 109

  • 9:56 AM IST

    LIVE COVERAGE | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 2: Handscomb and Green are doing a good job in the middle.

  • 9:49 AM IST

    LIVE COVERAGE | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 2: Matthew Kuhnemann said after career-best figures: “I could live here in Indore and play rest of my career here, this is awesome condition”.

  • 9:48 AM IST

    LIVE COVERAGE | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 2: The ball is keeping low on Day 2. Handscomb and Green are doing extremely well to survive as of now. LIVE | Aus: 160/4 vs Ind: 109

  • 9:42 AM IST

    LIVE COVERAGE | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 2: Green hits a gorgeous cover drive. First runs of the day and it is a boundary. Siraj is keeping it straight bringing the leg-before and bowled option into play. LIVE | Aus: 60/1 vs Ind: 109

Published Date: March 2, 2023 10:38 AM IST

Updated Date: March 2, 2023 10:40 AM IST

