LIVE COVERAGE | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 2: Kohli OUT; Spinners Keep Tourists AHEAD

India Vs Australia Day 2, 3rd Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Tourists 197 Allout; Lead 88 Runs. Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Day 2 HERE.

Updated: March 2, 2023 1:33 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Ravindra Jadeja

2* (5) 0x4, 0x6

Cheteshwar Pujara

33 (71) 4x4, 0x6

Matthew Kuhnemann

(10-1-30-1)*

Nathan Lyon

(8-0-24-2)
India vs Australia 3rd test Day 1

LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 2 Score

After Matthew Kuhnemann’s heroics on the opening day at Indore with the ball, Australia is well and truly in command of the third Test. With Australia already in the lead, they would like to collect as many runs as possible and put the hosts in pressure. For India, it is important they pick wickets and wrap up Australia for under 100 lead. An intriguing day of Test cricket lies ahead of us. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

Live Updates

  • 1:42 PM IST

    LIVE COVERAGE | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 2: Another boundary, he takes it on the full and hits it straight down the ground to pick up a crucial boundary.

  • 1:41 PM IST

    LIVE COVERAGE | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 2: Pujara picks up a couple of boundaries. He got into a good position and then pulled it in front of the square. Very much in control of that. LIVE | Ind: 64/3 vs Aus: 197 | Ind trail by 23 runs

  • 1:34 PM IST

    LIVE COVERAGE | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 2: There is a massive hush around the ground. Kohli knew the time he missed it. He did not even bother to take the review. LIVE | Ind: 54/3 vs Aus: 197 | Ind trail by 34 runs

  • 1:31 PM IST

    LIVE COVERAGE | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 2: Neither Kohli, nor Pujara are looking assured in the middle. There you go, Kohli is OUT. He is disgusted after concentrating so hard.

  • 1:13 PM IST

    LIVE COVERAGE | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 2: The ball bounced, and Kohli gets an outside edge. Luckily for him, it goes over slips and a boundary. These are testing times. LIVE | Ind: 44/2 vs Aus: 197 | Ind trail by 44 runs

  • 1:09 PM IST

    LIVE COVERAGE | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 2: Kohli was looking to attack, but the ball kept low. Murphy has kept it tight against Kohli. Three maidens in a row.

  • 1:05 PM IST

    LIVE COVERAGE | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 2: Pujara flicks it well. It had the power in it, Pujara got a good piece of the willow on that. It is a leg-side trap for Pujara.

  • 12:59 PM IST

    LIVE COVERAGE | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 2: What an interesting knock this would be for Kohli. He loves such situations and here India would love him to get going. He is off the mark with a single.

  • 12:57 PM IST

    LIVE COVERAGE | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 2: OMG, just when we feel, India looks good – Rohit Sharma has been given OUT! Rohit has taken the DRS. But that does not help as it is pad first. India lose Rohit. The Indian captain was beaten in the air and off the track. LIVE | Ind: 32/2 vs Aus: 197 | Ind trail by 56 runs

  • 12:55 PM IST

    LIVE COVERAGE | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 2: Rohit and Pujara are doing well to pick up singles on offer. This is a good little period for the hosts who are fighting back after conceding a lead. LIVE | Ind: 32/1 vs Aus: 197 | Ind trail by 56 runs

Published Date: March 2, 2023 1:31 PM IST

Updated Date: March 2, 2023 1:33 PM IST

