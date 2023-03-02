Top Recommended Stories

  LIVE COVERAGE | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 2: Rohit, Shubman Survice Tricky Period Before LUNCH
LIVE COVERAGE | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 2: Rohit, Shubman Survice Tricky Period Before LUNCH

India Vs Australia Day 2, 3rd Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Tourists 197 Allout; Lead 88 Runs. Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Day 2 HERE.

Updated: March 2, 2023 12:07 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Shubman Gill

4* (11) 0x4, 0x6

Rohit Sharma (C)

5 (13) 0x4, 0x6

Matthew Kuhnemann

(2-0-3-0)*

Mitchell Starc

(2-0-6-0)
India vs Australia 3rd test Day 1

LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 2 Score

After Matthew Kuhnemann’s heroics on the opening day at Indore with the ball, Australia is well and truly in command of the third Test. With Australia already in the lead, they would like to collect as many runs as possible and put the hosts in pressure. For India, it is important they pick wickets and wrap up Australia for under 100 lead. An intriguing day of Test cricket lies ahead of us. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

India Vs Australia Day 2, 3rd Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Australia will eye big target for India on Day 2. Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Day 2 HERE.

  • 12:05 PM IST

    LIVE COVERAGE | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 2: The Indore strip has been a minefield. As a batter, you are never in even if you are on a century. Every ball is an event and so much drama.

  • 11:48 AM IST

    LIVE COVERAGE | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 2: Rohit and Shubman would look to not lose wickets after lunch. It will not be easy on the rank-turner at Indore. Cheteshwar Pujara, who can play on such dicey tracks, would be the key for India in this innings.

  • 11:43 AM IST

  • 11:37 AM IST

  • 11:34 AM IST

    LIVE COVERAGE | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 2: With a lead of 88, Australia is ready to attack. The Indian openers have done well to survive the little period before lunch. LIVE | Ind: 13/0 vs Aus: 197 | Ind trail by 75 runs

  • 11:30 AM IST

    LIVE COVERAGE | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 2: Rohit and Shubman start in a cautious manner. They have already knocked off 10 runs of the deficit. The hosts know they have a mountain to climb if they want to win it.

  • 11:13 AM IST

  • 11:12 AM IST

    LIVE COVERAGE | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 2: Ashwin and Umesh pick three apiece to bundle out Australia for 197. Australia still has their noses in front with an 88-run lead. The Indian openers will walk out in the middle for 15 minutes before lunch. LIVE | Aus: 197 vs Ind: 109 | AUS lead by 88 runs

  • 11:03 AM IST

    LIVE COVERAGE | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 2: Umesh is on the money, he looks like he means business. Another wicket and another bowled. Todd Murphy makes the long walk back.

  • 11:02 AM IST

