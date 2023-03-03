live
LIVE COVERAGE | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test, Day 3: Lyon Stars as Australia Register Famous Win
India vs Australia, 3rd Test Live Score Updates Day 3: Australia sniff rare Test victory against India in the 3rd Test at Indore's Holkar Stadium. Check LIVE streaming details.
LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test, Day 3 Score
All Australia need is 76 to win the Indore Test, but it will not be easy as the pitch could play tricks. Surely, Australia is better placed in the game, but Indians would believe they can still pull off a miracle. In all probability, the game would last another two-three hours and it promises to be a thrill-a-minute contest. Stay hooked to this space for all the scores and updates from the Test.
Also Read:
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.