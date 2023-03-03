Home

LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test, Day 3 Score: Ashwin Removes Khawaja

India vs Australia, 3rd Test Live Score Updates Day 3: Australia sniff rare Test victory against India in the 3rd Test at Indore's Holkar Stadium. Check LIVE streaming details.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule India VS Australia 109 (33.2) 1st Innings 197 (76.3) 163 (60.3) 2nd Innings AUS need 76 runs to win Last Wicket: Usman Khawaja c Srikar Bharat b Ravichandran Ashwin 0 (2) - 0/1 in 0.2 Over

India vs Australia 3rd test Day 1

All Australia need is 76 to win the Indore Test, but it will not be easy as the pitch could play tricks. Surely, Australia is better placed in the game, but Indians would believe they can still pull off a miracle. In all probability, the game would last another two-three hours and it promises to be a thrill-a-minute contest. Stay hooked to this space for all the scores and updates from the Test.

