live

LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test, Day 3 Score: Ashwin Removes Khawaja

India vs Australia, 3rd Test Live Score Updates Day 3: Australia sniff rare Test victory against India in the 3rd Test at Indore's Holkar Stadium. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: March 3, 2023 9:33 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

India vs Australia 3rd test Day 1

LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test, Day 3 Score

All Australia need is 76 to win the Indore Test, but it will not be easy as the pitch could play tricks. Surely, Australia is better placed in the game, but Indians would believe they can still pull off a miracle. In all probability, the game would last another two-three hours and it promises to be a thrill-a-minute contest. Stay hooked to this space for all the scores and updates from the Test.

Live Updates

  • 9:34 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test, Day 3 Score: Just the start India would have wanted. The 76 will not be easy for Australia. Ashwin would look for more wickets as the target is low.

  • 9:32 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test, Day 3 Score: Lots of chatter as the first ball spins. Khawaja is OUT! Khawaja in disbelief reviews it. The replay shows ball close to the bat. There is an edge, Khawaja is OUT!

  • 9:31 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test, Day 3 Score: Ashwin to start proceedings. It is an in-out field he goes for. Rohit had a long chat with Ashwin. India believes they can make a match out of it.

  • 9:29 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test, Day 3 Score: The players are ready. The next hour would surely decide which way it is going. India in a huddle before things get started.

  • 9:23 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test, Day 3 Score: We are moments away from the start. Only a miracle can get India out of this. If India can do the impossible, it would be a Test match to remember.

  • 8:58 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test, Day 3 Score: Australia would come out looking to attack and knock off the 76 as quickly as possible.

  • 8:57 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test, Day 3 Score: Play will begin in minutes from now. What and hour or two of Test cricket it promises to be. It would be edge-of-the-seat action for sure.

  • 8:29 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test, Day 3 Score: If India win, it would be nothing short of a miracle. Whatever it be, we will know about that in the first session itself.

  • 8:16 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test, Day 3 Score: Interesting to see how the pitch behaves today. India coach Rahul Dravid had been taking a close look at the pitch everyday, but yesterday he did not do that.

  • 8:11 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test, Day 3 Score: Nathan Lyon was the star for Australia. He picked up his second eight-wicket haul in Tests. He truly made the Indian batters dance to his tunes.

